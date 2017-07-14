Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams has said that female players “love” Andy Murray for speaking up for women’s issues in the sport of tennis.

Murray won widespread praise for correcting a journalist at a news conference following his Wimbledon defeat to Sam Querrey.

The journalist said that Querrey was the first US player to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since 2009, only for Murray to correct him. “Male player,” he said, referring to the fact that Williams alone has won 12 Grand Slam titles in that period.

And now Williams has praised Murray’s influence on the sport.

“There should not be a woman athlete or tennis player who is not totally supportive of Andy Murray,” Williams told ESPN show The Six.

“He has spoken up for women's issues and women's rights, especially in tennis, forever. He has done it again.”

Williams also praised Murray’s mother, Judy, who WAS Great Britain’s Fed Cup captain from 2011-2016.

“He has such a wonderful mother, who has been such a strong figure in his life and he has done so much for us on our tour,” she added. “So we love Andy Murray.”