  1. Sport
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2017: All England Club take unusual decision to shut Centre Court roof to protect turf amid safety row

The state of Wimbledon’s grass courts has come under fire this week

Click to follow
The Independent Online

The best pictures from The Championships 2017

The best pictures from The Championships 2017

  • 1/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Fans watch the play on a court.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 3/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Ball-kids wait to enter a court.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 4/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A general view of court 10.

    Getty Images

  • 6/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Kei Nishikori plays a tweener.

    Getty Images

  • 7/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A general view of Court No 1.

    Getty Images

  • 8/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray.

    Getty Images

  • 9/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action.

    Getty Images

  • 10/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug?

    Getty Images

  • 11/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A fan drinks champagne.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 12/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    The Championships were first held in 1877.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 13/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 14/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Players chairs are pictured.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 15/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Pimm's.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 16/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 17/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 18/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Ground staff talk.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 19/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A spectator wears a tennis ball hat.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 20/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 21/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Selfie!

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 22/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Court attendants sit to the site of a court.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 23/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 24/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 25/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A ball boy rolls a ball.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 26/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 27/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Ball-kids queue up ahead of play.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 28/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly."

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 29/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 30/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A fan walks between outside courts.

    AFP/Getty Images

The All England Lawn Tennis Club took the unusual step of closing the Centre Court roof on Friday morning, in an attempt to protect the turf from the hot sunshine.

The last time the roof was shut for reasons other than heavy rainfall was in 2015, but clear skies and temperatures approaching the 30° symbol convinced the Wimbledon organisers to act.

Officials confirmed on Friday that the decision was taken to protect the court from the unusually high temperatures, ahead of Heather Watson’s third round match against Victoria Azarenka.

  • Read more

Wimbledon stars speak out as injuries spark safety fears

Rafael Nadal’s match against Karen Khachanov and Andy Murray’s against Fabio Fognini are also scheduled to take place on Centre Court on Friday.

The state of Wimbledon’s grass courts came under fire on Thursday, with the French player Kristina Mladenovic criticising the surface on Court 18 after her defeat by Alison Riske.

Following her defeat on Thursday night, Mladenovic claimed the court was not fit to be used.

Wimbledon Day Four: Djokovic sails into third round

Mladenovic said: “It's quite unique with your opponent, after two games, you both agree on stopping playing in a slam.

“You're asking the referee to tell you what's the rule if both players don't want to keep on playing. And the answer is that they just can't do anything, unfortunately, and you have to keep on playing. In case something bad happens...

“There's no grass. I don't know how to describe it. It's not even clay. It's not flat. I mean, I don't know.”

centre-court-roof.jpg
The decision was taken to shut Centre Court's roof (Getty)

However, the All England Club quickly issued a statement rejecting her complaints.

Read more about Wimbledon

“The grand slam supervisor (Pam Whytcross) and the assistant referee (Denise Parnell) both attended Court 18 during the Mladenovic vs Riske match, inspected it, and in their experienced view judged it playable as per normal,” their statement read.

“The head of courts and horticulture (Neil Stubley) and the head groundsman (Grant Cantin) were also in attendance.

“The court preparation has been to exactly the same meticulous standard as in previous years. Grass is a natural surface and it is usual for the baselines to start to be showing signs of wear and tear four days into the championships.”

mladenovic.jpg
The French player was not happy with the state of the court (Getty)

Mladenovic’s comments were made just hours after Bethanie Mattek-Sands had been carried off a different court on a stretcher, screaming in pain with a serious knee injury after stumbling while approaching the net.

The American is thought to have suffered knee ligament damage and faces a long road back to recovery.

Comments