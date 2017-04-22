Great Britain's Fed Cup Group II play-off in Romania was briefly suspended after Ilie Nastase, the former world No 1, verbally abused Johanna Konta and Anne Keothavong as he was ejected from court for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Romania head coach was heard to have asked the match umpire "It's not the opera, what's your f****** problem?" after the audience had been told to respect the players.

Nastase proceeded to argue with the umpire before being instructed to leave the court.

As he left, the 70-year-old was then alleged to have called Keothavong, Great Britain's head coach, and Konta "a f****** bitch" as he made his way off court.

Great Britain's Konta was left in tears by the comments and had to be consoled as Simona Halep, current world No 5, was seen asking the home fans to calm down.

The game was suspended before resuming shortly afterwards.

This follows what has been a controversial week for the Romania head coach.

Earlier in the day, Nastase launched into an astonishing rant at a British journalist, calling her "stupid" for reporting his apparently racist comment about Serena Williams' pregnancy.

Romania's captain was unhappy after his comments were reported about Williams' baby, which is due in the autumn. "Let's see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?," he was heard to say on Friday.

On Saturday morning - the opening day of Romania's Fed Cup play-off against Great Britain - Nastase stormed into the press centre at the Tenis Club IDU in Constana to seek out the British media.

He said to the Press Association's Eleanor Crooks: "Why did you write that? You're stupid, you're stupid."

The tirade took place in front of a number of members from the Romanian media and, according to Crooks, lasted between two and three minutes.

Nastase is likely to face action from the International Tennis Federation for his latest outburst.