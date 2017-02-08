A University Challenge contestant was reported to police for alleged rape after his victim saw him appear on the programme, a jury has been told.

An unnamed 19-year-old woman accused fellow student Bartholomeo Joly de Lotbiniere, 21, of raping her in her room at the University of York hall of residence, telling her: “It will help you get over your ex”.

He is alleged to have told her afterwards: "Tell no one about this" and “pretend this never happened,” before later apologising in a text message, saying: “I was a disgrace.”

The woman said the incident occurred in June 2014, but went to police in August 2015 following Mr Joly de Lotbiniere’s appearance on the BBC programme with the York University team.

In a video interview played to a jury at York Crown Court, the victim said she “just got angry and upset” after seeing a tweet about the defendant that had been posted by the Pointless co-host Richard Osman.

She said: “It took a while to, sort of, sink in, what he did. Then, basically, he was on University Challenge and it was all over social media and certain tweets.

“I just wanted to do something about it.“

The woman claims she sent a text to Mr Joly de Lotbiniere after the incident saying: “I thought I’d let you know I wasn’t overly comfortable with what happened”.

UK news in pictures







14 show all UK news in pictures

























1/14 7 February 2017 A bus drives past a mural depicting US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May, in London Reuters

2/14 7 February 2017 Claire Blackman, the wife of imprisoned marine Alexander Blackman arrives for the first day of his appeal hearing at Royal Courts of Justice Getty Images

3/14 2 February 2017 The final deck piece of the Queensferry Crossing over the Firth of Forth, sits on a barge ahead of it being lifted into position. Once the operation to start the lift begins, it will take around four hours to complete PA wire

4/14 1 February 2017 The last airworthy Vulcan bomber 'XH558', which last flew in 2015, is towed out of its hangar at Robin Hood Airport, in Doncaster, prior to being put in indefinite storage due to financial concerns PA wire

5/14 31 January 2017 Jon Platt with his wife Sally outside the Supreme Court in London. The Supreme Court is set to decide whether parents can be criminalised for keeping sick children off school. Platt, a businessman from the Isle of Wight, refused to pay a school fine for taking his seven-year-old daughter on a term-time holiday in 2015 EPA

6/14 31 January 2017 Twelve British World War II veterans were awarded by the French Ambassador to the UK, Sylvie Bermann, with the Legion d'honneur award, France's highest distinction. The veterans were honoured for their role in securing France's liberation during the Second World War, with many of them having taken part in the June 1944 'D-Day' landings EPA

7/14 31 January 2017 Schera Morris Masters (L), 97, Lance Corporal, John Duke (C), 95, Corporal in the Armoured Corps, and Alfred Arthur Wilson (R), 91, Stoker in the Royal Marines, share a joke in the French Ambassador's residence in London. Twelve British World War II veterans were awarded by the French Ambassador to the UK, Sylvie Bermann, with the Legion d'honneur award, France's highest distinction. The veterans were honoured for their role in securing France's liberation during the Second World War, with many of them having taken part in the June 1944 'D-Day' landings EPA

8/14 30 January 2017 Demonstrators protest outside Downing Street against US President Donald Trump in central London Getty Images

9/14 30 January 2017 Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside Downing Street in London. President Trump signed an executive order on Friday banning immigration to the USA from seven muslim countries. This led to protests across America and the UK. A British petition asking for the downgrading of Trump's State visit passed one million signatures this morning Getty Images

10/14 26 January 2017 British astronaut Tim Peake poses with the Soyuz TMA-19M descent module which he used to return from the International Space Station, as it is unveiled at the Science Museum in London, England Getty Images

11/14 26 January 2017 British astronaut Tim Peake stands by his Russian built Soyuz TMA-19M return capsule at the Science Museum as it is show to the media in London AP

12/14 22 January 2017 The Shard building is lit through a misty sunrise from Primrose Hill in London, as some rural areas are expected to see lows of minus 7C (19.4F) as the wintry weather continues, according to forecasters PA wire

13/14 22 January 2017 A frosty sunrise over Primrose Hill in London, as some rural areas are expected to see lows of minus 7C (19.4F) as the wintry weather continues, according to forecasters PA wire

14/14 21 January 2017 Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London Reuters

He replied: “Neither am I, I was a disgrace, I did a very stupid thing and I am very sorry for what I did. I just hope you can forgive me at some point and I’ll try my best not to act like a bloody 14-year-old again and start acting my age.”

The court heard the pair had been out with a group the night he allegedly raped her.

He tried to kiss her twice and she told him she was not interested, before he is said to have followed her into her room.

Mr Joly de Lotbiniere, who appeared on University Challenge in 2015 and 2016, denies sexual assault and rape.

Prosecutor Gerald Hendron, said: “He took off her top, bra and trousers. She said she froze. She was telling the defendant to stop and was trying to push him off her.

“She was a small, slight girl and the defendant was much physically larger and stronger than she was.”

It is claimed the student saw Mr Joly de Lotbiniere again at a party and he texted: “I wanted to apologise in person again.”

The jury heard that in a police interview, the defendant told officer his apologies related to him being able to get an erection during the sexual encounter, which he said was consensual.

Cross examined by Judy Khan QC, the woman denied the barrister's suggestions the encounter was a ”disastrous one night stand“.

The trial continues.