How to spend two days in Porto
Escape the Lisbon crowds with a weekend in laidback Porto
As we celebrate 20 years of the world’s favourite bespectacled wizard, here’s where to catch some magic around the UK and beyond
Nupur Saraswat was not allowed to check in, despite the hotel having confirmed her booking online
Learn from the man who booked a trip to Belize for £18
The city has become somewhat of a hotspot for food in recent years
Think flying is summer is bad enough for passengers? Spare a thought for the cabin crew, says flight attendant Brad Bernoulli*
Cram in barbecue, brews and bats on a 48 hour jaunt to the Texan capital
With new direct flights and cheaper accommodation, Oakland's fast rivalling San Francisco as a hub for a Northern California stay
Will that be a unicorn latte or a simple green tea?
No more tourist accommodation for the city
Kandima resort promises to be ‘the new kind of Maldives’, combining wild beach club parties, extensive dining options and the chance to spot a dolphin from the bathtub
Avoid the guidebook ‘must-sees’ and plump for art, history and politics in former Yugoslavia’s unique monuments
Can a city boy get back to nature with a road trip in the Faroe Islands? Ronan O’Shea investigates
The Bergün/Bravuogn commune has outlawed pictures because they might make others on social media feel unhappy
A trip to the Lake District isn’t complete without this off-the-wall excursion
Sterile? Not anymore. In the middle of economic downturn, Aberdeen is reinventing itself as Scotland's street art hub
'There was a lot of blood. He went to the factory's nurse station, passing by me,' one witness said
Landslides and storms have turned a former tourism darling on the California coast into an 'island' cut off from the rest of the world. Laura Chubb investigates
In the little visited state of Meghalaya lies India’s self-styled rock music capital. Charukesi Ramadurai visits Shillong, where Bob Dylan is worshipped above all others
April 25 marks two years since an earthquake left Nepal in ruins – but tourism is slowly recovering
Kruger National Park made headlines recently when a group of lions wandered onto a nearby roadside. But there was no security breach, says the man in charge of them - that's normal lion behaviour
Olivia Leathley says operators must do more to make tourists aware of the risks at resorts
There's only so much skiing a beginner can do. Our writer switches the big resorts for Poland and finds good reason to stay off-piste
Is pulling your young child in a ‘pulk’ as you set off skiing across Norway's slopes taking our Nordic-aping obsession to extremes? Susie Mesure decided to find out