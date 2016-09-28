Six tips to survive your first term at university

Starting at university is exciting but nerve-racking. You’ve gained your freedom, will be meeting new people and engaging with a lot of unfamiliar ideas and experiences. What should you expect from your first term? More to the point, how should you prepare for what lies ahead? Here are six tips to help you on your way.

Be savvy at settling in

You’ll probably find that living away from home is easier than you expected and that making new friends is also not as difficult as you thought it would be. There will be many opportunities to meet new people – for example, when you’re making a cup of coffee in the kitchen, at social events or by talking to your neighbour in your hall of residence. Take advantage of these opportunities and make the most of freshers’ week – although don’t feel you have to go out every night or party wildly. It can be mad, but you want to be alert enough to attend the tour of the library and try out for sports’ teams.

Join a society, club or sports team

Many freshers join a society in the first week – and drop out of these at a later date. The freshers’ fair will introduce you to an amazing array of clubs and societies, on anything from chess and archery to trampolining. If there isn’t one you find appealing, you can start your own. It’s an ideal way to learn a new skill, make friends and boost your employment prospects.

Budget wisely

While it’s wonderful to receive your first student loan instalment, you should resist the temptation to spend it all at once. The money has to go a long way and cover food, rent and books, so it’s a good idea to work out a budget to cover your essentials. If you’re really struggling, you can always visit student services for financial support.

Remember you’re there to study

Remember that you came to university to get a degree. To make the most of your course, you should always try to attend lectures and seminars, even if they’re at 9am. That way you’ll have some notes at revision time. Set up a study group with others on the course and visit the library. If you don’t like your course, think about switching. It’s easier to do this earlier rather than later in the year.

Eat properly

Nearly half of students gain weight in their first year because they eat and drink the wrong things. Don’t skip meals, avoid eating heavy food late at night and watch your alcohol intake.

Think ahead

Three years fly by. Begin to think about what you want to do after graduation. That way you can organise internships and placements during vacations.