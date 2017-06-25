19 of the most incredible — and affordable — undiscovered holiday destinations in Europe

Check out the Islamic architecture and mozaic tiles at this Azerbaijan spot.Shutterstock/Hasanov Jeyhun

As the summer holidays draw near, it's time to start holiday planning. However, you'll likely want to avoid the crowds.

Luckily, Mastercard has released a list of Europe's top little-known -- yet affordable -- travel destinations to help you avoid the hoards on your next trip.

The list of 44 under-the-radar destinations was compiled using information from local travel bloggers and tourism experts, as well as Mastercard data. The places were ranked according to beauty, crowdedness, cost of stay, convenience, and, of course, card payment acceptance.

From the magic of The Azores, an archipelago formed of volcanic islands in Portugal, to the stunning beauty of the undiscovered coastal town of Perast, perched on Montenegro's Bay of Kotorin, there is plenty to discover without breaking the bank.

We've put together the top 19 most affordable hidden treasures in Europe, according to Mastercard.

Scroll down to see the list, including the average price of a meal and accommodation in each destination.

19. Brest, Belarus

( Shutterstock /Lex Shi)

The city of Brest has been part of different countries over the years, and is a historical site of many cultures. The 19th century Brest fortress is one of the most important places in Belarus.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: €14 (£12.34)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: €18 (£15.86)

18. Sheki, Azerbaijan

( Shutterstock / Hasanov Jeyhun )

Azerbaijan, rich in unique culture and cuisine, is growing in popularity among tourists. The town of Sheki is full of Islamic architecture and mozaic tiles.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: Under €15 (£13.21)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: Under €15 (£13.21)

17. Lake Sevan, Armenia

( Shutterstock / eFesenko )

Despite its beauty, tourism in Armenia is still underdeveloped, and prices remain low. it is famed for its monasteries. The Sevanavank monastery, pictured above, is a must see.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: €10 (£8.81)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: Under €20 (£17.62)

16. Gjirokaster, Albania

( Shuttertock / Aleksandar Todorovic )

One of Albania's three UNESCO sites, Gjirokaster, sits in a valley between the River Drino and the Gjere mountains. It is known as the City of Stone due to its unique mixture of Greek and Ottoman architecture.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: Under €8 (£7.05)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: €20 (£17.62)

15. Balaton-Uplands, Hungary

( Gábor Páll / 123rf.com)

Locals refer to Lake Balaton as the "Hungarian sea," as it's Central Europe's largest freshwater lake. It is also considered to be Hungary's version of Provence or Tuscany, combining natural beauty and spectacular views of the lake, tiny villages with century-old whitewashed houses, and picturesque restaurants and guesthouses.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: €13 (£11.45)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: Under €20 (£17.62)

14. Danube Delta, Romania

( Radu Dumitrescu-Elian / 500px.com)

The Danube is Europe's second longest river. The area is home to some 1,200 species of plants, over 320 types of bird, and 45 varieties of freshwater fish.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: Just over €10 (£8.81)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: €15 (£13.21)

13. Cape Kolka, Latvia

( Janis Smits / 123rf.com)

Cape Kolka is strikingly beautiful and still untouched by crowds of tourists. The two seas kissing each other results in different coloured waters swirling and merging.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: €14 (£12.33)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: €20 (£17.62)

12. Naarden, The Netherlands

( Ivonne Wierink / stock.adobe.com)

Naarden, located just 30 minutes from Amsterdam, is shaped in the form of a star. It has 16th century fortress architecture and is the only fortification in Europe with double walls and moats.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: €30 (£26.43)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: €60 (£52.85)

11. Kaszuby, Poland

(Sebastian Jezierski / 500px.com)

Kaszuby, a picturesque region in the north of Poland near Gdansk, is home to stone circles called the "Polish Stonehenge."

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: €12 (£10.57)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: Under €20 (£17.62)

10. Velika Planina , Slovenia

( Jure Gasparic / 500px.com)

The Velika Planina uplands in the Kamnik Alps are an hour from Ljubljana. Pictured above are the wooden huts of the oldest preserved herdsmen settlement in Europe.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: €15 (£13.21)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: Up to €40 (£35.24)

9. Volos & Pelion region, Greece

(George Tace / 500px.com)

Located in Thessaly in the Pagasetic Gulf, Volos is half way between Athens and Thessaloniki. Bordered by beautiful beaches on one side, and by Mount Pelion on the other, the Pelion region is attractive during both summer and winter months.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: €15 (£13.21)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: Under €25 (£22.02)

8. Saaremaa Island, Estonia

( Simone Vasta / 500px.com)

Saaremaa is Estonia's largest island. It is most famous for windmills and its local home-brewed beer.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: €18 (£15.86)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: €23 (£20.26)

7. Pag Island, Croatia

( xbrchx /123rf.com)

The island of Pag is known for its moon-shaped landscape, Pag cheese and lace production. Pebble and sand beaches ring the island.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: €13 (£11.45)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: Under €30 (£26.43)

6. Lednice-Valtice, Czech Republic

( Saile26 / Dreamstime.com)

The Lednice-Valtice region is Europe's largest artificial geographical area. Lednice Castle, a palace, and the gothic fort are its main tourist attractions.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: €10 (£8.81)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: €20 (£17.62)

5. Perast, Montenegro

( radzonimo / stock.adobe.com)

Perast, a quaint coastal town on the Bay of Kotorin, Montenegro, is still relatively undiscovered. The tiny town is rich in Venice-like architecture and home to 17 churches.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: €15 (£13.21)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: €15 (£13.21)

4. The Azores, Portugal

( vickysp / stock.adobe.com)

The Azores, an archipelago formed of volcanic islands, is one of two autonomous regions in Portugal. The hidden gem offers stunning landscapes, volcanoes, lakes, fishing villages, and waterfalls.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: €15 (£13.21)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: €25 (£22.02)

3. Salzkammergut region, Austria

( mRGB / stock.adobe.com)

Lake Hallstatt, dubbed the "Pearl of Austria," is nestled in the heart of the Salzkammergut region. It is served by a mountain railway which connects Hallstatt to a salt mine.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: €25 (£22.02)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: €35 (£30.83)

2. Mdina & Zebbug, Malta

( PhotoWorks / 123rf.com)

Malta is rich in medieval heritage. Mdina offers grand palaces and baroque architecture, while the city of Zebbug has an Arabic influence and is famous for its spectacular celebrations -- a "festa" that can last three days.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: €25 (£22.02)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: €25 (£22.02)

1. Asturias & Covadonga convent, Spain

( mrks _v / stock.adobe.com)

Mastercard has named the Asturias region in northern Spain as Europe's top hidden treasure, with amazing sights of the Covadonga convent.

Located near to the beautiful Bay of Biscay, it is famed for its stunning beaches with crystal clear water, cuisine, and hiking. The Covadonga convent is considered to be one of the most important historical sites in Spain.

Average price of a meal per person at a mid-range restaurant: €18 (£15.86)

Price per night, per person for a double room in a 3-star hotel or guesthouse: €25 (£22.03)

Read the original article on Business Insider UK. © 2016. Follow Business Insider UK on Twitter.