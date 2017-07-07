World number one and defending champion Andy Murray is glad to see three other British players in the third round at Wimbledon but remains focused on progressing to the final stages of the competition next week, the 30-year-old has said.

Four British players made it past the second round for the first time since 1997 as Murray beat Dustin Brown in straight sets on Wednesday to advance alongside compatriots Heather Watson, Aljaz Bedene and Johanna Konta.

Murray is happy to have some company for a change but believes their progression has made little difference to his own performance as he prepares to face Italy's Fabio Fognini in a third round encounter on Friday.

What time is it?

Andy Murray takes on the enigmatic Italian Fabio Fognini in the third round of Wimbledon today. They’re third up on Centre Court, which means they will likely start at around 5pm this evening.

What TV channel is it on?

As ever, the BBC have the television rights for Wimbledon. You can watch the match live on BBC One, and you can read game-by-game insight and analysis by checking back on this page around an hour before the match.

Wimbledon Day Four: Djokovic sails into third round

What’s the head to head record like?

Very close. The pair have played each other six times, with three victories apiece. Fognini won their last meeting at the Rome Open, but it should be noted that all of the Italian’s victories against the World No 1 have come on his preferred surface of clay.

What are they saying?

Andy Murray on British success at this year’s Championships: “It's a good thing when there are more Brits around.

“That's a really positive thing, but it doesn't change how I go into the matches. I'm used to having played deep into the second weeks at slams and there not being any Brits there.

“Whether I'll feel differently in the middle of the second week and there are a few Brits left, and it's maybe a little bit calmer, that's possible. I've never been in that position before.”

Four Brits are in action on the fifth day of The Championships ( Getty )

Fabio Fognini: “I remember the match in Rome well but here is different.

“My last match here was in my top performances on grass. If I play my best it could be interesting.”

What are the odds?

Andy Murray to win: 1/14

Fabio Fognini to win: 7/1