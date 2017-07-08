So far, so good for Roger Federer, in his pursuit of an unprecedented eighth Wimbledon title. The Swiss was rarely trouble in a routine 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4 victory over Mischa Zverev, to book his spot in the second week of The Championships.

Federer wasted no time in asserting his dominance over Zverev, perhaps eager to avoid the relatively slow start he had made in his previous match, against Dušan Lajović. He broke the German in his second service game, to race into a 4-1 lead after just 15-minutes on Centre Court.

But Federer had admitted prior to this match that he was unsure of what to expect from Zverev, a left-handed serve-volleyer who famously dumped Andy Murray out of this year’s Australian Open, and it wasn’t long before the German hit back.

Having started the match with the unexpected tactic of returning Federer’s serve from well back beyond the baseline, Zverev experienced more success charging the net and taking the ball early, quickly breaking back to force a first-set tiebreak.

It didn’t go Zverev’s way. As in his previous match against Lajović, the tiebreak saw Federer swing into action. The Swiss immediately secured the mini-break before Zverev’s volley into the net handed him the opening set.

“Yeah it was tough at the start because he is a serve and volley player and really mixes his shots up,” Federer said after coming off the court. “But it was nice to see that style and the crowd was unbelievable once again. He is a really good guy and I think we fed off each other, and so I am very happy with my performance.”

From the second set on, Federer was in complete control. He again broke Zverev in his second service game and lost just five points on his serve en route to taking the second set in just 35 minutes, before bringing out the party tricks in the third. An audacious tweener from beyond the baseline had the crowd on their feet, as did his final shot: a thumping 119mph ace.

Federer was more than happy with his evening’s work. “It is important to get through the first week with a good feeling,” he said after his win. “The first match was obviously cut short and didn’t give me that much information about my game, but it did help me to save energy.

“It’s always the first goal just to get into that second week and now I’m looking forward to having tomorrow off so that I can relax, and hopefully I will come back even stronger.”

Federer will now play Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the quarter-finals, who was christened with the nickname ‘Baby Fed’ early on into his career for his similarly slick style of tennis. Federer however retains a clear edge over his protégé, having won all five of their previous meetings.

“It will be a tough match because every time that I have played him he has been stronger than the time before,” Federer added. “He is at the perfect age right now to really understand his game, he is physically very strong, and I think mentally he has really taken that next step.

“He had a great run to the semi-finals of the Australian Open before he was beaten by Rafa, so we very nearly played in the final there. So I am preparing myself for a very tough match, and it should be exciting for all of the fans because he really is a fantastic shotmaker.”