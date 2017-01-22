Who would have thought it? All the talk in tennis in the last year has been of Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic dominating the game for the foreseeable future, but the Scot followed the Serb out of the Australian Open in extraordinary fashion here.

Three days after Djokovic lost in the second round to the world No 117, Denis Istomin, Murray was beaten 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in the fourth round by the world No 50, Mischa Zverev.

The 29-year-old German, who has spent most of his career on the Challenger circuit, had never gone beyond the third round of a Grand Slam tournament before he arrived here and has been outshone in recent times by his younger brother, Alexander, who is one of the game’s most exciting young talents.

Djokovic’s exit had left Murray as the hot favourite to win the title for the first time following his five previous defeats in finals, but the world No 1 was outplayed by a serve-and-volley exponent who played the match of his life. At least the defeat will not affect Murray’s position at the top of the world rankings, which he looks certain to hold on to for at least another three months.

Zverev, a left-hander, charged into the net behind his serves, attacked Murray’s second serve and took every opportunity to show his volleying skills. He served well, but it was his stunning volleys that were the key feature of his victory.

Murray normally plays well against opponents who charge the net, but on this occasion the 29-year-old Scot struggled. He netted too many backhands when under pressure, failed to hit enough telling lobs and all too often saw his attempted passing shots cut off at the net.

“It just wasn’t meant to be,” Murray said afterwards. “He served very well when he needed to, especially when he was behind in games. He deserved to win because he played great when he was down and also in the important moments.

Mischa Zverev's serve and volley tactics proved too much for the world no 1 (Getty)



"I was behind in the last couple of sets the whole way. But in the first two sets I had chances. I was up a break I think in both of them pretty early, but I couldn’t convert my opportunities.”

Murray added: “He came up with some great pick-ups, reflex volleys especially at the end of the match when it was tight. That was tough because I was hitting some good shots, chasing some good balls down.”

Remarkably, the two older members of the Big Four, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have both returned to competition this month after cutting short their 2016 seasons because of injury, have both outlasted their two younger rivals here. Federer was meeting Kei Nishikori in the fourth round later on Sunday while Nadal will meet Gael Monfils in the last 16 on Monday.

Although the big guns have dominated this tournament in recent years it used to have a reputation for upsets, on the basis that many top players struggled for form in the early weeks of the season. On the last occasion when the top two seeds went out before the quarter-finals, in 2002, Sweden’s Thomas Johansson took the title.

Zverev had fallen in the first round in 13 of his previous 18 appearances in the main draw at Grand Slam tournaments. Although he has been in much improved form since last summer, he had won only four games against Murray in their only previous meeting on the main tour.

After several days of comparatively cool conditions, it was a day of bright sunshine and rising heat. Ice towels were the order of the day as the temperature approached 30C when the players walked into Rod Laver Arena just after 2.30pm.

In the early stages Murray seemed comfortably in control. Zverev saved a first break point at 0-1 with a smart volley and a second two games later with an unreturned serve, but on the third Murray’s backhand return winner put the Scot 3-1 up.

Murray was coasting at 40-0 in the following game, but that was a cue for Zverev to hit some more damaging returns and for the world No 1 to hit some loose shots. Zverev broke back with a big backhand winner down the line and had two points for a second break two games later, but instead it was the German who was broken next as Murray went 5-3 up.



However, no sooner had Murray re-established his advantage than Zverev grabbed it back again, breaking twice to lead 6-5. The world No 50 served out for the set in style, finishing the job with an ace.

Murray looked more fired up at the start of the second set, but although he went on to level the match it was not straightforward. Zverev recovered from 3-0 down to 3-2, retrieved another break in the middle of the set and saved four set points after going 0-40 down when he served at 4-5.

However, he could not repeat the feat two games later. Having gone 0-40 down again, Zverev was beaten by Murray’s backhand return winner on his fifth set point.

Murray greeted his winning shot with a cry of “Yes! Let’s go!” and at the subsequent changeover was shouting “Energy! Energy!” However, despite the Scot’s attempts to spur himself into action he played a poor third set as Zverev broke in the fifth and seventh games.

By the time Zverev broke in the opening game of the fourth set the alarm bells were ringing. Murray tried to raise his game, but Zverev’s confidence appeared sky-high as he headed towards the finishing tape.

Kim Sears, Andy Murray's wife, watched on as her husband made a fourth round exit ( Getty )

The German faltered briefly when he served at 4-3, netting what should have been a routine smash as Murray recovered from 40-15 down to deuce, but clenched his fist in relief as much as celebration after holding on to lead 5-3.

When Zverev went 15-30 down as he served for the match it seemed that Murray might produce another of his celebrated comebacks, but the German played superbly to clinch victory by winning the next three points.

Zverev stretched to play a sensational stop volley to go to 30-30 and went to match point after Murray netted a backhand. He needed only the one opportunity as Murray’s missed return gave him the biggest victory of his career.

Andy Murray congratulated Mischa Zverev and claimed his first Australian Open title simply 'wasn't meant to be' ( Getty )

Murray denied afterwards that he had felt flat during the match. “I was getting myself pumped up,” he said. “Sometimes at the end of the sets I was trying to get a little more energy, show more positive body language. I did that at the end of the match and at the end of the first and second sets.”

The Scot was asked whether his short off-season had contributed to his defeat. At the end of November he had secured the year-end world No 1 ranking by beating Djokovic in the last match at the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals.

“It was a great way to finish last year,” Murray said. “I was full of confidence coming into the beginning of this year. I prepared as best as I could. But maybe I’ll have to have a look back and assess some things and see maybe if there's some stuff I could have done differently.”