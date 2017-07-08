When you are French it is sometimes important to get your priorities right. Benoit Paire’s quickfire victory over Jerzy Janowicz here on Friday gave the world No 46 the chance to assess his next opponent, but watching Andy Murray take on Fabio Fognini did not figure in his plans for the evening.

“I’m not going to watch,” Paire said. “I’m going to stay with my family, with my friends. I want to go back home. I rent a house not far from the club, so I’m going to make a barbecue with my friend, [Edouard] Roger-Vasselin.”

With Murray beating Fognini in four sets, a cynic might suggest that Paire had no desire to remind himself of the skills that have helped the world No 1 win his last 25 matches against French opponents. The last time Murray lost to a Frenchman was when Gilles Simon beat him in Rotterdam more than two years ago.

Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships







50 show all Wimbledon: The greatest pictures from The Championships

































































































1/50 Andy Murray walks of court with the trophy past the ball boys and girls on Centre court after beating Milos Raonic in 2016. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

2/50 Serena Williams falls to the ground after winning match point on Centre Court in 2016. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

3/50 Novak Djokovic with the trophy with Roger Federer on Centre Court, in 2015. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

4/50 Serena Williams balances the Venus Rosewater Dish on her head with no hands as she walks off Centre Court. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

5/50 Novak Djokovic shows off the trophy on Centre Court. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

6/50 Petra Kvitova holds her winners Plate on Centre Court in 2014. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

7/50 Andy Murray celebrates with the crowd after winning match point in 2013. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

8/50 Marion Bartoli climbs up into the stand to family and coaches after beating Sabine Lisicki in 2013. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

9/50 Andy Murray congratulates Roger Federer in 2012. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

10/50 Serena Williams with the Ladies Plate in 2012. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

11/50 Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in the final of the mens singles on day thirteen at Wimbledon 2011. Ian MacNicol

12/50 Petra Kvitova with her trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova in their final match of the womens singles on day twelve at Wimbledon 2011. Ian MacNicol

13/50 Rafael Nadal beat Tomas Berdych in the 2010 final. Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

14/50 Serena Williams after beating Vera Zvonareva. Kieran Galvin / Colorsport

15/50 Roger Federer kisses the trophy after beating Andy Roddick in 2009. COLORSPORT / Cowie

16/50 Serena Williams shows off the dish to photographers in 2009. COLORSPORT / Cowie

17/50 Venus Williams (USA) walks past the Photographers on Centre Court in 2007. COLORSPORT

18/50 Rafael Nadal of Spain drops onto the grass to celebrate winning the title. Colorsport / Imago

19/50 Roger Federer with the mens trophy after winning the title for the 5th time in a row. COLORSPORT

20/50 Venus holds aloft the Ladies Shield after beating Marion Bartoli in 2007. COLORSPORT

21/50 Roger Federer with the Trophy, glances over at Rafael Nadal. COLORSPORT

22/50 Amelie Mauresmo celebrates match point. She beat Henin Hardenne in the 2006 final. COLORSPORT

23/50 Roger Federer drops to the ground after winning match point in 2005. COLORSPORT

24/50 Federer plays a shot in 2005. COLORSPORT

25/50 Serena Williams with the Ladies Shield and sister Venus Willams, in 2005. Colorsport

26/50 Maria Sharapova stunned Serena Williams in the 2004 final.

27/50 Venus Williams hugs the winners plate in 2005. COLORSPORT

28/50 Roger Federer holds aloft the Mens Singles Trophy after his straight sets victory over Mark Philippoussis in 2003. COLORSPORT

29/50 Serena and Venus Williams smilling after the 2003 Womens Final, won by Serena. COLORSPORT

30/50 Lleyton Hewitt celebrates victory in 2002. Colorsport

31/50 Goran Ivanisevic celebrates beating Tim Henman in the mens semi-final in 2001. Colorsport

32/50 Venus Williams with the Ladies trophy after defeating Justine Henin in 2001. Colorsport

33/50 Venus Williams celebrates with the Ladies winners plate after defeating Lindsey Davenport in 2001. Colorsport

34/50 Pete Sampras with The Mens singles trophy in 2000. COLORSPORT

35/50 Pete Sampras kisses the Mens Wimbledon Trophy after beating Andre Agassi in 1999. COLORSPORT

36/50 Ladies winner Lindsay Davenport with the trophy and and runner-up Steffi Graf. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

37/50 Pete Sampras celebrates. COLORSPORT

38/50 Jana Novotna celebrates victory in 1998. COLORSPORT

39/50 In 1997 Pete Sampras got the better of Cedric Pioline. COLORSPORT

40/50 Martina Hingis holds aloft the Ladies Plate. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

41/50 Richard Krajicek drops to the ground after winning the final on Centre Court. He beat Mal Washington. COLORSPORT

42/50 Steffi Graf shows Sanchez Vicario the Shield after the presentation on Centre Court. Colorsport

43/50 Pete Sampras shortly after beating Boris Becker in 1995. COLORSPORT

44/50 Steffi Graf celebrates after winning match point in 1995. Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

45/50 Pete Sampras reacts after beating Goran Ivanišević 7–6(7–2), 7–6(7–5), 6–0 in the 1994 final. COLORSPORT

46/50 Conchita Martinez is the only Spanish player to have won the women's singles title at Wimbledon, where she beat Martina Navratilova to win the 1994 title. Colorsport

47/50 Steffi Graff of Germany glances over to Jana Novotna as she breaks down in tears at the presentation after losing the match. Colorsport

48/50 Sampras beat Jim Courier 7–6(7–3), 7–6(8–6), 3–6, 6–3 in the 1993 final.

