After Sunday's day off, play resumes on Monday with all 16 fourth-round singles matches.
Venus Williams begins play on Centre Court, before Andy Murray takes on Benoit Paire. Roger Federer, who is yet to drop a set at this year’s Championships, is in action against his former protégé, Grigor Dimitrov.
Meanwhile, Britain’s Johanna Konta gets play underway on No 1 Court. Rafael Nadal’s match against Gilles Muller is next up, with Novak Djokovic on last.
No 2 Court has an interesting match-up at 11.30am, as former Wimbledon finalists Garbine Muguruza and Angelique Kerber go head to head.
The best pictures from The Championships 2017
-
1/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever.
AFP/Getty Images
-
2/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Fans watch the play on a court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
3/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ball-kids wait to enter a court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
4/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.
AFP/Getty Images
-
5/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A general view of court 10.
Getty Images
-
6/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Kei Nishikori plays a tweener.
Getty Images
-
7/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A general view of Court No 1.
Getty Images
-
8/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray.
Getty Images
-
9/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action.
Getty Images
-
10/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug?
Getty Images
-
11/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A fan drinks champagne.
AFP/Getty Images
-
12/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
The Championships were first held in 1877.
AFP/Getty Images
-
13/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club.
AFP/Getty Images
-
14/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Players chairs are pictured.
AFP/Getty Images
-
15/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Pimm's.
AFP/Getty Images
-
16/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays.
AFP/Getty Images
-
17/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
18/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ground staff talk.
AFP/Getty Images
-
19/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A spectator wears a tennis ball hat.
AFP/Getty Images
-
20/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins.
AFP/Getty Images
-
21/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Selfie!
AFP/Getty Images
-
22/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Court attendants sit to the site of a court.
AFP/Getty Images
-
23/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance.
AFP/Getty Images
-
24/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau.
AFP/Getty Images
-
25/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A ball boy rolls a ball.
AFP/Getty Images
-
26/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player.
AFP/Getty Images
-
27/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ball-kids queue up ahead of play.
AFP/Getty Images
-
28/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly."
AFP/Getty Images
-
29/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper.
AFP/Getty Images
-
30/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon
A fan walks between outside courts.
AFP/Getty Images
(All times BST, seeds in brackets)
Centre Court
Ana Konjuh (CRO) [27] v Venus Williams (USA) [10]
Andy Murray (GBR) [1] v Benoit Paire (FRA)
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [13] v Roger Federer (SUI) [3]
Court 1
Johanna Konta (GBR) [6] v Caroline Garcia (FRA) [21]
Rafael Nadal (ESP) [4] v Gilles Muller (LUX) [16]
Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]
Court 2
Angelique Kerber (GER) [1] v Garbine Muguruza (ESP) [14]
Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Simona Halep (ROU) [2]
Milos Raonic (CAN) [6] v Alexander Zverev (GER) [10]
Marcus Daniell (NZL) Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) v Ken Skupski (GBR) Neal Skupski (GBR)
Court 3
Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) [9] v Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) [7]
Coco Vandeweghe (USA) [24] v Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) [5]
Dominic Thiem (AUT) [8] v Tomas Berdych (CZE) [11]
Court 12
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [13] v Elina Svitolina (UKR) [4]
Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) [18] v Marin Cilic (CRO) [7]
Nikola Mektic (CRO) Franko Skugor (CRO) v Sam Groth (AUS) Robert Lindstedt (SWE)
Court 18
Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) v Petra Martic (CRO)
Sam Querrey (USA) [24] v Kevin Anderson (RSA)
Marcin Matkowski (POL) Max Mirnyi (BLR) v Nicholas Monroe (USA) Artem Sitak (NZL)
