Jimmy Garoppolo has announced he is leaving the New England Patriots.

Backup quarterback Garoppolo, a Super Bowl winner last month, has been the subject of trade talk for much of the NFL offseason despite the Patriots appearing to quash such suggestions.

It was understood in some quarters that the 25-year-old former Eastern Illinois standout was seen by New England as the eventual heir to five-time champion and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady in Foxborough.

While there has been no official word from the team it appears that that is now not the case with Garoppolo taking to social media to thank the fans in Boston for his time there over the last three years.

"So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston," he wrote on Instagram.

The Cleveland Browns have been strongly linked with a trade for Garoppolo and have the draft capital to make it happen having acquired fellow quarterback Brock Osweiler and a second-round pick on Thursday as the NFL's annual free agency period opened but it remains to be seen where his next destination will be.

Garoppolo has started only four games in his three-year pro career throwing five touchdowns and no interceptions.