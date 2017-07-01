Nick Kyrgios turned heads at Wimbledon on Saturday by showing off the new Tottenham shirt at the All England Club.

The new Nike strip was only released on Saturday morning, and Kyrgios wasted no time in showing it off.

The 22-year-old wore the shirt for his walk to a practice session on Saturday afternoon, and afterwards tweeted his approval for the new design.

The Australian is confident he can overcome his injury woes and win his first Wimbledon title next week, after winning an exhibition match at the Boodles tournament on Thursday.

Kyrgios is yet to win a title this year, losing out to Roger Federer in the quarter-finals at Indian Wells and the semi-finals at the Miami Open. He also failed to make an impact at the Madrid Open and French Open.

The Australian has struggled with a recurring hip injury that forced him out of the Italian Open in May and the Queen's Club Championships earlier this month.

Kyrgios proudly sporting his new Spurs shirt ( Getty )

The world number 20 is, however, hopeful of winning his first ever grand slam event.

"I honestly do think I can win it. Might need a bit of luck and everything to fall into place but I do believe I can win," Kyrgios told reporters.

"Some would say I'm probably not in the best shape this year... but I feel like if I'm serving well and I'm playing the right style of tennis, the sky's the limit at Wimbledon."

Kyrgios is set to play his final exhibition match on Friday and is the 20th-seed at the Wimbledon.