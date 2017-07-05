Johanna Konta won an exhausting epic first up on Centre Court today to reach the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

Konta and Croatian youngster Donna Vekic played for more than three hours in the draining sun. Konta took the first set, Vekic the second before the home favourite eventually edged over the line 10-8 in the third.

It was a thrilling back-and-forth match, in which each of the three sets could have gone the other way. It was an long slog in the lunch-time heat, through a swarm of flying ants. And it was surely the best match of the ladies’ singles here so far.

From the start of the first set, just after 1pm, the pace was relentless and it hardly let up until it ended just before 4.20pm.

The crucial break in the decisive set came in the 18th game, as Konta found extra energy from somewhere to take her away from Vekic. The Croat saved the first match point with an ace but at the second she could only find the net. Konta celebrated with glee and relief, and a real sense that she can go far.

It all could have gone very different had Konta not dug in to turn around the first set hours before. It was the lively Vekic who broke her first to go 5-3 up. Vekic was looking just too sharp and forced her way to two set points. Konta furiously saved them and broke back, to the roar of the Centre Court crowd.

Wimbledon 2017: Flying ants cover the courts

Konta nearly edged ahead at 5-5 but missed four break points and the first set ended up in a tie break. At the end of a set of missed chances and swinging momentum, the tie break was much the same, but Konta pushed ahead and won it 7-4.

After 67 minutes of draining tennis, the second set was even more topsy-turvy. It began with three breaks in the first five games, and there was almost a fourth, but Vekic held. From there the Croatian started to pull away and when she had the chance to serve for the set, she just about held her nerve.

Konta is through to the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career ( Getty )

By this point Konta and Vekic were tiring and the third set could never have been as fast as the first two were. The match started to go predictably with serve and the upsets of the second set felt far away. There were barely any moments where a break felt likely, although one miscued Konta smash in the sixth game could have opened an opportunity up.

It was in the 13th game of the epic final set when we saw the first break point, which Vekic worked so hard for, but even then Konta dug in, found some power from somewhere and got through. Four games, another anxious moment, another Vekic break point, but Konta saved again to go 9-8 up. The next game was when the break finally came, sending Konta through.