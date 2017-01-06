British number two Kyle Edmund put up a spirited display but eventually succumbed to Stan Wawrinka in the Brisbane International quarter-final.

Edmund outplayed the three-time grand slam winner to take first set before Wawrinka's comeback earned him a 6-7 (7/2) 6-4 6-2 success in over two and a half hours.

But Edmund, ranked at 45 in the world, showed enough to suggest that his stock will continue to rise in 2017 as he aims to make an assault on the top 25.

He did not look out of place against Wawrinka, the world number four, and bossed the first set, eventually converting his eighth break point to leave him serving for it.

The Swiss hit back immediately to level, but Edmund regrouped and dominated the tiebreak to take the lead.

Wawrinka upped his game, though, and won the second set with a solitary break midway through and then put himself in control by taking Edmund's serve in the opening game of the deciding set and then again to go 5-2 in front.

Wawrinka hit back to claim a 6-7 (7/2) 6-4 6-2 win ( Getty )

Edmund landed one blow back but Wawrinka served out for the match at the second time of asking to set up a semi-final against either Jordan Thompson or Kei Nishikori.

