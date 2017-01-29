Tennis star Rafael Nadal was crowned winner of the Australian Open on Wikipedia almost an hour before the end of the match.

The victory was recorded on the website when the Spanish player had a break of serve in the final set and seemed to have the upper hand in the fiercely contested final.

It was active for almost 11 minutes before moderators revised the page. The match was subsequently won by Roger Federer.

The Swiss won the five-set thriller in Melbourne earning his 18th Grand Slam title and his first in five years.

Federer was forced to leave the court during the match to receive treatment on his right quad and came from a break down in the final set to take the crown.

He was returning from an injury which had sidelined him for six-months and beat his arch-rival at a grand slam for the first time in almost ten years.

Nadal and Federer have faced each other 34 times, nine of which have been Grand-Slam finals and their famous duel in the 2008 Wimbledon final is often noted as the greatest tennis match ever played.

The five set thriller ended with Federer winning 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3.