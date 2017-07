Here is the Wimbledon 2017 day one order of play, featuring Andy Murray, Rafa Nadal, Johanna Konta, Venus Williams and more.

Monday also marks the return of Petra Kvitova, who will receive one of the warmest welcomes to Wimbledon this year when she takes on Sweden's Johanna Larsson in the second match on Centre Court.

After being attacked in her own home in December, Kvitova suffered wounds to her left hand that threatened her career, but the two-time Wimbledon champion has recovered and walking out on to her favourite court again is bound to stir her emotions.

(All times BST, seeds in brackets)

1/10 Andy Murray - No 1 seed Murray will be defending Wimbledon title, and looking for his third triumph at the championships this year. However, he has suffered a setback in his warm-up prior to the tournament, struggling with a hip injury and being forced to withdraw from an exhibition match in Hurlingham. AFP/Getty Images

2/10 Novak Djokovic – No 2 seed The Serb is still looking for a revival this season after a long-lasting breakdown in form, which cost him his No 1 spot last year. Djokovic hopes to benefit from teaming up with The 1992 Championships champion Andre Agassi. Getty Images

3/10 Roger Federer – No 3 seed After winning the Australian Open in January, Federer skipped the clay-court season in order to maximise his preparation before grass tournaments start. After his impressive win at Halle, the Swiss is set to fight for his eight Wimbledon title. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/10 Rafael Nadal – No 4 seed Although Nadal won his favourite Roland Garros earlier in June, he says he is not “at the level he wants to compete” before Wimbledon. He lost an exhibition match in Hurlingham 6-3 6-2 to Tomas Berdych in just 59 minutes. AFP/Getty Images

5/10 Stan Wawrinka – No 5 seed Wawrinka was upset by Feliciano Lopez in the first round of Queen’s. Wimbledon remains the only Grand Slam tournament the Swiss has never won. Getty Images

6/10 Milos Raonic – No 6 seed Similarly to Wawrinka, the Canadian left the Aegon Championships in the first round after being stunned by wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis. Raonic reached the Wimbledon final last year, losing to Andy Murray. Getty Images for LTA

7/10 Marin Cilic – No 7 seed Cilic played in the Queen’s final last week, and lost to Feliciano Lopez 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (10-8) without losing a single game in the match. Getty Images

8/10 Dominic Thiem – No 8 seed Thiem has beaten both Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal this year. However, he surprisingly lost in the first round of Antalaya Open to India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan two days ago. Getty Images

9/10 Kei Nishikori – No 9 seed Nishikori had to retire in the round of 16 match at Halle Open against Karen Khatchanov. However, he was seen training as usual and should be ready for Wimbledon. Bongarts/Getty Images

10/10 Alexander Zverev – No 10 seed Zverev reached the final at Halle Open, where he lost decisively to Roger Federer 6-1 6-3. The 20-year-old German, however, is playing best season of his career, reaching top 10 in the ATP ranking for the first time ever. Bongarts/Getty Images

Centre Court

13:00: (1) Andy Murray (Gbr) v Alexander Bublik (Kaz), Johanna Larsson (Swe) v (11) Petra Kvitova (Cze), Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v (5) Stan Wawrinka (Swi)

Court 1

13:00: Elise Mertens (Bel) v (10) Venus Williams (USA), (4) Rafael Nadal (Spa) v John Millman (Aus), (6) Johanna Konta (Gbr) v Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe)

Court 2

11:30: (12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Fra) v Cameron Norrie (Gbr), Marina Erakovic (Nzl) v (2) Simona Halep (Rom), Philipp Kohlschreiber (Ger) v (7) Marin Cilic (Cro), Maryna Zanevska (Bel) v Heather Watson (Gbr)

Court 3

11:30: (20) Nick Kyrgios (Aus) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Fra), Ashleigh Barty (Aus) v (4) Elina Svitolina (Ukr), (21) Ivo Karlovic (Cro) v Aljaz Bedene (Gbr), (13) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr)

Court 4

11:30: Rogerio Dutra Silva (Bra) v Benoit Paire (Fra), Peter Gojowczyk (Ger) v Marius Copil (Rom), Ying-Ying Duan (Chn) v Ana Bogdan (Rom)

Court 5

11:30: Andrey Kuznetsov (Rus) v (30) Karen Khachanov (Rus), Norbert Gombos (Svk) v Andreas Seppi (Ita), Madison Brengle (USA) v Richel Hogenkamp (Ned), Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) v Shuai Peng (Chn)

Court 6

11:30: Simone Bolelli (Ita) v Yen-Hsun Lu (Tpe), (26) Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Cro) v Carina Witthoeft (Ger), Jiri Vesely (Cze) v Illya Marchenko (Ukr)

Court 7

11:30: Denis Shapovalov (Can) v Jerzy Janowicz (Pol), (22) Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze) v Veronica Cepede Royg (Par), Lukas Rosol (Cze) v Henri Laaksonen (Swi)

Court 8

11:30: Camila Giorgi (Ita) v Alize Cornet (Fra), Julien Benneteau (Fra) v Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukr), Damir Dzumhur (Bih) v Renzo Olivo (Arg), Donna Vekic (Cro) v Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Rus)

Court 9

11:30: Carlos Berlocq (Arg) v Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo), Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa) v Naomi Osaka (Jpn), (21) Caroline Garcia (Fra) v Jana Cepelova (Svk), Facundo Bagnis (Arg) v Radu Albot (Mol)

Court 11

11:30: Thomas Fabbiano (Ita) v (24) Sam Querrey (USA), Francesca Schiavone (Ita) v Mandy Minella (Lux), Viktor Troicki (Ser) v Florian Mayer (Ger), Francoise Abanda (Can) v Kurumi Nara (Jpn)

Court 12

11:30: Nao Hibino (Jpn) v (17) Madison Keys (USA), (9) Kei Nishikori (Jpn) v Marco Cecchinato (Ita), (8) Dominika Cibulkova (Svk) v Andrea Petkovic (Ger), (26) Steve Johnson (USA) v Nicolas Kicker (Arg)

Court 14

11:30: Joao Sousa (Por) v Dustin Brown (Ger), Malek Jaziri (Tun) v (14) Lucas Pouille (Fra), Naomi Broady (Gbr) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom), Sabine Lisicki (Ger) v (27) Ana Konjuh (Cro)

Court 15

11:30: Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) v Irina Khromacheva (Rus), Andreas Haider-Maurer (Aut) v (18) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa), Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v Maria Sakkari (Gre), Jennifer Brady (USA) v Danka Kovinic (Mne)

Court 16

11:30: Thiago Moura Monteiro (Bra) v Andrew Whittington (Aus), Kristyna Pliskova (Cze) v (31) Roberta Vinci (Ita), Tommy Haas (Ger) v Ruben Bemelmans (Bel), (15) Elena Vesnina (Rus) v Anna Blinkova (Rus)

Court 17

11:30: Kai-Chen Chang (Tpe) v Qiang Wang (Chn), Donald Young (USA) v Denis Istomin (Uzb), Dmitry Tursunov (Rus) v (28) Fabio Fognini (Ita), Yulia Putintseva (Kaz) v (18) Anastasija Sevastova (Lat)

Court 18

11:30: Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) v Laura Robson (Gbr), (31) Fernando Verdasco (Spa) v Kevin Anderson (Rsa), Marton Fucsovics (Hun) v (16) Gilles Muller (Lux)

Court TBA

(not before 5pm): Victoria Azarenka (Blr) v Catherine Cartan Bellis (USA), (25) Carla Suarez Navarro (Spa) v Eugenie Bouchard (Can)