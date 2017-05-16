Former world No 1 Maria Sharapova has been denied a wildcard invitation to this month's French Open, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) has announced.

The 30-year-old Russian, a twice champion at Roland Garros who came back from a 15-month doping ban last month, did not have enough ranking points to go straight into the main draw in Paris, nor the qualifying event.

FFT president Bernard Giudicelli said: "If there can be a wildcard for the return from injuries, there cannot be a wildcard for the return from doping.

2/17 Eugenie Bouchard She’s a cheater and to me, I don’t think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again.. I think from the WTA it sends the wrong message to young kids: ‘Cheat and we’ll welcome you back with open arms’. Getty

3/17 Caroline Wozniacki "First of all I think she's a good draw for tennis, women's tennis in general. But two, I think it's questionable allowing - no matter who it is - a player that is still banned to play a tournament that week. So from the tournament side I think it's disrespectful to the other players and the WTA. Obviously rules are twisted and turned in favour of who wants to do what." Getty

4/17 Victoria Azarenka "She has such a huge fanbase and obviously that's going to bring more attraction to see how she will do, so I think it's good for tennis, good entertainment." Getty

5/17 Dominika Cibulkova “I don’t think it is right but what can we do about it? She’s still banned but she can come on site on Wednesday, that’s pretty strange." Getty

6/17 Angelique Kerber "It's a little bit strange for the players that she can walk on site on Wednesday and she can play on Wednesday." Getty

7/17 Heather Watson “From the tournament standpoint, she will bring in the crowds and make money. But, from a moral standpoint, you should have to work your way back up if you've been on a ban. It just seems a bit easy.” Getty

8/17 Simona Halep "Her return is good for tennis, she is impatient, she wants to play and win." Getty

9/17 Venus Williams "I think the bodies have made their decision, and she has an opportunity to come back and continue her career. I think she should be allowed to continue that. If people want to give her wildcards, I guess that's the tournaments' decision as they weigh other wildcards. It will be nice to have her back in the game." Getty

10/17 Svetlana Kuznetsova "I understand, because if we talk about cheaters, people who cheat, you would say, 'Why would cheaters get a wildcard?'. But then if there is some mistake, you know, it's a little bit of a different story." Getty

11/17 Andy Murray "I think you should really have to work your way back." Getty

12/17 Roger Federer "It´s a tough one. What do you want me to tell you? Like you said, because it´s the first, it kind of is what it is. You know, some people will like it; some people won´t. She paid the price for what she did, so that´s all you can say there." Getty

13/17 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga "It's like if you give a sweet to a kid who did a bad thing, it's going to do it again. It sends the wrong message." Getty

14/17 Andy Roddick "If there's a smaller event that will benefit from having Maria, I don't begrudge them giving her the card. The Grand Slams are different. They're held to a higher standard because there's so much interest in them." Getty

15/17 Nick Kyrgios "I'm anti-anything that's performance-enhancing, massively against it. I'm not the one to say what [violators] should -- or shouldn't -- get afterwards, but it doesn't make sense to support people who cheat." Getty

16/17 Jack Sock I don't know. It's a tournament director's decision who gets [wild cards]. As a player, I have no say one way or another." Getty

17/17 And as for Maria herself? “I can’t control what people say. To have nicer things to say about me in press conferences, what will that change to my tennis?" Getty

"I'm very sorry for Maria, very sorry for her fans.

"They might be very disappointed, she might be very disappointed, but it's my responsibility, my mission, to protect the high standards of the game played without any doubt on the result."

Giudicelli said that he had informed Sharapova of the organisation's decision in person.

The French Open runs from 28 May to 11 June.

Since her return to the sport last month, the Russian has played three tournaments thanks to wild cards and has subsequently risen to 211 in the world rankings.

Sharapova was knocked out of the recent Madrid Open by Eugenie Bouchard ( Getty )

Although this will be enough to at least earn a qualifying spot at Wimbledon next month, her presence at Roland Garros was left in the hands of the FFT.

Sharapova has not played a Grand Slam tournament since she tested positive for meldonium, a heart disease drug, at last year's Australian Open.

The Russian was initially banned for two years but the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the ban to 15 months after ruling that she had not been an "intentional doper".

Giudicelli added: "Nobody can deprive her of her two titles here in Roland Garros, but these two titles she had conquered them according to the rules and behold nothing to anyone.

"So it is up to her, day after day, tournament after tournament, to find alone the strength to conquer major titles without being held to anybody."