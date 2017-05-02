Maria Sharapova has re-entered the WTA rankings as World No 262 after reaching the semi-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix last week.

Sharapova was controversially handed a wild card for the tournament, with her 15-month ban for testing positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open ending two days after the tournament began on April 26.

She began the tournament in formidable form and defeated Roberta Vinci, Ekaterina Makarova and Anett Kontaveit without dropping a set en route to the semi-finals.

Sharapova eventually lost in Stuttgart to Kristina Mladenovic (Getty)



However, on Saturday she was beaten in three-sets by France’s Kristina Mladenovic, who had also been given a wild card into the tournament.

“At the start of the week if I’d thought I’d be playing three two-set matches and making the semi-finals I would be pretty happy with that,’ said Sharapova after her defeat.

“You are never sure what level you are going to come onto the court with, but I feel this is a great base with which I started here.”

Maria Sharapova's comeback divides opinion







17 show all Maria Sharapova's comeback divides opinion































1/17 The Maria Sharapova wildcard debate A number of current and former tennis pros have weighed in with their opinion on whether or not Sharapova should be handed a series of wildcards as she returns from her suspension for taking the cardiac drug meldonium. AFP/Getty

2/17 Eugenie Bouchard She’s a cheater and to me, I don’t think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again.. I think from the WTA it sends the wrong message to young kids: ‘Cheat and we’ll welcome you back with open arms’. Getty

3/17 Caroline Wozniacki "First of all I think she's a good draw for tennis, women's tennis in general. But two, I think it's questionable allowing - no matter who it is - a player that is still banned to play a tournament that week. So from the tournament side I think it's disrespectful to the other players and the WTA. Obviously rules are twisted and turned in favour of who wants to do what." Getty

4/17 Victoria Azarenka "She has such a huge fanbase and obviously that's going to bring more attraction to see how she will do, so I think it's good for tennis, good entertainment." Getty

5/17 Dominika Cibulkova “I don’t think it is right but what can we do about it? She’s still banned but she can come on site on Wednesday, that’s pretty strange." Getty

6/17 Angelique Kerber "It's a little bit strange for the players that she can walk on site on Wednesday and she can play on Wednesday." Getty

7/17 Heather Watson “From the tournament standpoint, she will bring in the crowds and make money. But, from a moral standpoint, you should have to work your way back up if you've been on a ban. It just seems a bit easy.” Getty

8/17 Simona Halep "Her return is good for tennis, she is impatient, she wants to play and win." Getty

9/17 Venus Williams "I think the bodies have made their decision, and she has an opportunity to come back and continue her career. I think she should be allowed to continue that. If people want to give her wildcards, I guess that's the tournaments' decision as they weigh other wildcards. It will be nice to have her back in the game." Getty

10/17 Svetlana Kuznetsova "I understand, because if we talk about cheaters, people who cheat, you would say, 'Why would cheaters get a wildcard?'. But then if there is some mistake, you know, it's a little bit of a different story." Getty

11/17 Andy Murray "I think you should really have to work your way back." Getty

12/17 Roger Federer "It´s a tough one. What do you want me to tell you? Like you said, because it´s the first, it kind of is what it is. You know, some people will like it; some people won´t. She paid the price for what she did, so that´s all you can say there." Getty

13/17 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga "It's like if you give a sweet to a kid who did a bad thing, it's going to do it again. It sends the wrong message." Getty

14/17 Andy Roddick "If there's a smaller event that will benefit from having Maria, I don't begrudge them giving her the card. The Grand Slams are different. They're held to a higher standard because there's so much interest in them." Getty

15/17 Nick Kyrgios "I'm anti-anything that's performance-enhancing, massively against it. I'm not the one to say what [violators] should -- or shouldn't -- get afterwards, but it doesn't make sense to support people who cheat." Getty

16/17 Jack Sock I don't know. It's a tournament director's decision who gets [wild cards]. As a player, I have no say one way or another." Getty

17/17 And as for Maria herself? “I can’t control what people say. To have nicer things to say about me in press conferences, what will that change to my tennis?" Getty

Sharapova’s 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 defeat to Mladenovic guaranteed her a ranking outside the top 200, meaning she is not immediately eligible for a place in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros.

Sharapova must now rely on a wild card to compete in either qualifying or the main draw, with the French Open beginning on May 28.

The French Tennis Federation will announce whether Sharapova – who won the French Open in 2012 and 2014 – has been given a wild card or not on May 16.

Sharapova won the French Open in 2012 and 2014 (Getty)



The five-time Grand Slam winner has not been ranked outside the top 100 since 2009, when she was ranked a lowly 102nd in the world after missing nine months of the season with a shoulder injury.

She has been ranked as the World No 1 a grand total of five times, for a grand total of 21 weeks. That’s some way short of her principal rival Serena Williams, who has been World No 1 on eight occasions for a total of 218 weeks.