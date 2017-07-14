In tennis, like in so many sports, the key to being a champion can be the ability to bring out your best when you need it the most. Roger Federer demonstrated that perfectly with his semi-final victory over Tomas Berdych.

Holy mackerel, has there ever been a better player than Federer when his back is up against the wall? There weren’t many times when he was in trouble against Berdych, but when they did come he was the one who seized the moment.

When Federer was 3-2 down and serving at 15-40 in the third set Berdych must have sensed that this was his big chance to get back in the match. What happened next? Holy cow, the Fed hit three aces and a service winner to level at 3-3.

Federer kept raising his game at those key moments and came up with the right shots at the right time. I liked the way he hit second serves on first serve every now and then. He also showed what a ruthless competitor he is with one shot which he hit straight at Berdych when he had plenty of other options.

Berdych, in contrast, was unable to raise his level when he needed to. He played a good match and has had a fine tournament, but although he hits the ball hard and flat and likes to dictate the rallies, he can be a bit mechanical. I also think he needs to take more risks on his second serve.

Federer should win the final, but Marin Cilic’s big serve and forehand make him a threat. I thought Sam Querrey’s three previous five-setters were what did for him against Cilic. Big Sam just ran out of steam in the end, but he should be very proud of what he did at this Wimbledon.

Saturday’s final

Williams must avoid big-hitting exchanges ( Getty )

Venus Williams has to be the favourite to win the ladies’ singles title, though Garbine Muguruza will be a tough opponent. I certainly don’t see Williams winning as emphatically as she did against Johanna Konta.

The serve will be crucial. Both players will need to take their chances by attacking second serves. Williams served superbly in her semi-final, though I don’t think Muguruza will allow herself to be pinned back by body serves in the way that Konta was.

Muguruza is dangerous. Even though she’s tall she has great balance. She takes the ball very early and hits it extremely hard. When Williams hits some defensive returns Muguruza will move forward and attack. I can see her coming regularly into the net to win some points with her big swing volleys.

Williams will need to avoid getting into too many big-hitting exchanges. She might want to change it up, not by hitting slices but maybe hitting some heavy deep balls, forcing Muguruza to hit the ball above her shoulder.

Tales from the IMG Academy

The greatest players have no weaknesses, but one of the joys of tennis is that some can enjoy success despite having flaws in their game. Take Paul Annacone, who was a good player and went on to become a great coach. He didn’t have the greatest of forehands, but when he was at the academy I always encouraged him to get into the net. He developed very good volleys, which helped him to enjoy a fine career.

Yannick Noah was similar. I always remember a conversation I had with him when he visited the academy. He told me that he felt he had no chance to compete with the best from the baseline but felt he could take on anyone at the net. I just told him: “Do what you do best, baby.” Yannick was one hell of a player and someone who was very difficult to pass when he got into the net.

I also remember an occasion at the French Open when I was conducting a clinic with 1,100 French coaches on Court Two at Roland Garros. Yannick stood up and said to everyone there: “There’s only one guy who can keep 1,100 French coaches quiet and that’s you, Nick.” The clinic was a big success.

Wimbledon Day 10: Williams overpowers Konta in semi-final

A tip from the top

Players at every level should learn a lesson from Venus Williams’ victory over Johanna Konta on Thursday. When you see your opponent standing up on the baseline (or even inside it) to receive serve, do what Williams did: serve into the body. If you serve to either side of the receiver that will give them a chance to take a swing at their return, but if you serve it into their body they might not have time to get into position to play their shot.

The perfect tennis player

Each day during Wimbledon I’ve been building a picture of the ideal tennis player by looking at a different aspect of the game. Today: temperament. I suppose it’s no surprise that the two players I will mention in this category are Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. Both of them have the perfect temperament for the big occasion. How many times have we seen them turn matches around while their opponent has wilted under the pressure of the occasion?

Historically, I would mention two great Swedes, Bjorn Borg and Stefan Edberg. Borg in particular was the original ice man, somebody who always seemed to be totally in control of his emotions. What a contrast he was with Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe – Swedish ice and American fire.