Kristina Mladenovic produced a stunning comeback to end Maria Sharapova's run at the Porsche Grand Prix and take her place in Sunday's final.

The 23-year-old French world number 19 looked to be heading for defeat after losing the first set 6-3 and then finding herself broken again by Sharapova at the start of the second set to trail 0-2.

However, Mladenovic then recovered to break Sharapova, who had not lost a set so far at the tournament, and level the match at 7-5.

Although Sharapova rallied to get the deciding set back on serve, it was Mladenovic who found her range of passing shots when it mattered, closing out her first match-point chance to complete a 3-6 7-5 6-4 victory in two hours and 39 minutes.

Sharapova, a wild card entry, was playing her first tournament following a 15-month doping ban after a positive test for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open, with the original two-year ban reduced.

The Russian was soon on the offensive in Saturday's semi-final, forcing three break-point chances against Mladenovic's first service game which the Frenchwoman was able to hold.

Eventually, though, the pressure from the Russian told as she took a 3-1 lead before closing out the set with a love-service game in 36 minutes.

The former world number one continued her momentum into the start of the second set, immediately taking a 1-0 lead to break Mladenovic's serve.

Just when it seemed Sharapova was on course for another routine victory, Mladenovic produced a response to break the Russian for the first time and level at 2-2.

The match then suddenly became a much-closer contest as both players held serve, Mladenovic saving another break chance in game seven.

Maria Sharapova's comeback divides opinion







17 show all Maria Sharapova's comeback divides opinion































1/17 The Maria Sharapova wildcard debate A number of current and former tennis pros have weighed in with their opinion on whether or not Sharapova should be handed a series of wildcards as she returns from her suspension for taking the cardiac drug meldonium. AFP/Getty

2/17 Eugenie Bouchard She’s a cheater and to me, I don’t think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again.. I think from the WTA it sends the wrong message to young kids: ‘Cheat and we’ll welcome you back with open arms’. Getty

3/17 Caroline Wozniacki "First of all I think she's a good draw for tennis, women's tennis in general. But two, I think it's questionable allowing - no matter who it is - a player that is still banned to play a tournament that week. So from the tournament side I think it's disrespectful to the other players and the WTA. Obviously rules are twisted and turned in favour of who wants to do what." Getty

4/17 Victoria Azarenka "She has such a huge fanbase and obviously that's going to bring more attraction to see how she will do, so I think it's good for tennis, good entertainment." Getty

5/17 Dominika Cibulkova “I don’t think it is right but what can we do about it? She’s still banned but she can come on site on Wednesday, that’s pretty strange." Getty

6/17 Angelique Kerber "It's a little bit strange for the players that she can walk on site on Wednesday and she can play on Wednesday." Getty

7/17 Heather Watson “From the tournament standpoint, she will bring in the crowds and make money. But, from a moral standpoint, you should have to work your way back up if you've been on a ban. It just seems a bit easy.” Getty

8/17 Simona Halep "Her return is good for tennis, she is impatient, she wants to play and win." Getty

9/17 Venus Williams "I think the bodies have made their decision, and she has an opportunity to come back and continue her career. I think she should be allowed to continue that. If people want to give her wildcards, I guess that's the tournaments' decision as they weigh other wildcards. It will be nice to have her back in the game." Getty

10/17 Svetlana Kuznetsova "I understand, because if we talk about cheaters, people who cheat, you would say, 'Why would cheaters get a wildcard?'. But then if there is some mistake, you know, it's a little bit of a different story." Getty

11/17 Andy Murray "I think you should really have to work your way back." Getty

12/17 Roger Federer "It´s a tough one. What do you want me to tell you? Like you said, because it´s the first, it kind of is what it is. You know, some people will like it; some people won´t. She paid the price for what she did, so that´s all you can say there." Getty

13/17 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga "It's like if you give a sweet to a kid who did a bad thing, it's going to do it again. It sends the wrong message." Getty

14/17 Andy Roddick "If there's a smaller event that will benefit from having Maria, I don't begrudge them giving her the card. The Grand Slams are different. They're held to a higher standard because there's so much interest in them." Getty

15/17 Nick Kyrgios "I'm anti-anything that's performance-enhancing, massively against it. I'm not the one to say what [violators] should -- or shouldn't -- get afterwards, but it doesn't make sense to support people who cheat." Getty

16/17 Jack Sock I don't know. It's a tournament director's decision who gets [wild cards]. As a player, I have no say one way or another." Getty

17/17 And as for Maria herself? “I can’t control what people say. To have nicer things to say about me in press conferences, what will that change to my tennis?" Getty

Sharapova made it 5-5 before a mammoth game saw the Russian fail to take three break points and Mladenovic eventually recovered composure on her serve, which by now had seen some nine double faults.

A double fault from the Russian then handed Mladenovic a set point which she claimed as Sharapova hit her return into the net.

Sharapova's serve remained under scrutiny in the decider, with the 30-year-old eventually succumbing after saving three break points from love-40 as Mladenovic took the upper hand at 4-2.

The Frenchwoman, though, had to dig deep to prevent Sharapova immediately breaking back.

Maria Sharapova was knocked out of the Porsche Grand Prix by Kristina Mladenovic (Getty)

Mladenovic was left to serve for the match, but Sharapova showed her fighting spirit had not diminished in the enforced time off court by producing a recovery of her own as a drop shot into net from the Frenchwoman saw her break to put a tense encounter back on serve at 4-5.

From trailing 30-love, it was Mladenovic who made the most of her net chances to move on to match point, which was delivered when Sharapova failed to return a passing shot down the left court.

The ranking points Sharapova has collected from her return to action mean she is already close to rejoining the top 250 on Monday, but victory in the semi-finals would have guaranteed a spot in the top 200.

As a result, that would have been enough to earn her entry into the qualifying tournament at the French Open without the need for a wild card.

The French Tennis Federation will announce whether the two-time Roland Garros champion has been awarded a wild card into the main draw on May 16.

