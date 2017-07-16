Andy Murray and Johanna Konta may have fell just short in the singles, but Jamie Murray ensured that there was at least one British winner at Wimbledon this fortnight, as he yesterday won the mixed doubles title alongside Martina Hingis.

The duo only decided to strike up a partnership in the days leading up to The Championships, but breezed through the draw without dropping a single set, overcoming defending champions Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen 6-4 6-4 in the final on Centre Court.

Their victory was the perfect way for the pair to celebrate important landmarks in both of their respective careers. Yesterday marked 20 years since Hingis beat Jana Novotna in the women’s singles final, while a decade ago Murray was celebrating his first mixed doubles title, alongside Jelena Jankovic.

“It obviously took me a long time to get a second one,” Murray said in his press conference following the match. “It's a great achievement. Any time you win a Grand Slam, you get your name up on the board again and it is there forever, you know that no one will take it away for you.”

Murray and Bruno Soares had been disappointed to lose in the second round of the men’s doubles in the first week, after winning titles at the Australian and US Opens last year. But the Scot was quick to strike up a fruitful partnership with Hingis, and was the star of the show in Sunday’s final.

He returned well to the big-hitting Kontinen and was sensational at the net, winning one point with a superb spinning drop-volley at the net.

The best pictures from The Championships 2017







55 show all The best pictures from The Championships 2017











































































































1/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon US player Venus Williams prepares to recieve serve from Britain's Johanna Konta during her women's singles semi-final win on the tenth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

2/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Johanna Konta of Great Britain during her semi final loss against Venus Williams of The United States on day ten of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

3/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Sir Cliff Richard looks on from the centre court royal box on day ten of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Alastair Grant/Pool/Getty Images

4/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Stefan Olsson in action during the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships Steven Paston/PA Wire

5/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Gordon Reid in action during the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships Steven Paston/PA Wire

6/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Johanna Konta talks to her trainer prior to her semi-final against Venus Williams on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships PA

7/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A member of staff adds names to the order of play board prior to the start of the action on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships Adam Davy/PA Wire

8/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators are led into the grounds on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships Steven Paston/PA Wire

9/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Switzerland's Roger Federer returns against Canada's Milos Raonic during their men's singles quarter-final match Getty

10/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Croatia's Marin Cilic reacts as he uses a towel during a break in play against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships AFP/Getty Images

11/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Croatia's Marin Cilic serves to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty

12/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Britain's Andy Murray reacts after losing a point against US player Sam Querrey in their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas

13/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff work on court three ahead of day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club David Ramos/Getty Images

14/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Rufus, a Harris hawk, sit on a seat on Centre Court ahead of day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club David Ramos/Getty Images

15/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova waits to receive a serve from US player Coco Vandeweghe during their women's singles quarter-final match, after it re-commenced on a covered Centre Court, after rain delayed the match on Court One, on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

16/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Coco Vandeweghe of The United States in discussion with the chair umpire during the Ladies Singles quarter final match against Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

17/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon US player Coco Vandeweghe returns against Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas

18/55 The covers are pulled across court two during the Ladies Singles quarter final match between Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia and Coco Vandeweghe of The United States on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Julian Finney/Getty Images

19/55 A steward wrestles with an umbrella in the wind as rain delays play in the women's singles quarter-final match between Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova and US player Coco Vandeweghe on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships AFP/Getty Images

20/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Johanna Konta of Great Britain celebrates victory after the Ladies Singles quarter final match against Simona Halep of Romania on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Michael Steele/Getty

21/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator attempts to keep dry as they watch action on the screen on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

22/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators attempt to keep dry as they watch the Ladies Singles quarter final match between Johanna Konta of Great Britain and Simona Halep of Romania on the screens on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

23/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators attempt to keep dry as they watch action on the screen on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

24/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Romania's Simona Halep returns against Britain's Johanna Konta during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Adrian Dennis/AFP

25/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch the action on centre court on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Michael Steele/Getty Images

26/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever. AFP/Getty Images

27/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans watch the play on a court. AFP/Getty Images

28/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids wait to enter a court. AFP/Getty Images

29/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. AFP/Getty Images

30/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of court 10. Getty Images

31/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Kei Nishikori plays a tweener. Getty Images

32/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of Court No 1. Getty Images

33/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray. Getty Images

34/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action. Getty Images

35/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug? Getty Images

36/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan drinks champagne. AFP/Getty Images

37/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships were first held in 1877. AFP/Getty Images

38/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club. AFP/Getty Images

39/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Players chairs are pictured. AFP/Getty Images

40/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Pimm's. AFP/Getty Images

41/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays. AFP/Getty Images

42/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court. AFP/Getty Images

43/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff talk. AFP/Getty Images

44/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator wears a tennis ball hat. AFP/Getty Images

45/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins. AFP/Getty Images

46/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Selfie! AFP/Getty Images

47/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Court attendants sit to the site of a court. AFP/Getty Images

48/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance. AFP/Getty Images

49/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau. AFP/Getty Images

50/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball boy rolls a ball. AFP/Getty Images

51/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player. AFP/Getty Images

52/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids queue up ahead of play. AFP/Getty Images

53/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly." AFP/Getty Images

54/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper. AFP/Getty Images

55/55 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan walks between outside courts. AFP/Getty Images

And after brother Andy’s disappointing quarter-final exit to Sam Querrey, this triumph at least means that the Murray family name will be on a Wimbledon trophy for the third time in just five years.

Not that Andy was able to watch. “I just saw him moments after coming off the court,” Jamie later revealed. “He said he came down in the middle of the first set. But I think he just waited in the locker room because he said he didn't want to watch it. I don't know if he snuck a few points in or not.”

Murray and Hingis celebrate after their first Grand Slam title together ( Getty )

With Murray and Watson in action either side of the net, the final guaranteed a British winner, which left one particularly excited spectator at a loss who to support on Centre Court. “Come on — all of you!” he blurted out midway through the second set, to laughs from the crowd.

And despite losing her title, Watson said she had enjoyed playing in front of such a partisan set of supporters.

Watson and Kontinen were unable to defend their title ( Getty )

“Obviously they were really loud and a lot more involved because they had Brits to support on either side of the net,” she said.

“I mean, it is normally really fun to play in an atmosphere where the crowd's all for you. But it was still so enjoyable to play today. It was nice that both teams were getting a lot of support.”