It looks set to be a frustrating day at Wimbledon.
It took just a matter of minutes for the showers to start on Day 8 of The Championships, with play suspended almost immediately after starting on Tuesday morning.
Unsurprisingly, the All England Club have decided to shut the roof on Centre Court, which at least means three matches are guaranteed to be played.
Three-time champion Novak Djokovic is due to play first on Centre Court in a match suspended from Monday. He will play Adrian Mannarino.
The four women's quarterfinals matches are also on the schedule, with five-time champion Venus Williams facing Jelena Ostapenko and Johanna Konta against Simona Halep on Centre Court after Djokovic.
But the two matches scheduled on No 1 Court — Garbine Muguruza’s quarter-final against Svetlana Kuznetsova and Magdalena Rybarikova’s against CoCo Vandeweghe — are both in danger of being rained off.
The All England Club’s boring weather forecast warned of “persistent and heavier rain moving into Wimbledon”, which could frustrate fans with women’s quarter-final tickets.
“Tuesday will be cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain through the morning, the showers light and patchy at first with some dry spells,” the Wimbledon forecast reads.
“A cloudy afternoon with some further showers (80%) but still some dry interludes at times before more persistent and heavier rain over into Wimbledon from around 5-6pm leading to a wet evening.
“Light to moderate south-westerly winds and feeling much cooler than of late, with a maximum temperature of 23 Celsius, 73F.”
