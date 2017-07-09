  1. Sport
Wimbledon 2017 order of play for Day Seven featuring Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and more

All the information you need ahead of middle Monday at SW19

Monday promises to be a manic day at the All England Club Getty

After Sunday's day off, play resumes on Monday with all 16 fourth-round singles matches.

Venus Williams begins play on Centre Court, before Andy Murray takes on Benoit Paire. Roger Federer, who is yet to drop a set at this year’s Championships, is in action against his former protégé, Grigor Dimitrov.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Johanna Konta gets play underway on No 1 Court. Rafael Nadal’s match against Gilles Muller is next up, with Novak Djokovic on last.

No 2 Court has an interesting match-up at 11.30am, as former Wimbledon finalists Garbine Muguruza and Angelique Kerber go head to head.

The best pictures from The Championships 2017

  • 1/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Fans watch the play on a court.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 3/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Ball-kids wait to enter a court.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 4/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A general view of court 10.

    Getty Images

  • 6/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Kei Nishikori plays a tweener.

    Getty Images

  • 7/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A general view of Court No 1.

    Getty Images

  • 8/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray.

    Getty Images

  • 9/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action.

    Getty Images

  • 10/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug?

    Getty Images

  • 11/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A fan drinks champagne.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 12/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    The Championships were first held in 1877.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 13/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 14/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Players chairs are pictured.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 15/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Pimm's.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 16/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 17/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 18/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Ground staff talk.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 19/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A spectator wears a tennis ball hat.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 20/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 21/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Selfie!

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 22/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Court attendants sit to the site of a court.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 23/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 24/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 25/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A ball boy rolls a ball.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 26/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 27/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Ball-kids queue up ahead of play.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 28/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly."

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 29/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 30/30 The best pictures from Wimbledon

    A fan walks between outside courts.

    AFP/Getty Images

(All times BST, seeds in brackets)

Centre Court

Ana Konjuh (CRO) [27] v Venus Williams (USA) [10]

Andy Murray (GBR) [1] v Benoit Paire (FRA)

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [13] v Roger Federer (SUI) [3]

Court 1

Johanna Konta (GBR) [6] v Caroline Garcia (FRA) [21]

Rafael Nadal (ESP) [4] v Gilles Muller (LUX) [16]

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]

Court 2

Angelique Kerber (GER) [1] v Garbine Muguruza (ESP) [14]

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Simona Halep (ROU) [2]

Milos Raonic (CAN) [6] v Alexander Zverev (GER) [10]

Marcus Daniell (NZL) Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) v Ken Skupski (GBR) Neal Skupski (GBR)

Court 3

Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) [9] v Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) [7]

Coco Vandeweghe (USA) [24] v Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) [5]

Dominic Thiem (AUT) [8] v Tomas Berdych (CZE) [11]

Court 12

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [13] v Elina Svitolina (UKR) [4]

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) [18] v Marin Cilic (CRO) [7]

Nikola Mektic (CRO) Franko Skugor (CRO) v Sam Groth (AUS) Robert Lindstedt (SWE)

Court 18

Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) v Petra Martic (CRO)

Sam Querrey (USA) [24] v Kevin Anderson (RSA)

Marcin Matkowski (POL) Max Mirnyi (BLR) v Nicholas Monroe (USA) Artem Sitak (NZL)

Comments