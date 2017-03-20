Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey has been found – and the star quarterback needed the FBI to help him get it.

Brady was the star of the show back in February as the New England Patriots rallied from 25 points down to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime in a thriller in Houston.

The 39-year-old was duly awarded the MVP for his efforts in securing a fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

But it emerged in the aftermath that Brady’s game-worn jersey went missing in the depths of NRG Stadium.

Brady took a light-hearted view of the matter even jokingly accusing teammate Julian Edelman of taking it as authorities set about tracking it down.

And now the jersey – valued at some $500,000 – has been found with the help of the FBI after apparently falling into the possession of a “credentialed member of the international media”.

"Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots' security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered,” an official NFL statement read.

“Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots' victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.

"The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media. Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI."