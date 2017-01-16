There were times when the standard of tennis was well below what we have come to expect from Andy Murray but the world No 1 cleared his first hurdle here on the opening day of the Australian Open by beating Illya Marchenko in straight sets.

Murray, who won 7-5, 7-6, 6-2 after two hours and 48 minutes, grumbled his way through the opening two sets, during which he repeatedly berated himself and shouted out in frustration in the general direction of his entourage, but the 29-year-old Scot knows that at this stage of a Grand Slam tournament all that matters is the result.

In the second round on Wednesday Murray will face a qualifier, Andrey Rublev, who beat Yen-Hsun Lu 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to record his first victory at Grand Slam level. The 19-year-old Russian is currently at a career-high No 152 in the world rankings.

Murray has not lost in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament since he was beaten here by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga nine years ago and despite his sluggish display there never appeared to be any serious danger of a repeat.

The Scot eventually closed out a comfortable victory, but in the first two sets in particular he looked distinctly out of sorts and must have been grateful that his opponent gave an error-strewn display.

Marchenko has yet to win a match this year, having lost in the opening round in Doha – where Murray’s 28-match unbeaten run was ended in the final by Novak Djokovic - and in the first round of qualifying in Sydney. The world No 95 had never gone beyond the second round of a Grand Slam tournament until he made the last 16 at last year’s US Open, where he lost in four sets to Stan Wawrinka, the eventual champion.

The weather could hardly have been better for the start of the tournament, with clear blue skies, only a light wind and temperatures around 30C.

Unfortunately the tennis in Rod Laver Arena was not as bright as the weather. The first set was a catalogue of unforced errors – 24 by Marchenko and 12 by Murray.

Murray dropped serve in the opening game after making three double faults but then went 3-1 up as Marchenko was broken to love in his first service game and to 15 in his second after making two double faults.

Murray was far from his best but still had enough to see off Ukrainian Marchenko (Getty)

At 5-3 Murray served for the set only to play a poor game during which he repeatedly berated himself. Successive down-the-line winners gave Marchenko the break, after which Murray sat in his chair at the changeover repeatedly muttering in the direction of his entourage: “Shocking movement, shocking movement.”

One changeover later Murray appeared to be telling his team that something was a “f***ing joke”, but fortunately for the Scot Marchenko was making even more mistakes. From 30-15 up the 29-year-old Ukrainian made three successive unforced errors to give Murray the set after 55 minutes.

There was not much of an improvement in standards in the second set. Murray was broken in the third game, after which he shouted: “It’s a Grand Slam, guys! Come on!”

Marchenko fought valiantly in the first two sets but ran out of gas in the third (Getty)

Murray broke back to level at 4-4 when he was again grateful for his opponent’s mistakes as Marchenko missed two forehands in a row from deuce. Murray saved a break point at 5-5 when Marchenko made an unforced backhand error and the Scot went on to win the tie-break 7-5.

Thereafter, things were more straightforward for Murray, who broke in the third and fifth games of the third set. He went to match point with an ace which he converted, appropriately enough, when Marchenko hit a forehand long.

Perhaps it was the quality of the contest that led to John Fitzgerald, the post-match on-court interviewer, to avoid mentioning it. Instead he asked how Murray’s wife, Kim, was handling his knighthood – “No more swearing during my matches any more,” the Scot joked – and how tough a road it had been from No 2 to No 1 in the world rankings.

“Since I came on the tour 10 or 12 years ago you’ve had Roger [Federer], Rafa [Nadal] and Novak, who are three of the greatest players to have ever played the game,” Murray said.

Murray will face Russia's Andrey Rublev in the second round (Getty)

“Novak has won six times here. I don’t think that’s been done before. Rafa’s won at the French something like nine times, Roger at Wimbledon seven times. It’s been tough, but I just kept working, kept trying to find ways to get better. And having those guys around has helped me a lot because I’ve had to learn from my lessons against them to improve. It’s been tough, but I’ve finally managed to get there.”

Asked how good it felt to get to No 1, Murray said: “At the end of last year it felt great. The last three or four months were really tough physically and mentally, but great at the same time and I needed a break at the end of last year to enjoy it and switch off a bit from tennis.

“But I feel the same. The ranking doesn’t change anything – same pressure, same expectation. I’ve never won here. I’ve lost in the final a few times so I’m hoping to go one better this year.”

Britain’s Aljaz Bedene suffered a disappointing 7-6, 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 defeat to the world No 103, the Dominican Republic’s Victor Estrella Burgos, who at 36 is the fifth oldest player in the men’s draw. Bedene went a break up in the first and fourth sets only to let his advantage slip on both occasions.

Bedene, aged 27, was at a career-high position of No 45 in the world rankings just 14 months ago but after a poor 2016 has slipped to No 109.