  1. Sport
  2. Tennis

Wimbledon championship: Five of the biggest on court meltdowns

This year marks the tournament’s 140th birthday

Click to follow
The Independent Online
p16MccenroeGETTY.jpg
John McEnroe has always courted controversy Getty

As the world’s oldest tennis tournament, it is understandable that a few of the sport's most famous outbursts, tantrums and full-blown player meltdowns have happened on the lawns at the Wimbledon Championships.

This year marks the tournament’s 140th birthday, which has been celebrated by Google with a new animated doodle, showing two tennis rackets playing each other at the game.

And as this years’ contenders kick off the first day of matches, we take a look at some of the biggest meltdowns by players on court at Wimbledon.

Google Doodles

Google Doodles

  • 1/56 Wimbledon Championship

    Google Doodle celebrating Wimbledon

    Google

  • 2/56 Victor Hugo

    Google Doodle celebrating Victor Hugo

    Google

  • 3/56 Google Doodle celebrating Oskar Fischinger

    Google Doodle celebrating Oskar Fischinger

    Google

  • 4/56 UK General Election 2017

    Google celebrates the UK General Election

    Google

  • 5/56 Zaha Hadid

    Google celebrates the acclaimed architect for becoming the first woman to win the Pritzker Architecture Prize on this day in 2004

    Google

  • 6/56 Richard Oakes

    Google Doodle celebrating Richard Oakes' 75 birthday

    Google

  • 7/56 Google Doodle celebrating the Antikythera Mechanism

    Google Doodle celebrating the Antikythera Mechanism

    Google

  • 8/56 Ferdinand Monoyer

    The famous French ophthalmologist, who invented the eye test, would have celebrated his 181st birthday today

    Google

  • 9/56 Google Doodle celebrating Giro d'Italia's 100th Anniversary

    Google Doodle celebrating Giro d'Italia's 100th Anniversary

    Google

  • 10/56 Google Doodle celebrating Nasa's Cassini probe

    Google Doodle celebrating Nasa's Cassini probe

    Google

  • 11/56 Google Doodle celebrating Fazlur Rahman Khan

    Google Doodle celebrating Fazlur Rahman Khan

    Google

  • 12/56 Google Doodle celebrating Sergei Diaghilev

    Google Doodle celebrating Sergei Diaghilev

    Google

  • 13/56 Google Doodle celebrating St. Patrick's Day

    Google Doodle celebrating St. Patrick's Day

    Google

  • 14/56 Google Doodle celebrating Holi Festival

    Google Doodle celebrating Holi Festival

    Google

  • 15/56 Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day

    Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day

    Google

  • 16/56 Abdul Sattar Edhi

    Google Doodle of Abdul Sattar Edhi on February 28 2017

    Google

  • 17/56 Seven earth-sized exoplanets discovered

    Google Doodle celebrates Nasa's discovery of seven earth-sized exoplanets in new solar system

    Google

  • 18/56 Bessie Coleman

    Google Doodle honours the first African American woman to get an international pilot licence on her 125th birthday

    Google

  • 19/56 Caroling

    Google Doodle celebrates Christmas caroling

    Google

  • 20/56

    Today's Google Doodle features activist Steve Biko

    Google

  • 21/56 Walter Cronkite

    Google celebrates Walter Cronkite's 100th birthday

  • 22/56 Ladislao José Biro

    Google celebrates Ladislao José Biro 117th birthday

  • 23/56 Google

    Google celebrates its 18th birthday

  • 24/56 The history of tea in Britain

    Google celebrates the 385th anniversary of tea in the UK

  • 25/56 Autumnal equinox 2016

    Google marks the start of fall

  • 26/56 Paralympics 2016

    Google marks the start of the Paralympic Games 2016

  • 27/56 Nettie Stevens

    Google celebrates Nettie Stevens 155th birthday

  • 28/56 Father's Day 2016

    Google celebrates Father's Day

  • 29/56 Elizabeth Garrett Anderson

    Google celebrates Elizabeth Garrett Anderson 180th birthday

  • 30/56 Earth Day 2016

    Google celebrates Earth Day

  • 31/56 Ravi Shankar

    Google marks Pandit Ravi Shankar's 96th birthday

  • 32/56 Olympic Games in 1896

    Google are celebrates the 120th anniversary of the modern Olympic Games in 1896

  • 33/56 World Twenty20 final

    Google celebrates the 2016 World Twenty20 cricket final between the West Indies and England with a doodle

