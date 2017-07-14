Fourteen years after making his Grand Slam breakthrough on Centre Court, Roger Federer will return to the most famous stage in tennis on Sunday in search of the ultimate Wimbledon record.

Federer has passed many a milestone at the All England Club, but his 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 semi-final victory here over Tomas Berdych on Friday leaves him just one win away from standing alone as the most successful male champion in Wimbledon history.

The 35-year-old Swiss, who shares the record of seven singles titles with William Renshaw and Pete Sampras, will take on Croatia’s Marin Cilic in his 11th singles final at the All England Club, which in itself will be an extension of one of the many Wimbledon records which he already holds.

At 35 years and 342 days Federer will be the second oldest man in the Open era to reach the final here after Ken Rosewall, who was runner-up in 1974 at 39 years and 246 days. If Federer wins on Sunday – and he has lost only one of his seven previous matches against Cilic, who will be playing in his first final here - he will be the oldest men’s singles champion at Wimbledon in the Open era.

Rosewall, who was watching from the Royal Box, was for years regarded as the most remarkable 30-something in men’s tennis, but Federer is changing that. Since taking a six-month break to rest an injured knee after last year’s Wimbledon he has returned to win his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and the “Sunshine Double” at Indian Wells and Miami and has now moved to within one victory of arguably his greatest triumph yet.

Federer remains on course for the record ( Getty )

Federer will be playing in his 29th Grand Slam final on Sunday, which is seven more than any other man has contested, while his 11th Wimbledon singles final will take him four clear of any other man. The win over Berdych was his 90th at Wimbledon, which is a record for the Open era and 32 more than any other active player.

However, no statistic can convey the brilliance with which Federer is rewriting the history books just a month short of his 36th birthday. The Swiss, who has not dropped a set in his first six matches here, is playing some of the best tennis of his life, as Berdych discovered to his cost.

There were periods of the match when the 31-year-old Czech hardly put a foot wrong but could only watch in near disbelief as Federer flew around the court like a teenager to hit a succession of stunning winners.

It amounted to a master class as Federer hit return winners off thunderous serves, scorching passing shots from both flanks and exquisite volleys. As ever, the Swiss also served beautifully, proving once again that placement and variety can be just as productive as raw power.

“I feel very privileged to be in another final,” Federer said afterwards. “I know how much it means to so many players to be able to go out on Centre Court at Wimbledon at any given time in their career. I’ve had the pleasure to play on Centre Court so many times and this time to be in another final it’s so good. I almost can’t believe it’s true again.”

Federer said it has been “a long way back” after taking his six-month break last year. He explained: “Last year was so difficult. I just had to stay calm, speak to the team and take another decision that we were going to sit it out and wait longer and take time.

“But I’m so happy I did it because my life continues after tennis too. At this point that’s almost more important than actually playing because I want to be a good dad and a good husband and a guy who can do sports later on too.

Berdych showed resistance but was well beaten ( Getty )

“I think giving the body a rest from time to time is a good thing. I’m happy it’s paying off because for a second you have doubts that you might never be able to come back and play a match on Centre Court at Wimbledon.”

Asked about being the oldest man to reach the final here for 43 years, Federer said: “It means a lot because Ken Rosewall is a wonderful man. He marked history in a big way for the players. I’m happy he was here today.”

Federer had won 18 of his previous 24 meetings with Berdych, though the Czech could point to victories over the Swiss at the 2004 Olympics, at Wimbledon in 2010 and at the US Open in 2012. Federer, nevertheless, had won their previous seven matches and six of their eight meetings at Grand Slam level.

Playing his first match on Centre Court this year, Berdych was aiming to reach his second Wimbledon final following his defeat to Rafael Nadal in 2010. The Czech, who was playing in his third semi-final here, has won more matches at Wimbledon than at any of the other three Grand Slam tournaments.

For the first half an hour, nevertheless, the traffic was all one-way as Federer sped through his service games, dictated the rallies and hit a barrage of winners. Berdych was not doing much wrong, but Federer put pressure on his serve from the start and broke in the fifth game with a ferocious drive volley winner.

When Berdych broke back three games later there was a disbelieving hush around the stadium. Federer had served a total of just six double faults in his first five matches here, but at 4-3 he served two more to put a grateful Berdych back in the set.

At 5-5 Berdych served his way out of trouble after Federer forced two break points, but in the tie-break it was the seven-times champion’s pinpoint serves that proved crucial. Berdych retrieved an early mini-break, but at 3-4 he fluffed what should have been a routine forehand and went on to lose the tie-break 7-4. Federer’s roar of celebration told you how much this victory was going to mean to the Swiss.

Federer's camp watched on at Centre Court ( Getty )

Berdych, however, was not in any mood to cave in. The Czech, who hit the ball well throughout, saved two break points in the fourth game of the second set and had one of his own in the seventh, which Federer saved with a wonderful forehand cross-court winner.

The set went to another tie-break, in which Federer won four points in succession with glorious forehands to take a 4-1 lead. The Swiss eventually won it 7-4 when he forced Berdych into a backhand error in trying to retrieve a ferocious backhand return.

Federer showed a rare sign of emotion when he expressed his frustration at missing a forehand on break point at 2-2 in the third set and in the following game he was in trouble at 15-40 down. His response was ace, ace, service winner, ace.

At 3-3 Berdych’s resistance was finally ended as a loose forehand gave Federer his final break of serve. At 5-4 Federer served out for victory as Berdych netted a return on the second match point. At two hours and 18 minutes it was Federer’s longest match of the tournament so far.

Asked about the prospect of facing Cilic in the final, Federer said: “Last year we had a brutal quarter-final here. I was down two sets to love and match points down. I had to get really lucky to win. It was a great match. He’s a great guy.”