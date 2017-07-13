Virginia Wade’s record as the last British woman to win the Wimbledon singles title will stay intact for at least another year as Johanna Konta’s remarkable run finally came to an end here on Thursday.

At 26 years of age Konta should have plenty more chances to emulate Wade’s 40-year-old record, but even if the world No 7 never reaches the semi-final here again she will at least have the consolation of knowing that she was denied a place in the final by one of the game’s all-time greats.

Venus Williams, five times a Wimbledon champion and playing here 20 years after making her debut, created her own piece of history by beating Konta 6-4, 6-2 in just 73 minutes to reach her ninth Wimbledon final at the grand old age of 37 years and 29 days.

When she meets Spain’s Garbine Muguruza on Saturday she will be the oldest player to compete in the final here since 1994, when Martina Navratilova was runner-up at the age of 37 years and 258 days. Even in the absence of her sister, Serena, who is expecting her first child, this will be the 14th time in the last 18 years that there has been at least one Williams in the final.

Konta had been made the favourite for the title after the defeats of Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova but was unable to rediscover the form that had seen her come out on top in gruelling three-set battles with Donna Vekic, Caroline Garcia and Simona Halep.

As the first British woman to play in a singles semi-final here for 39 years the pressure appeared to get to the world No 7, though you also had to give credit to the outstanding play of Williams. The American may have lost a little of the speed, athleticism and power that made her such a formidable opponent a decade ago, but she is still a ferocious competitor who loves nothing more than to play on the biggest stages.

Williams is chasing her sixth Wimbledon title (Adrian Dennis/AFP/ Getty Images)

Williams made only nine unforced errors in the match, served with relentless accuracy and hit the ball with wonderful assurance from the baseline. Some observers had thought that Williams would need to come forward and avoid getting drawn into slugging matches against the hard-hitting Konta, but instead it was the American who came out on top in many of their baseline exchanges.

Konta, who never found the rhythm which had delivered such a thrilling victory over Halep in the quarter-finals, found herself under regular attack on her second serves, which Williams punished with some stinging returns and charges into the net. There could be no doubt that the American deserved her victory, which takes her into her first final here for eight years, but luck was also on her side in some of the crucial points.

“Jo played so well,” Williams said afterwards. “No point was easy. I just tried to climb on top each time to get another point.”

Venus Williams is looking for a sixth Wimbledon title at 37 years old ( Getty )

She added: “I thought the crowd were very nice to me. They could have really been even more boisterous. I thought the crowd were so fair. I know that they love Jo. She gave it her all today. It’s a lot of pressure. I thought she handled it well. I thought my experience helped a lot.”

Playing the second semi-final of the day on Centre Court, Williams and Konta might have feared an anxious wait in the locker-room, but Muguruza’s 64-minute victory over Magdalena Rybarikova saw the Briton and the American trading blows before the clock had even passed 3pm. Under an overcast sky the temperature was a pleasant 22C and there was barely a breath of wind in the air.

The crowd here have huge respect for Williams, but their overwhelming support for the home player was clear from the start. Williams, hitting big ground strokes from the off, went 40-0 up, but when Konta won her first point with a forehand winner the crowd greeted it with loud and prolonged applause.

Konta was the player under greater pressure on her serve in the early games, but it was Williams who faced the first break points at 4-4. The American saved them both with some bold serving, including a thumping 106mph second serve on the second of them.

It proved to be the major turning point of the match. When Konta was broken in the following game to lose the first set it demonstrated the narrow margins that can separate players at this level.

Konta was the last Brit left in the tournament after Andy Murray exited from the men's draw ( Getty )

When Konta served at 4-5 she was unlucky to lose the first point after a Williams shot hit the top of the net, but on the next two the Briton made costly forehand errors. On the first set point it was Konta’s turn to show her bravery with a bold second serve, but on the second she hit a backhand beyond the baseline.

Luck also went against Konta when she dropped serve in the fourth game of the second set. Williams went 0-30 up after her shots struck the top of the net on both points, after which Konta double-faulted. The Briton save the first two break points, but on the third another Williams shot clipped the top of the net before she completed the break.

At 2-5 Konta saved three match points, but on the fourth Williams hit a forehand pass winner down the line. The American’s smile lit up the stadium, while a deflated Konta seemed to want to get off the court as quickly as possible.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s final against Muguruza, Williams said: “We both play really well on grass. The last time [in the final] she played Serena so I’ll have to ask Serena for some pointers. Serena’s always in my corner and it’s usually it’s her in these finals. I’m trying to represent the Williams family the best that I can. Serena’s always in my corner and it’s usually her in these finals.”

Asked if she had missed her sister here this year, Williams said: “Terribly. I missed her so much before this match. I just wished she was here and I wished she could do this for me. But I said: ‘No, this time you have to do it for yourself.’ So here we are.”

Williams added: “I’ve played a lot of finals here. I couldn’t have asked for more. One more win would be amazing. It won’t be a given but I’ll give it my all.”