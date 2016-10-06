The International Tennis Federation has denied allegations from Maria Sharapova that the hearing into her doping violation was "not neutral".
Sharapova made the claims in her first television interview after the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced her ban from two years to 15 months.
The 29-year-old former Wimbledon champion tested positive for the heart drug meldonium in January and was then sanctioned by the ITF in June.
In the interview with American broadcaster PBS, Sharapova claimed the ITF has attempted to ban her for four years and that she is "starting to think" the sports governing body tried to make an example of her.
"I got a 24-month suspension, but they (the ITF) wanted four years for me," Sharapova said.
"I went through the ITF hearing, which was in front of an arbitration (panel) which was chosen by the ITF.
"I am at a hearing (in London) knowing the people I am speaking to were chosen by the people that I am actually in a fight with.
"They call that neutral? That is not neutral. CAS is neutral and this is what CAS has awarded to me."
In a statement released to Press Association Sport, the ITF defended its position.
Maria Sharapova's career defining moments
Maria Sharapova's career defining moments
-
1/22 19 April 2001
Makes professional debut at the age of 14
2001 Getty Images
-
2/22 14 January 2003
Makes Grand Slam debut at Australian Open
2003 Getty Images
-
3/22 3 July 2004
Wins first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon at age of 17
2004 Getty Images
-
4/22 22 August 2005
Ranked world No 1 for the first time
2005 AFP
-
5/22 March 2006
Forbes names Sharapova the highest-paid female athlete in the world
2006 Getty Images
-
6/22 10 September 2006
Wins the US Open by beating Justine Henin
2006 Getty Images
-
7/22 27 January 2008
Wins the Australian Open without dropping a set
2008 AFP
-
8/22 August 2008
Long-standing shoulder injury requires surgery, forcing Sharapova to miss the 2008 Olympics
2010 AFP
-
9/22 14 January 2010
Launches the Nike Maria Sharapova Collection after the success of the 'Little Black Dress' from the 2006 US Open.
2006 Getty Images
-
10/22 January 2011
Splits with coach Michael Joyce, appoints Thomas Hogstedt
2009 Getty Images
-
11/22 January 2012
Ends engagement to Slovenian professional basketball player Sasha Vujacic after three-year relationship
BURAK KARA
-
12/22 10 June 2012
Completes career Grand Slam after winning the French Open
2012 AFP
-
13/22 June 2012
Named the 15th highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes
2012 Getty Images
-
14/22 5 August 2012
Wins Olympic silver medal at London 2012 after losing to Serena Williams in final
2012 AFP
-
15/22 11 January 2013
Global launch of Sugarpova sweets line alongside Jeff Rubin
2013 Getty Images
-
16/22 September 2013
Considers changing her name to Maria Sugarpova for the US Open but decides against it
2013 AFP
-
17/22 September 2013
Third shoulder injury ends her season prematurely
2013 AFP
-
18/22 7 June 2014
Wins second French Open title by defeating Simona Halep
2014 Getty Images
-
19/22 July 2015
Splits up with boyfriend and fellow tennis professional Grigor Dimitrov
2014 Getty Images
-
20/22 26 January 2016
Knocked out in Australian Open quarter-finals by Serena Williams and doesn’t play again due to injury
2016 Getty Images
-
21/22 February 2016
Announces deal to make Sugarpova Premium Chocolates with Polish company Baron Chocolatier to be released in May this year
Getty Images
-
22/22 7 February 2016
Sharapova reveals she has failed a drug test after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium, with the ITF provisionally suspending her from 12 March.
2016 Getty Images
"The ITF did not 'try to ban Ms Sharapova for four years'. The ITF took the position that it is the independent tribunal's responsibility to determine what the appropriate sanction should be," the statement read.
"This included the decision as to whether Ms Sharapova met the requirements set out in the tennis anti-doping programme - which are the same as those in the WADA code - for a reduction from the default four-year suspension for the use of a non-specified substance such as meldonium.
"The members of the independent tribunal, which consisted of a barrister as chairman and medical and scientific experts as co-members, are appointed by the ITF.
"However, Ms Sharapova's legal team was given the opportunity to object to any member of that tribunal, and they agreed in writing that they had no such objection."
Meldonium was added to WADA's banned substances list on January 1, having been on its monitoring list for all of 2015, and athletes and their entourages were warned several times by email that it was about to be prohibited - emails Sharapova did not read.
The result from CAS is a partial victory for the world's highest-earning female athlete and also a setback for the ITF and the World Anti-Doping Agency.
The three-man panel of CAS experts said it did "not agree with many of the conclusions of the (ITF) tribunal" and the federation has already seen the court reduce recent doping bans for Marin Cilic and Viktor Troicki.
The ITF was also criticised by the panel for not properly informing players of changes to WADA's banned list.
PA.
