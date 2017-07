Jo Konta is the first British woman to make the Wimbledon semi-finals since Virginia Wade in 1978 after beating Romania's Simona Halep 7-6, 6-7, 4-6.

The Brit fought valiantly back from a set down in a tense encounter under Centre Court's closed roof but Halep, who was recently runner-up at Rolland Garros, couldn't handle Konta's ferocity and precision as she sent SW19 wild with a historic win.

More follows…