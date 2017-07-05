  1. Sport
Wimbledon: Johanna Konta beats Donna Vekic in three-hour epic to make it into the third round for the first time

Konta won a thrilling back-and-forth match 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 10-8

Wimbledon 2017: Johanna Konta's route to the final

  • 1/8 Johanna Konta faces a tough route to the final

    Konta has only ever won once at Wimbledon

    Getty

  • 2/8 1st round: Su-Wei Hsieh (Taiwan, world No 112)

    Has rarely made an impact as a singles player but proved too wily for Konta at the recent French Open, winning their first-round match with a combination of gritty defence and clever variations of pace

    Getty Images for LTA

  • 3/8 2nd round: Donna Vekic (Croatia, world No 57)

    Has only just turned 20 but made her Wimbledon debut four years ago. Her upward rise stalled at one stage but she has made significant progress this year and is a proven performer on grass

    Getty Images for LTA

  • 4/8 3rd round: Roberta Vinci (Italy, world No 33)

    Reached the US Open final two years ago but has never gone beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon. Can trouble the best, however, with her astute net approaches and sound volleys

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/8 4th round: Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic, world No 12)

    Was advised she might never play again after her left hand was seriously injured in a knife attack in her home in the Czech Republic six months ago but has made a stunning return. Won the title in Edgbaston last weekend and is twice a Wimbledon champion

    Getty Images

  • 6/8 Quarter-finals: Simona Halep (Romania, world No 2)

    Hs reached one semi-final and one quarter-final at Wimbledon but is generally at her best on clay. Twice a French Open runner-up, she now has the world No 1 position in her sights

    Getty Images

  • 7/8 Semi-finals: Elina Svitolina (Ukraine, world No 5)

    Has won four tournaments this year (Dubai, Taipei, Istanbul and Rome), which is more than any other player, and is currently at her highest position in the world rankings. However, the 22-year-old from Ukraine has never gone beyond the second round at Wimbledon

    Getty Images for LTA

  • 8/8 Final: Angelique Kerber (Germany, world No 1)

    Last year’s runner-up has had a difficult year and is in danger of losing her place at the top of the world rankings. Lost in fourth round of Australian Open and in first round in Paris. Seeded to meet Karolina Pliskova in the semi-finals

    AFP/Getty Images

Johanna Konta won an exhausting epic first up on Centre Court today to reach the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

Konta and Croatian youngster Donna Vekic played for more than three hours in the draining sun. Konta took the first set, Vekic the second before the home favourite eventually edged over the line 10-8 in the third.

It was a thrilling back-and-forth match, in which each of the three sets could have gone the other way. It was an long slog in the lunch-time heat, through a swarm of flying ants. And it was surely the best match of the ladies’ singles here so far.

  • Read more

Swarms of insects invade Wimbledon on Flying Ant Day

From the start of the first set, just after 1pm, the pace was relentless and it hardly let up until it ended just before 4.20pm.

The crucial break in the decisive set came in the 18th game, as Konta found extra energy from somewhere to take her away from Vekic. The Croat saved the first match point with an ace but at the second she could only find the net. Konta celebrated with glee and relief, and a real sense that she can go far.

It all could have gone very different had Konta not dug in to turn around the first set hours before. It was the lively Vekic who broke her first to go 5-3 up. Vekic was looking just too sharp and forced her way to two set points. Konta furiously saved them and broke back, to the roar of the Centre Court crowd.

Wimbledon 2017: Flying ants cover the courts

Konta nearly edged ahead at 5-5 but missed four break points and the first set ended up in a tie break. At the end of a set of missed chances and swinging momentum, the tie break was much the same, but Konta pushed ahead and won it 7-4.

After 67 minutes of draining tennis, the second set was even more topsy-turvy. It began with three breaks in the first five games, and there was almost a fourth, but Vekic held. From there the Croatian started to pull away and when she had the chance to serve for the set, she just about held her nerve.

konta-jo.jpg
Konta is through to the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career (Getty)

By this point Konta and Vekic were tiring and the third set could never have been as fast as the first two were. The match started to go predictably with serve and the upsets of the second set felt far away. There were barely any moments where a break felt likely, although one miscued Konta smash in the sixth game could have opened an opportunity up.

It was in the 13th game of the epic final set when we saw the first break point, which Vekic worked so hard for, but even then Konta dug in, found some power from somewhere and got through. Four games, another anxious moment, another Vekic break point, but Konta saved again to go 9-8 up. The next game was when the break finally came, sending Konta through.

