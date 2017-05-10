Maria Sharapova hits back at Eugenie Bouchard with subtle dig as feud rumbles on

The emerging feud between Eugenie Bouchard and Maria Sharapova shows no signs of fading any time soon, after the Russian took to Twitter to aim a fresh dig at her new-found rival.

Sharapova claimed to be above Bouchard's jibes, who branded the former world No 1 “a cheater” on her return to tennis after testing positive for meldonium last year, but the 30-year-old has now hit back.

In the wake of their thrilling Madrid Open showdown, from which the Canadian secured a 7-5 2-6 6-4 victory, Sharapova has now liked a mocked-up image of a Bouchard autobiography, titled “Insufferable: My Life So Far”.

The Maria Sharapova wildcard debate A number of current and former tennis pros have weighed in with their opinion on whether or not Sharapova should be handed a series of wildcards as she returns from her suspension for taking the cardiac drug meldonium.

Eugenie Bouchard She's a cheater and to me, I don't think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again.. I think from the WTA it sends the wrong message to young kids: 'Cheat and we'll welcome you back with open arms'.

Caroline Wozniacki "First of all I think she's a good draw for tennis, women's tennis in general. But two, I think it's questionable allowing - no matter who it is - a player that is still banned to play a tournament that week. So from the tournament side I think it's disrespectful to the other players and the WTA. Obviously rules are twisted and turned in favour of who wants to do what."

Victoria Azarenka "She has such a huge fanbase and obviously that's going to bring more attraction to see how she will do, so I think it's good for tennis, good entertainment."

Dominika Cibulkova "I don't think it is right but what can we do about it? She's still banned but she can come on site on Wednesday, that's pretty strange."

Angelique Kerber "It's a little bit strange for the players that she can walk on site on Wednesday and she can play on Wednesday."

Heather Watson "From the tournament standpoint, she will bring in the crowds and make money. But, from a moral standpoint, you should have to work your way back up if you've been on a ban. It just seems a bit easy."

Simona Halep "Her return is good for tennis, she is impatient, she wants to play and win."

Venus Williams "I think the bodies have made their decision, and she has an opportunity to come back and continue her career. I think she should be allowed to continue that. If people want to give her wildcards, I guess that's the tournaments' decision as they weigh other wildcards. It will be nice to have her back in the game."

Svetlana Kuznetsova "I understand, because if we talk about cheaters, people who cheat, you would say, 'Why would cheaters get a wildcard?'. But then if there is some mistake, you know, it's a little bit of a different story."

Andy Murray "I think you should really have to work your way back."

Roger Federer "It´s a tough one. What do you want me to tell you? Like you said, because it´s the first, it kind of is what it is. You know, some people will like it; some people won´t. She paid the price for what she did, so that´s all you can say there."

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga "It's like if you give a sweet to a kid who did a bad thing, it's going to do it again. It sends the wrong message."

Andy Roddick "If there's a smaller event that will benefit from having Maria, I don't begrudge them giving her the card. The Grand Slams are different. They're held to a higher standard because there's so much interest in them."

Nick Kyrgios "I'm anti-anything that's performance-enhancing, massively against it. I'm not the one to say what [violators] should -- or shouldn't -- get afterwards, but it doesn't make sense to support people who cheat."

Jack Sock I don't know. It's a tournament director's decision who gets [wild cards]. As a player, I have no say one way or another."

And as for Maria herself? "I can't control what people say. To have nicer things to say about me in press conferences, what will that change to my tennis?"

The title is based on Sharapova’s own autobiography - which is due later in 2017 - called “Unstoppable: My Life So Far”.

This comes two days after Bouchard had taken aim at Sharapova with a not-so-subtle dig in the wake of the 23-year-old’s victory in Madrid.

Posting a photo of herself celebrating victory at Madrid’s ‘Magic Box’, with the caption “How bow dah”, Bouchard made her feelings toward her rival clear.

Sharapova has hit back against her rival (Twitter/Maria Sharapova)

Earlier that day the current world No 258 revealed that her inspired display in Madrid, which saw her through to the third round of the tournament, was motivated not only by the need to back up her criticism of Sharapova, but to reward those within the sport “too” scared to speak out against the five-time Grand Slam champion.

"I definitely had some extra motivation going into today,” she said on Monday. “Obviously I had never beaten her before and also given the circumstances.

"I was actually quite inspired before the match because I had a lot of players coming up to me privately wishing me good luck.

How bow dah pic.twitter.com/SOAcpEWflu — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) May 8, 2017

"Players I don't normally speak to, getting a lot of texts from people in the tennis world that were just rooting for me.

"I wanted to do it for myself, but also all these people. I really felt support.

"It showed me that most people have my opinion, and they were just maybe scared to speak out."