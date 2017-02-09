  1. Sport
Teenage tennis star Oliver Anderson suspended over match-fixing claims

Anderson was regarded as one of the brightest talents in the sport and won the Junior Australian Open in 2016, but has now been provisionally suspended

Oliver Anderson has been provisionally suspended over claims of match-fixing in his native Australia Getty Images

An Australian player has been suspended by the body charged with investigating corruption in the sport.

Oliver Anderson, 18, will not be able to compete in or attend any tournament or event sanctioned by tennis' governing bodies under the terms of his suspension by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU).

Junior tennis champion charged with match-fixing - reports

Victoria Police announced on January 5 that an 18-year-old man had been charged over alleged match-fixing at a tournament in Traralgon, Australia, in October 2016.

The police statement released at the time said he would appear in court on March 2.

The TIU statement did not specify what allegations it was investigating and said the suspension was not a determination of Anderson's guilt or innocence. The TIU said the suspension would remain in place until its investigation was concluded.

oliver-anderson.jpg
Oliver Anderson's once-promising career now looks to be in tatters (Getty Images)

At the second-tier tournament in Traralgon, Anderson - who is ranked 1,083 in the world - won his opening match before losing to countryman John-Patrick Smith, taking home 860 US dollars (approximately £700) in prize money.

Ann West, head of integrity and compliance at Tennis Australia, told the Age newspaper at the time of the police charge being announced: "We have upped the ante (but) it's disappointing, there's no doubt about it. You would be naive to say it wasn't."

