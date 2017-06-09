Andy Murray’s French Open is over but the world No 1 should console himself with the fact that he went out of Roland Garros only after a semi-final that will live long in the memory. Stan Wawrinka, who had lost to Murray at the same stage 12 months earlier, beat the Scot 6-7, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-1 after four hours and 34 minutes in a match that was the best of the tournament for far by some margin.

Murray was within four points of victory in the tie-break at the end of the fourth set, but Wawrinka, the ultimate strong man of tennis, held firm to level the match and won a final set in which the scoreline did not do justice to a contest that had been desperately tight for the first four hours.

Having got so close to his 12th Grand Slam final Murray will clearly be disappointed, but on reflection he will also recall how reaching even the last four had seemed such an unlikely prospect just a fortnight ago. After arriving here with doubts about his health and his form, Murray has put behind him the difficulties he has experienced in the first five months of this year and should head into the grass-court season with his confidence renewed. Wimbledon starts in little more than three weeks’ time.



Wawrinka, meanwhile, will aim to win his fourth Grand Slam title in as many years and his second here following his triumph of 2015. At 32, he becomes the oldest finalist at Roland Garros since 33-year-old Niki Pilic was runner-up in 1973. “It’s unbelievable to reach another final here,” he said afterwards. “With an atmosphere like this you can give everything.”

The quality of the tennis was exceptional. Nobody can hit the ball with the same consistent power as Wawrinka, particularly on a clay court, while Murray’s defensive and creative powers are unmatched.

Wawrinka, who had not dropped a set en route to the semi-finals (Murray had dropped three), strikes his forehands with sheer brute force, while his single-handed backhand is one of the most majestic shots in tennis. In particular the Swiss hit a regular flow of ferocious forehand winners down the line, some of them from seemingly impossible positions.

Wawrinka's forehands were hit with brute force (Getty)

While Murray could not match Wawrinka’s weight of shot he defended with all his usual athletic brilliance, attacked when he had the opportunity and mixed his game up with a characteristically creative mix of spins, drop shots and variations of pace. His only weak point was his play at the net, where he missed some important opportunities.

The final statistics told their own story of this memorable confrontation between attack and defence. Wawrinka hit 87 winners and 77 unforced errors, compared with Murray’s respective figures of 36 and 36.

The temperature was a refreshing 19C on another day of bright sunshine as the players walked out on to Court Philippe Chatrier for the lunchtime start. From the beginning it was clear that the crowd were behind Wawrinka. In the continuing absence of a male French champion - it is 34 years since Yannick Noah won the title here – the locals have latched on to a French speaker who was an especially popular winner here two years ago.

The pattern of the match was established in the first two games. Wawrinka held serve to love with an ace, an unreturned serve and two winners; Murray held to 15 thanks largely to three Wawrinka errors as the Swiss went on the attack from the start.

Murray was forced to hang on at times (Getty)

For much of the first set Wawrinka was too impatient, pulling the trigger too early in the rallies, but in the eighth game he bided his time. Having hit a big forehand winner at deuce after manoeuvring himself into a position of strength, the Swiss broke with a forehand cross-court pass winner, punishing Murray’s tentative approach.

Murray, nevertheless, hung on doggedly in the following game and broke back as his brilliant defensive work kept forcing Wawrinka to hit the extra ball.

None of the first 12 points of the first tie-break went against serve. Wawrinka netted a backhand when he had a set point at 6-6, after which it was Murray’s turn to go to set point thanks in large part to a stunning corner-to-corner lob. The Scot converted it when Wawrinka netted a return of serve.

At 2-2 in the second set Murray held serve after a fiercely competitive game which lasted nine minutes, but Wawrinka’s rising confidence was a sign of things to come. Two games later Murray was broken to love and four games later he was broken again as Wawrinka ran around a serve to hit a sledgehammer forehand return winner to take the set.

By the time Wawrinka raced into a 3-0 lead in the third set he had won seven games in a row, but Murray, showing typical defiance, fought his way back into contention, breaking back to reduce the arrears to 3-2.

In the games that followed the rallies got longer and the hitting became increasingly ferocious, the tempo interrupted only by Murray’s increasing use of the drop shot. The crowd broke into prolonged applause and cheering after one wonderful point which ended with Wawrinka netting a volley after Murray had kept himself in contention with some breath-taking defence.

Wawrinka claimed the fifth and final set (Getty)

Wawrinka broke again to go 4-2 up, Murray hitting a backhand wide after slipping as he defended a fourth break point in the game, only for the Scot to break back immediately. This time it was Wawrinka’s turn to defend stoutly, but Murray hit a thumping backhand cross-court winner on his third break point.

At 4-4 Wawrinka survived two break points, on both of which Murray hit backhands into the net, but at 5-5 he was unable to repeat the feat. Wawrinka went 0-40 down after Murray enticed his opponent into a volley error by returning a smash with interest and handed out the same treatment at 15-40 as his running sliced backhand down the line brought another missed volley from the Swiss. Murray served out for the set as the clocked ticked past three hours.

The standards did not drop in a compelling fourth set, in which there were no breaks of serve. It ended in a tie-break in which Wawrinka never trailed. The Swiss went 4-2 up when Murray’s poor attempt at a drop shot ended in the net and at 6-3 he converted his first set point in typical fashion, running round Murray’s serve to thump a huge forehand return winner down the line.

The final set took just 30 minutes. Wawrinka, taking control from the start, broke serve in the opening game and raced into a 5-0 lead before Murray finally got on the board by breaking serve. At 1-5, however, the Scot was broken again, Wawrinka completing the job with a thunderous backhand winner. It had been some contest.