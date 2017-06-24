Petra Kvitova qualifies for first final since horrific knife attack

Petra Kvitova has qualified for her first final since her career-threatening stabbing.

The Czech will compete in the final of the Aegon Classic in Birmingham after last-four opponent Lucie Safarova retired.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova was stabbed at her home in December and could have lost her career, escaping instead with hand injuries.

This is just her second tournament since her return and she can now crown it with a trophy after Safarova withdrew, with Kvitova leading 6-1 1-0.

Lucie Safarova retired in the second set ( Getty )

"I am enjoying playing again," she told the BBC.

I couldn't play for five or six months and I missed it. It wasn't my choice to have a break but I always try to see positive things.

"I'm trying to enjoy tennis more and seeing things from a different angle."

The seventh seed will meet Ashleigh Barty on Sunday after she took the biggest scalp of her career in her semi-final.

The world number 77 lost the first set to the sixth-seeded Garbine Muguruza but fired back to win 3-6 6-4 6-4.

PA