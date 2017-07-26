Dallas Cowboys have left Lucky Whitehead ‘out to dry’ after the NFL player was released from the team after missing a court hearing for which he was mistakenly identified.

Whitehead was accused of stealing $40 worth of goods from a Virginia convenience store in June, however he was not in the state at the time of the offense and the crime was committed by someone who gave the police Whitehead’s information.

The man arrested had no ID on him but recited Whitehead’s date of birth and social security number to police and the NFL player was given a court hearing for the offense.

Whitehead, 25, has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but the Dallas Cowboys have stuck by their decision to drop him.

“Let’s not sugar-coat anything,” Whitehead told Dallas Morning News, “I was pretty much being called a liar.”

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said it was business as usual after the coach Jason Gerret said, “We’re going to stand that decision and move forward.” But this was not good enough for Lucky who said he was “left out to dry.”

Whitehead also had his dog allegedly stolen (Getty)

Lucky may want to return to using his birth name Rodney when in the same week as getting cut from the team and being mistakenly identified by police, his was dog stolen.

Whitehead revealed on Instagram that his dog Blitz was stolen from him and was being held for ransom. People rallied to help find the pitbull and at 10pm that night, a video emerged of a rapper named Boogotti Kasino with the dog and demanding $20,000 in exchange for Whitehead’s pet.

The dog was eventually returned but Boogotti Kasino claimed he did not steal the animal as he was only demanding money as reimbursement, not ransom.