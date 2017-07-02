  1. Sport
Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray declares himself fit to defend SW19 title

The world number one is not concerned by the hip problem which saw him pull out of two warm-up matches

Andy Murray faces Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik on Monday in the first round Getty

Andy Murray has announced he is fit to defend his title at Wimbledon following a recent hip injury scare.

The world number one pulled out of two warm-up matches earlier in the week as he battled to secure peak fitness.

But on Sunday he dismissed fears he may have to pull out, saying: "I'll be fine to play the event and play seven matches."

Murray faces Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at 1pm on Monday, in the opening match on Centre Court.

More to follow...

