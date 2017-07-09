After Sunday's day off, play resumes on Monday with all 16 fourth-round singles matches.

Venus Williams begins play on Centre Court, before Andy Murray takes on Benoit Paire. Roger Federer, who is yet to drop a set at this year’s Championships, is in action against his former protégé, Grigor Dimitrov.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Johanna Konta gets play underway on No 1 Court. Rafael Nadal’s match against Gilles Muller is next up, with Novak Djokovic on last.

No 2 Court has an interesting match-up at 11.30am, as former Wimbledon finalists Garbine Muguruza and Angelique Kerber go head to head.

(All times BST, seeds in brackets)

Centre Court

Ana Konjuh (CRO) [27] v Venus Williams (USA) [10]

Andy Murray (GBR) [1] v Benoit Paire (FRA)

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [13] v Roger Federer (SUI) [3]

Court 1

Johanna Konta (GBR) [6] v Caroline Garcia (FRA) [21]

Rafael Nadal (ESP) [4] v Gilles Muller (LUX) [16]

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]

Court 2

Angelique Kerber (GER) [1] v Garbine Muguruza (ESP) [14]

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Simona Halep (ROU) [2]

Milos Raonic (CAN) [6] v Alexander Zverev (GER) [10]

Marcus Daniell (NZL) Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) v Ken Skupski (GBR) Neal Skupski (GBR)

Court 3

Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) [9] v Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) [7]

Coco Vandeweghe (USA) [24] v Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) [5]

Dominic Thiem (AUT) [8] v Tomas Berdych (CZE) [11]

Court 12

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [13] v Elina Svitolina (UKR) [4]

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) [18] v Marin Cilic (CRO) [7]

Nikola Mektic (CRO) Franko Skugor (CRO) v Sam Groth (AUS) Robert Lindstedt (SWE)

Court 18

Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) v Petra Martic (CRO)

Sam Querrey (USA) [24] v Kevin Anderson (RSA)

Marcin Matkowski (POL) Max Mirnyi (BLR) v Nicholas Monroe (USA) Artem Sitak (NZL)