Anything Andy Murray can do, Johanna Konta can match. After Britain’s No 1 man had won his opening match in convincing fashion on Centre Court, the country’s No 1 woman emulated his achievement with an emphatic victory on Court One.

Like Murray, Konta’s preparations for this Wimbledon have been disrupted by a physical problem, but the world No 7 looked in good shape as she crushed Taiwan’s Su-Wei Hsieh 6-2, 6-2 to record only the second Wimbledon victory of her career.

Konta’s participation at the All England Club had been in doubt after she pulled out before her scheduled semi-final in last week’s Aegon International at Eastbourne after injuring her back in a heavy fall.

Wimbledon 2017: Johanna Konta's route to the final







1/8 Johanna Konta faces a tough route to the final Konta has only ever won once at Wimbledon Getty

2/8 1st round: Su-Wei Hsieh (Taiwan, world No 112) Has rarely made an impact as a singles player but proved too wily for Konta at the recent French Open, winning their first-round match with a combination of gritty defence and clever variations of pace Getty Images for LTA

3/8 2nd round: Donna Vekic (Croatia, world No 57) Has only just turned 20 but made her Wimbledon debut four years ago. Her upward rise stalled at one stage but she has made significant progress this year and is a proven performer on grass Getty Images for LTA

4/8 3rd round: Roberta Vinci (Italy, world No 33) Reached the US Open final two years ago but has never gone beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon. Can trouble the best, however, with her astute net approaches and sound volleys AFP/Getty Images

5/8 4th round: Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic, world No 12) Was advised she might never play again after her left hand was seriously injured in a knife attack in her home in the Czech Republic six months ago but has made a stunning return. Won the title in Edgbaston last weekend and is twice a Wimbledon champion Getty Images

6/8 Quarter-finals: Simona Halep (Romania, world No 2) Hs reached one semi-final and one quarter-final at Wimbledon but is generally at her best on clay. Twice a French Open runner-up, she now has the world No 1 position in her sights Getty Images

7/8 Semi-finals: Elina Svitolina (Ukraine, world No 5) Has won four tournaments this year (Dubai, Taipei, Istanbul and Rome), which is more than any other player, and is currently at her highest position in the world rankings. However, the 22-year-old from Ukraine has never gone beyond the second round at Wimbledon Getty Images for LTA

8/8 Final: Angelique Kerber (Germany, world No 1) Last year’s runner-up has had a difficult year and is in danger of losing her place at the top of the world rankings. Lost in fourth round of Australian Open and in first round in Paris. Seeded to meet Karolina Pliskova in the semi-finals AFP/Getty Images

However, she pronounced herself fit after coming through a practice session on Sunday and appeared to have no problems as she avenged the surprising defeat she had suffered to 31-year-old Hsieh in the recent French Open.

“I’m feeling well,” Konta said after completing her victory. “After I hit yesterday, that was definitely one of the first tests to see how I was hitting-wise and I’ve been feeling pretty good.”

Konta raced through, only dropping four games in total (Getty)

Asked how she might be affected by the home crowd’s increasing expectations of her here, Konta said: “I think it’s a massive compliment. Obviously I’m training very hard, working very hard to be performing at my best level.

“I’m hopefully going to be involved here for the full fortnight but I’m definitely taking it one match at a time and just trying to play at my best level.”

The match started just before 6pm, which is the sort of scheduling to which Murray has had to grow accustomed over the years. The late-afternoon start is clearly good for broadcasters aiming to catch viewers as they return home after work.

Konta faces a tough route if she is to make the final (Getty)

It had rained earlier in the afternoon, but by the time Konta and Hsieh walked out on to Court One it was bathed in warm sunshine.

Konta was quickly into her stride. The Briton failed to convert either of two break points in the opening game but had three more in the third, Hsieh’s backhand error finally giving her the breakthrough.

Although Hsieh broke back immediately, Konta resumed control. The Briton completed a third successive break of serve to go 3-2 up, broke again two games later and took the first set after just 32 minutes. She won it in some style, stretching to hit a superb forehand half-volley winner after Hsieh had tried to pass her down the line.

Konta never looked out of control during the straightforward win (Getty)

Konta was soon ahead in the second set, breaking serve to go 2-1 up after Hsieh was unable to handle her thumping return of serve. Konta broke again two games later and had her first match points when Hsieh served at 1-5, only for the world No 113 to save them both with some dogged defence.

However, Hsieh was only delaying the inevitable. In the next game Konta went 40-0 up with a service winner and then completed her victory with an ace after just 64 minutes.

“I was very happy to come through that because she’s a very tricky player on any surface,” Konta said. “I had obviously lost to her in that close three-set match in the first round of the French Open so I was really looking forward to playing her again to try to beat her and I was happy I was able to come through that.”