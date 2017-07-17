Roger Federer looked and sounded his usual assured self when he returned to the All England Club on Monday morning, but appearances were deceptive.

“My head's ringing,” the 35-year-old Swiss admitted, just 18 hours after winning his 19th Grand Slam title. “I don't know what I did last night. I drank too many types of drinks, I guess.”

On the night of his Australian Open triumph in January Federer had said he and his entourage had “partied like rock stars”. Becoming the first man in history to win eight Wimbledon singles titles clearly merited similar celebrations, which had begun with his appearance at the Champions’ Dinner in the Guildhall in the City of London.

Roger Federer at Wimbledon







8 show all Roger Federer at Wimbledon













1/8 2003 Federer's maiden crown came after beating Mark Philippoussis in the final Getty

2/8 2004 He defended his title beating American Andy Roddick Getty

3/8 2005 He would go on to defeat Roddick again in 2005 Getty

4/8 2006 Federer beat Spain's Rafa Nadal in the final as part of a career-best year Getty

5/8 2007 Federer outlasted Nadal in an instant classic to secure his fifth All England title Getty

6/8 2009 Federer broke Pete Sampras' record with his 15th Grand Slam title beating Roddick in a five-set thriller Getty

7/8 2012 Federer beat a tearful Andy Murray in 2012 to make it seven at SW19 Getty

8/8 2017 Federer returned at 35-years-old to see off Marin Cilic of Croatia to pick up a record-breaking eighth title Getty

“After the [dinner] we went to a bar,” Federer said. “There were almost 30 to 40 friends there. We had a great time. I got to bed at five, then woke up, and just didn't feel good. The last hour or so I'm somewhat OK again. So I'm happy with that. We had a good time.”

Federer, the oldest Wimbledon men’s singles champion in the Open era, passed another set of landmarks with his latest triumph but insisted that breaking records is not high on his priority list these days.

After all, the Swiss already holds many of the more significant records, including the most Grand Slam titles (he passed Pete Sampras’ previous record total of 14 long ago) and the most appearances in Grand Slam finals (29).

“The target now is to enjoy being Wimbledon champion – and Australian Open champion, you name it – for a year,” Federer said. “I haven’t set sights on a number of Grand Slams that I have to or want to achieve.

“I never really had that. I was very content at 17, I must tell you. Of course, I was going to be happier at 18 and I’m even happier at 19. But 17 was a wonderful number so I think for me it’s just about enjoying myself, staying healthy and then we’ll see what happens.”

Federer made it a magnificent eight with victory over Cilic (Getty)

It appears, nevertheless, that there is one target in Federer’s mind. Today’s updated world rankings saw the Wimbledon champion climb two places into third, just 1,205 points behind Andy Murray, the world No 1.

Federer said that his world ranking would not generally be a priority at this stage of his career but suggested that being so close to returning to the top of the pile might have an influence on his plans for the rest of the year.

He has played only seven tournaments this year (in comparison Murray and Rafael Nadal have played 11 and Novak Djokovic 10), but because he has won two Grand Slam tournaments and two Masters Series events he is well placed to recapture the top spot for the first time since 2012. Having taken a break in the last six months of 2016 to rest his injured knee, Federer has no ranking points to defend between now and next year’s Australian Open.

However, Federer believes that the rankings system is weighted unfairly towards those players who reach the latter stages of tournaments. By winning Wimbledon, for example, he earned 2,000 ranking points, whereas those players who reached the third and fourth rounds earned just 180 and 360 points respectively. Djokovic, meanwhile, picked up only 250 points for winning the title at Eastbourne in the week before Wimbledon.

“I just feel like the gap’s too big,” Federer said. “It wasn’t always like that. It’s only been like this since a few years. To win eight ‘250’ tournaments to make up for a Slam, I just find it too much.

“That’s why by playing little and making so many points at Slam level, it puts me in a totally different situation where I can really start picking and choosing my moments when to attack.

“But again it is how it is. The good thing also is that the best player in the world should be the one also winning the biggest tournaments. That’s an aspect I also understand, that we have a lot of points in Masters 1000s, Slams and then also the World Tour Finals in particular.”

The Swiss believes that the rankings system is one of the reasons why it has been harder for young players to make their mark. “If a young guy wants to make a breakthrough, he can beat me or any top player, but if he doesn’t make a run to the final or win the tournament he’s not really making any move in the rankings,” he said.

Federer hopes that his own decisions to take six months off at the end of last year and to miss the 2017 clay-court season would not set a trend. “I hope I’m unique because I am 35, 36 years old and I’ve got four kids,” he said. “I didn’t just walk away from the game for six months last year just because I was in the mood to. I actually had to. There’s a big difference there.”

It was another magical fortnight at SW19 for Federer (AFP/Getty Images)

He added: “I feel like I have played too little this year. Because I won well at the beginning of the year it didn’t mean I was necessarily going to play well here. So for me to come up with the goods here is very gratifying.”

“I was leading from the get-go every single match here at the Championships. And, once you're in the lead, I'm a great front-runner. I never look back.

“I was unbelievably focused. It was a great performance for me on the mental side, to win the tournament after people told me I was the favourite going in, which to me was a bit too soon to be honest.”

Federer admitted that the next generation of players had not been strong enough to knock the “Big Four” off their perch. Murray, Nadal, Federer and Djokovic still occupy the top four places in the rankings.