    Google

  • 34/56 William Morris

    Google celebrates William Morris' 182 birthday with a doodle showcasing his most famous designs

    Google

  • 35/56 St Patrick's Day 2016

    Googlle celebrates St Patrick's Day on 17 March

  • 36/56 Caroline Herschel

    Google marks Caroline Herschel's 266th birthday

    Google

  • 37/56 Clara Rockmore

    Google celebrates Clara Rockmore's 105th birthday

  • 38/56 International Women's Day 2016

    #OneDayIWill video marks International Woman's Day on 8 March

  • 39/56 St David's Day 2016

    Google marks St David's Day

    Google

  • 40/56 Leap Year 2016

    Google celebrates Leap Day on 28 February 2

    Google

  • 41/56 Lantern Festival 2016

    Google celebrates the last day of the Chinese New Year celebrations with a doodle of the Lantern Festival

    Google

  • 42/56 Stethoscope Inventor, René Laennec

    Google celebrate's René Laennec's 235th birthday

  • 43/56 Valentine's Day 2016

    Google celebrates Valentine's Day with a romantic Doodle

  • 44/56 Dmitri Mendeleev

    Google celebrate Dmitri Mendeleev's 182nd birthday

  • 45/56 "The televisor" demonstartion

    Google Doodle celebrates 90 years since the first demonstration of television or "the televisor" to the public

  • 46/56 Professor Scoville

    Google marks Professor Scoville’s 151st birthday

  • 47/56 Sophie Taeuber-Arp

    Google marks Sophie Taeuber-Arp's 127th birthday

  • 48/56 Charles Perrault

    Google celebrates author Charles Perrault's 388th birthday

  • 49/56 Mountain of Butterflies discovery

    Google celebrates the 41st anniversary of the discovery of the Mountain of Butterflies

  • 50/56 Winter Solstice 2015

    Google celebrate the Winter Solstice

  • 51/56 St Andrew's Day 2015

    Google marks St Andrew's Day with doodle featuring Scotland's flag and Loch Ness monster

  • 52/56 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy'

    Google marks the 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy', the name given to a collection of fossilised bones that once made up the skeleton of a hominid from the Australopithecus afarensis species, who lived in Ethiopia 3.2 million years ago

  • 53/56 George Boole

    Google marks George Boole's 200th birthday

  • 54/56 Halloween 2015

    Google celebrates Halloween using an interactive doodle game "Global Candy Cup"

  • 55/56 Prague Astronomical Clock

    Google celebrates the 605th anniversary of the Prague Astronomical Clock, one of the oldest functioning timepieces in the world

  • 56/56 Autumnal Equinox 2015

    Google marks the autumnal equinox on 23 September

John McEnroe 1981

John McEnroe has had more than one temper tantrum on court. He’s been filmed shouting at umpires on countless occasions, calling one a “jerk” and another “pathetic”, he’s thrown his racket or used it to knock dramatically knock things over. But he is perhaps best known for shouting this line at an umpire during a match in 1981: “You can’t be serious, man. You cannot be serious! That ball was on the line!"

Jeff Tarango 1995

American Jeff Tarango made Wimbledon history in 1995 when he became the first player to walk off court during a match. After telling a heckling crowd to “shut up”, he was served a code violation before he started arguing with the umpire. Tarango declared he would not play anymore before calling the umpire “the most corrupt official in the game”. He picked up his equipment and walked off court.

Greg Rusedski 2003

Defeated in the second round by Andy Roddick, tennis star Greg Rusedski was fined £1,500 for an expletive outburst in which he hurled abuse at the umpire when he mistakenly thought a call from the crowd had instead come from a linesman. His swearing was caught clearly on television and he later apologised for his language.

100_Rusedski.jpg

Nick Kyrgios 2015

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is known for his outbursts on court and has received more than one code violation, but one controversial incident happened on court in 2015 during a match against Diego Schwartzman. Kyrgios got into a heated discussion with the umpire and was heard saying “dirty scum”, which he later claimed was directed at himself.  

nick-kyrgios.jpg

Victor Troicki 2016

In a match against Albert Ramos-VinolasSerbian tennis star Victor Troiki screamed when his opponent was awarded a match point, which he believed was out.

 He then grabbed the ball and ran over to the umpire, shouting: “No white, look at it! Come on, please, look at it!” before calling the chair “the worst umpire ever in the world!” 

Comments