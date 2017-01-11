Johanna Konta held off a spirited second set comeback from Daria Kasatkina to book her spot in the semi-finals of the Apia International in Sydney.

At a set and a break up, the British No 1, seeded sixth here, appeared to be coasting towards a last four place but her Russian opponent broke back immediately and then again to establish a 4-2 lead.

But Konta, who made 31 winners and 30 unforced errors, dug deep to win five of the next six games for a 6-3 7-5 victory in just under an hour and three-quarters as she set up a showdown with Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard.

Kasatkina, ranked 16 places below Konta at 26 in the world, claimed an upset win over world number one Angelique Kerber on Tuesday but was left to rue making double the amount of unforced errors (30) as winners (15).

The 19-year-old made a sluggish start in searing temperatures by dropping her opening service game and although she got back on serve, Konta claimed what would prove to be a decisive break in the fourth game.

Konta broke in the first game of the second set but then dropped serve twice before hitting back immediately to level matters at 4-4.

The Sydney-born 25-year-old continued her resurgence by breaking Kasatkina for the final time in the 11th game and then held serve to complete a hard-fought triumph.

Frederic Vasseur steps down as team principal at Renault

Frederic Vasseur has left his role as team principal of Renault after just one season.

The Frenchman has left the Enstone-based marque by mutual consent just over two months before the start of the 2017 season.

Vasseur, who is also responsible for running the ART GP2 team, seen as a feeder team, will no longer operate in Formula One, but in a statement on F1's official website, formulaone.com, the team said they had not ruled out working with him in the future.

"Renault have announced that Frederic Vasseur is leaving his role as team principal with immediate effect," it read.

"After a first season spent relaunching and rebuilding its works F1 squad, Renault and Vasseur have agreed by mutual consent to part company as of today.

"According to Renault, 'both parties remain committed to maintaining the good working relationship they have enjoyed and expect this to take a new form sometime in the future'."

The Renault name returned as a constructor in F1 last year as they took control of the Lotus team, but finished ninth in the constructors' championship after drivers Kevin Magnussen and Jolyon Palmer collected just eight points between them.

Renault's 2017 car launches on February 21, and the statement on F1's official website said the remainder of the management team would remain in place.

"In the meantime, the team will continue to be managed by Jerome Stoll, its president, and Cyril Abiteboul, its managing director," it said.

Palmer will continue to race for the team in the forthcoming season and will be joined by Nico Hulkenberg after the highly-rated German driver moved from rivals Force India.

Jim Furyk set to be named America's Ryder Cup captain

Jim Furyk is expected to be named as the Ryder Cup captain for the United States' defence of the trophy in France in 2018.

The 46-year-old, whi was assistant to Davis Love for last year's victory at Hazeltine, appears to have been given the green light by the US Ryder Cup committee.

Furyk has appeared in nine Ryder Cup events as a player and is believed to have beat off competition from Fred Couples for the 2018 captainship.