49/50 Andre Agassi receives the trophy from the Duchess of Kent in 1992.

50/50 Stefi Graf shows off the ladies Plate to the crowd. Colorsport/ Stewart Fraser

Paire, a controversial character who has a reputation for smashing rackets and clashing with authority, lost his only previous meeting with Murray at last year’s Monte Carlo Masters. The Scot was well below his best that day, but his recovery after losing the first set and going two breaks down in the second launched what proved to be his most successful clay-court season.

“Sometimes it only takes a match or two matches to start feeling good about yourself to gain confidence and after Monte Carlo I just felt way, way better about my game,” Murray said as he looked back on that encounter. “I obviously ended up having a great season after that. I hope the match against him has the same impact, but I hope I play better than I did that day.”

It would be easy to resort to national stereotypes in trying to understand why Murray has such a good record against French opponents. While many of the French players have great flair, they have often struggled in the face of Murray’s relentless commitment.

Wimbledon 2017: Flying ants cover the courts

“I don’t know why I’ve played well against them,” Murray said. “There have been a lot of matches I’ve won against French players from losing positions as well, so it’s not like I’ve killed them in the matches that I’ve played. There have been a lot of close matches and I’ve just managed to get through, but I’ve no idea exactly why that is.

“Against Benoit, it will be important for me to serve well. He has a big serve himself, plays a lot of serve-and-volley. When you’re playing guys that are maybe a bit up and down, if you can keep consistent pressure on them by serving well and not giving them the opportunities on your own serve, that pressure builds over time and you have to capitalise when they have little lulls. I will try to do that.”

Paire is through to the fourth round for the first time in his seven visits to Wimbledon. In the past the 28-year-old Frenchman has not hidden his dislike of both the tournament and of grass.

Four years ago he smashed all his rackets after a straight-sets defeat to Lukasz Kubot. “I don’t like Wimbledon,” Paire told L’Equipe, the French daily sports newspaper, at the time. “When I go on the court they tell us we have to be careful with the playing surface, but the courts are not so good. Once I got a $1,000 fine for saying 'merde’. Here all they like is handing out fines. Maybe thanks to that they will be able to fix the courts.”

It will be Paire's first fourth round appearance (Getty)

Paire has also clashed with his own national authorities. Last year he was sent home from the Olympic Games in Rio because the French team said he had spent too much time away from the Olympic village and had been disrespectful to the competition, saying it was of little importance.

However, Paire appeared to be in a happier mood when asked about the prospect of facing Murray here on Monday. “Honestly it's good to play Murray here,” he said. “I think it's something different to play Murray in Wimbledon. Maybe on Centre Court. I don’t know if sometimes he plays on Court One but normally it’s on Centre.”

He added: “I think I can do something good against him. I think my game is good.”

Murray, meanwhile, was happy to have come through against Fognini despite a patchy performance. He knows he will need to play better if he is to go deep in the tournament.

“I played better at the end of the fourth set than I did for most of the match,” Murray admitted. “Even in the first set and the third set it wasn’t like I played great. He made mistakes at those moments and he was a bit up and down, like in the 5-2 game in the first set, when he served three double faults in a row. That’s nothing to do with my good play.

“When I needed to [find] my game [I did]. That’s positive and hopefully I get better from here. Finishing strong like that gives me that little boost going into the weekend.”

Having struggled with his hip injury in the build-up to the tournament, Murray is happy to have a two-day break before he next plays.

“It can be valuable if I use it well,” Murray said. “I need to make sure I practise properly and it can be beneficial away from playing matches just to settle your body down and recover a bit. But there are also things I want to work on as well, so it’s not like I just take two days’ rest. I do a lot of stuff over the weekend as well and hopefully I feel a little bit better about my game on Monday.”

He added: “It’s important that I make sure I use [the break] properly but make sure I keep my mind focused on my tennis when I’m here, then get home and get away from it as early as possible so I can rest up and relax.”

Murray welcomes the chance to spend a little more time with his daughter Sophie, though he insisted he would not be spending the weekend “sitting at home relaxing”. He explained: “We’ll get more time in the morning and just before she goes to bed but there’s still a six, seven-hour period in the day where we’re in here doing our stuff.”