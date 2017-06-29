When the All England Lawn Tennis Club committee announced the singles seeds for Wimbledon this year, the first four names on the 32-man list were all familiar ones. Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal occupied the top spots – the first time since The 2014 Championships that the glorified ‘big four’ have all found themselves named as the top seeds at a Grand Slam.

This, combined with Federer and Nadal dominating the ATP Tour as if they were playing in their 2005-07 era pomp, has led many to believe that this year’s Wimbledon will be something of a glorious throwback; one final chance to see four legends of the sport collide on grass while still operating at their absolute physical peak.

But the reality is different. All four men, who between them have won 44 of the last 49 men’s grand slam titles and have cumulatively picked up over $360m in prize money, head to southwest London with serious questions hanging over their form, fitness and motivation.

Murray is the top seed and defending champion but, on current form, arguably looks the least likely of the four to reverse his fortunes in time to become the first British man since Fred Perry to win three Wimbledon titles.

Not only has his form been lacklustre since his Herculean ascent to the top of the ATP rankings at the end of 2016 – with shock early exits at the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Queen’s in particular – but the 30-year-old has also been afflicted by a series of health problems.

He began the season with a bout of shingles, was forced to skip the Miami Open with an elbow injury, battled through the French Open with a heavy head cold and has pulled out of both of his exhibition matches at Hurlingham this week with a sore hip.

1/12 Andy Murray's mixed start to the new season After a superb end to 2016, World No 1 Andy Murray has endured something of a mixed start to 2017. Getty

2/12 Qatar Open - Runner-up Murray's incredible sequence of 28-straight victories was ended by Novak Djokovic in an epic Doha final. Murray won the second set but eventually lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win in 2hr 54min. Getty

3/12 Australian Open - 4th Round Murray's hopes of winning a first Australian Open title were ended by World No 50 Mischa Zverev: the lowest-ranked player he had lost to at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Aussie Open. Getty

4/12 Dubai Open - Champion The Scot saw off Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in straight sets to win his first title of the season. But he failed to build on that form. AFP/Getty

5/12 Indian Wells - 2nd Round Murray was broken four times by the qualifier Vasek Pospisil, with the World No 129's serve-and-volley tactics catching Murray completely unaware. Getty

6/12 Miami Open - Withdrew Rocked by his defeat to Pospisil, Murray withdrew from the Miami Open because of an injury to his right elbow. "The focus is on getting ready for the clay-court season," he said. Getty

7/12 Monte-Carlo Masters - 3rd Round The results on clay were not any better than what came before. Murray lost in Monte Carlo on only his second match, to the clay-court specialist Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Getty

8/12 Barcelona Open - Semi-finals Victories over Feliciano López and revenge against Ramos-Vinolas offered hope that Murray was returning to form. But defeat in the semi-finals followed, to the promising Dominic Thiem. AFP/Getty

9/12 Madrid Open - 3rd Round "There were a lot of things that weren't particularly good today," Murray remarked after making 55 unforced errors to the 20-year-old Borna Coric. He lost in straight-sets, 6-3 6-3. Getty

10/12 Italian Open - 2nd Round Murray failed to win a single match at the Italian Open, which he won in 2016. World No 29 Fabio Fognini produced one of the finest performances of his career to win 6-2 6-4. Getty

11/12 French Open - Semi-finals Murray was unable to repeat his performance in 2016, when he reached the final, but he began to grow into some form in Paris. Beat the likes of Juan Martin del Potro, Karen Khachanov and Kei Nishikori in impressive fashion before eventually running out of gas against Stan Wawrinka, in an epic five-setter. Getty

12/12 Queen's Club - 1st Round Murray crashed out of Queen's to lucky loser Jordan Thompson; one of his worst results on grass in several years. Getty

Even the man himself doesn’t sound entirely convinced by his chances this year. “I feel like I can still do very well at Wimbledon, providing I do everything right these next couple of weeks,” he said after his shock loss to Australian lucky loser Jordan Thompson at Queen’s last week, before adding: “But there is a lot of work to be done. Hopefully I will turn that around. I mean, it's possible.”

Hopefully. Hardly the talk of a man who backs himself to win his fourth major.

He is not the only one feeling the strain. Two-time champion Nadal – who looked so imperious on terre battue less than three weeks ago – has struggled since obliterating Stan Wawrinka in three sets to complete La Decima, and has a poor recent record at The Championships.

“There has been a while since I don’t play very good Wimbledon,” he remarked after his landmark win at Roland Garros. “It’s true that after 2012 what happened with my knees, [it has] been tougher and tougher to compete on grass for me. If I don’t feel fit then probably my chances are not there, no?”

Nadal in action at Hurlingham in the week before Wimbledon ( Getty )

Since then, his pessimism has only grown. He was forced into withdrawing from Queen’s at the final hour over fears he could aggravate a longstanding knee injury, and sounded little short of disconsolate when accosted by journalists after a hit at the Mallorca Open’s grass courts a few days ago.

“I have to work a lot,” he said. “My current level is not enough to compete the way I want at Wimbledon.”

This year's Championships seem more open than most (Getty)



If Murray and both have questions hanging over their fitness, Djokovic has more intangible issues on his mind. While his form heading into the French Open had been middling, his performances in Paris were downright mystifying. There were flashes of brilliance – most notably in his three-set win over the in-form Albert Ramos Viñolas – but some real stinkers, too.

He was taken to five sets by Diego Schwartzman, a player who had never previously been beyond the second round of a Slam, before completely collapsing in a dismal 7-6, 6-3, 6-0 defeat to 23-year-old Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic is playing at Eastbourne in an attempt to find some form ( Getty )

“It wasn’t really there for me today,” was how Djokovic summed it up. “It looks right now as if Djokovic doesn’t want to be on the court,” was John McEnroe’s rather more cutting assessment. “This is tank city.”

Worryingly for Djokovic, the questions that dogged his French Open campaign have not been answered in the three-week period before Wimbledon. Will Andre Agassi return to his box for the duration of the tournament? Will he be able to turnaround his unconvincing run of form? And does he truly want to be slugging it out on a tennis court anymore? Ranked as low as fourth in the world for the first time since 2009, he looks to be an outside bet.

Federer recently won his ninth Halle title (Getty)



And then there is Roger. The bookmakers’ favourite is clearly the in-form contender, having swept aside Alexander Zverev in less than an hour to win his ninth Halle title last weekend, but was forced into skipping the entire clay-court season in an attempt to maintain his fitness after winning in Indian Wells and Miami.

At the age of 35, he’s not entirely immune from the odd shock result, either. His grass-court season began in pretty disastrous fashion with a loss to 39-year-old Tommy Haas at the Stuttgart Open, and he was also humbled by the Russian qualifier Evgeny Donskoy in Dubai, towards the beginning of the season.

But he’s quite comfortably the favourite principally because all of the other top contenders are struggling with a range of different problems.

Wawrinka's appearance at Queen's did not go according to plan (Getty)



Even the next tier of elite men’s players have been underwhelming in recent weeks. Wawrinka and Milos Raonic both suffered surprise first round defeats at Queen’s; Zverev has been disappointing since winning his first Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo; and Nick Kyrgios has looked distracted with a raft of off-court issues, although he tends to raise his level on grass.

And so whoever wins the men’s singles final in little over two weeks’ time will need to reverse a run of poor form, or overcome a pre-existing injury concern, or both. Wednesday’s seeds list may have had a very familiar look about it, and the season so far has been dominated by tennis’s elder statesmen reliving past glories, but it is hard to remember a Grand Slam where so many questions hung so ominously over the main contenders.