He also believes that the slowing down of court surfaces has played a part in extending the status quo. He explained: “I do believe the depth in the men’s game is as great as it’s ever been, but because conditions play the way they do, maybe not super-fast like they used to, like back in the 80s, the margins are a bit bigger because of the surface speed and the ball speed and the racket technology.

Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships







50 show all Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships

































































































1/50 Andy Murray walks of court with the trophy past the ball boys and girls on Centre court after beating Milos Raonic in 2016. Colorsport/Andrew Cowie

2/50 Serena Williams falls to the ground after winning match point on Centre Court in 2016. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

3/50 Novak Djokovic with the trophy with Roger Federer on Centre Court, in 2015. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

4/50 Serena Williams balances the Venus Rosewater Dish on her head with no hands as she walks off Centre Court. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

5/50 Novak Djokovic shows off the trophy on Centre Court. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

6/50 Petra Kvitova holds her winners Plate on Centre Court in 2014. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

7/50 Andy Murray celebrates with the crowd after winning match point in 2013. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

8/50 Marion Bartoli climbs up into the stand to family and coaches after beating Sabine Lisicki in 2013. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

9/50 Andy Murray congratulates Roger Federer in 2012. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

10/50 Serena Williams with the Ladies Plate in 2012. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

11/50 Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in the final of the mens singles on day thirteen at Wimbledon 2011. Ian MacNicol

12/50 Petra Kvitova with her trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova in their final match of the womens singles on day twelve at Wimbledon 2011. Ian MacNicol

13/50 Rafael Nadal beat Tomas Berdych in the 2010 final. Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

14/50 Serena Williams after beating Vera Zvonareva. Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

15/50 Roger Federer kisses the trophy after beating Andy Roddick in 2009. COLORSPORT / Cowie

16/50 Serena Williams shows off the dish to photographers in 2009. COLORSPORT / Cowie

17/50 Venus Williams (USA) walks past the Photographers on Centre Court in 2007. COLORSPORT

18/50 Rafael Nadal of Spain drops onto the grass to celebrate winning the title. Colorsport / Imago

19/50 Roger Federer with the mens trophy after winning the title for the 5th time in a row. COLORSPORT

20/50 Venus holds aloft the Ladies Shield after beating Marion Bartoli in 2007. COLORSPORT

21/50 Roger Federer with the Trophy, glances over at Rafael Nadal. COLORSPORT

22/50 Amelie Mauresmo celebrates match point. She beat Henin Hardenne in the 2006 final. COLORSPORT

23/50 Roger Federer drops to the ground after winning match point in 2005. COLORSPORT

24/50 Federer plays a shot in 2005. COLORSPORT

25/50 Serena Williams with the Ladies Shield and sister Venus Willams, in 2005. Colorsport

26/50 Maria Sharapova stunned Serena Williams in the 2004 final.

27/50 Venus Williams hugs the winners plate in 2005. COLORSPORT

28/50 Roger Federer holds aloft the Mens Singles Trophy after his straight sets victory over Mark Philippoussis in 2003. COLORSPORT

29/50 Serena and Venus Williams smilling after the 2003 Womens Final, won by Serena. COLORSPORT

30/50 Lleyton Hewitt celebrates victory in 2002. Colorsport

31/50 Goran Ivanisevic celebrates beating Tim Henman in the mens semi-final in 2001. Colorsport

32/50 Venus Williams with the Ladies trophy after defeating Justine Henin in 2001. Colorsport

33/50 Venus Williams celebrates with the Ladies winners plate after defeating Lindsey Davenport in 2001. Colorsport

34/50 Pete Sampras with The Mens singles trophy in 2000. COLORSPORT

35/50 Pete Sampras kisses the Mens Wimbledon Trophy after beating Andre Agassi in 1999. COLORSPORT

36/50 Ladies winner Lindsay Davenport with the trophy and and runner-up Steffi Graf. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

37/50 Pete Sampras celebrates. COLORSPORT

38/50 Jana Novotna celebrates victory in 1998. COLORSPORT

39/50 In 1997 Pete Sampras got the better of Cedric Pioline. COLORSPORT

40/50 Martina Hingis holds aloft the Ladies Plate. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

41/50 Richard Krajicek drops to the ground after winning the final on Centre Court. He beat Mal Washington. COLORSPORT

42/50 Steffi Graf shows Sanchez Vicario the Shield after the presentation on Centre Court. Colorsport

43/50 Pete Sampras shortly after beating Boris Becker in 1995. COLORSPORT

44/50 Steffi Graf celebrates after winning match point in 1995. Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

45/50 Pete Sampras reacts after beating Goran Ivanišević 7–6(7–2), 7–6(7–5), 6–0 in the 1994 final. COLORSPORT

46/50 Conchita Martinez is the only Spanish player to have won the women's singles title at Wimbledon, where she beat Martina Navratilova to win the 1994 title. Colorsport

47/50 Steffi Graff of Germany glances over to Jana Novotna as she breaks down in tears at the presentation after losing the match. Colorsport

48/50 Sampras beat Jim Courier 7–6(7–3), 7–6(8–6), 3–6, 6–3 in the 1993 final.

49/50 Andre Agassi receives the trophy from the Duchess of Kent in 1992.

50/50 Stefi Graf shows off the ladies Plate to the crowd. Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

“You have to hit a lot of good shots to come through a Murray or a Djokovic and especially over five sets. It catches up with you and it’s favourable for the top guys.”

Federer said it was “frightening” to see how few men play serve-and-volley today. He hopes that in future players will go to the net more, bringing more variation to the game. “I wish that we would see more coaches, more players taking chances up at net, because good things do happen there,” he said.