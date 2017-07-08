Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams has ruled out a career in coaching after retiring from the sport, claiming that she “doesn’t need [tennis] in my life after this”.

It has become increasingly common for ex-professionals to move into the world of tennis coaching after retirement, with a number of the world’s top players joining up with familiar former stars in an attempt to improve their game.

Novak Djokovic has worked with both Boris Becker and Andre Agassi, John McEnroe briefly teamed up with Milos Raonic, while Roger Federer has worked with Stefan Edberg.

Andy Murray has meanwhile struck up a particularly successful partnership with eight-time grand slam champion Ivan Lendl and previously worked with former World No 1 Amélie Mauresmo.

On the WTA Tour, Agnieszka Radwanska has worked with Martina Navratilova and in 2015 Madison Keys was coached by three-time grand slam champion Lindsay Davenport on a part-time basis.

However Williams, who turned 37 last month, has ruled out making a move into coaching when she decides to call time on her professional career.

The best pictures from The Championships 2017







30 show all The best pictures from The Championships 2017

























































1/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever. AFP/Getty Images

2/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans watch the play on a court. AFP/Getty Images

3/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids wait to enter a court. AFP/Getty Images

4/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. AFP/Getty Images

5/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of court 10. Getty Images

6/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Kei Nishikori plays a tweener. Getty Images

7/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of Court No 1. Getty Images

8/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray. Getty Images

9/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action. Getty Images

10/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug? Getty Images

11/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan drinks champagne. AFP/Getty Images

12/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships were first held in 1877. AFP/Getty Images

13/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club. AFP/Getty Images

14/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Players chairs are pictured. AFP/Getty Images

15/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Pimm's. AFP/Getty Images

16/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays. AFP/Getty Images

17/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court. AFP/Getty Images

18/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff talk. AFP/Getty Images

19/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator wears a tennis ball hat. AFP/Getty Images

20/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins. AFP/Getty Images

21/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Selfie! AFP/Getty Images

22/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Court attendants sit to the site of a court. AFP/Getty Images

23/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau. AFP/Getty Images

25/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball boy rolls a ball. AFP/Getty Images

26/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player. AFP/Getty Images

27/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids queue up ahead of play. AFP/Getty Images

28/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly." AFP/Getty Images

29/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper. AFP/Getty Images

30/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan walks between outside courts. AFP/Getty Images

“No, I won’t,” she replied when asked if she would consider coaching a younger player. “I need a break from touring, rain delays, waiting on matches. I don't need that in my life after this. You guys can do that.

“There's always other chapters in your life. I definitely lived this chapter. I'm still living it and I love this game. So I think I'll have an opportunity not to miss it, I imagine.”

Williams was speaking after her third round victory over 19-year-old Naomi Osaka in the third round of Wimbledon.

Williams got the better of Japan's Osaka ( Getty )

Osaka had not even been born at the time Williams was making her Wimbledon debut, in 1997, but the veteran’s experience proved too much for the Japanese youngster on No 1 Court, with Williams winning 7-6(3) 6-4 in an hour and 25-minutes.

Williams is now one of the bookmakers’ favourites to win the tournament, although she insisted after her third win of the week that she was not getting carried away just yet.

“I just try to play the best I can,” she added.

Wimbledon Day Four: Djokovic sails into third round

“I’ve played three matches now, and had zero breathing room in any of them. My opponents played well, served well, competed well all moments. I've had to step it up. I imagine that's going to continue. All I can do is try to be my best.”

Should she win another Wimbledon title this year, on her 20th appearance at The Championships, Williams will become only the fourth woman in the Open Era to win 6 titles at SW19.

Navratilova, with nine titles, tops the list, followed by Steffi Graf and Serena Williams, both on seven.