21 bars with the world's most incredible views

Instead of working up a thirst sightseeing, drink in both booze and views at bars that look out at the world's most amazing sites.

We've rounded up drinking establishments that have some of the world's most incredible views, from iconic landmarks like Paris' Eiffel Tower and India's Taj Mahal to stunning cityscapes and dramatic scenery.

Ozone, Hong Kong

(The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company)

Forget a buzz. You'll get full-on vertigo at Ozone, which, on the 118th floor of Hong Kong's Ritz Carlton and 1,608 feet above sea level, is the world's highest bar, featuring views of Kowloon and Central Hong Kong, and all the way to its suburbs.

Coq d'Argent, London, UK

The Coq d'Argent in London is like a rooftop country club, featuring a manicured lawn to drink on flanked by perfectly trimmed hedges. There are also views of some of London's top landmarks, like the Gherkin, the Bank of England, and St. Paul's Cathedral.

Top of the Mark, San Francisco, California

On the top of a hill on top of the InterContinental Mark Hopkins Hotel, Top of the Mark features sensational, 360-degree views of San Francisco in its entirety. You can see Alcatraz, the Golden Gate Bridge, even as far as Sausalito... and choose from over 100 martinis.

Three Sixty, St. Louis, Missouri

Perched right above Busch Stadium, Three Sixty in St. Louis, Missouri, allows you to catch a Cardinals game from above while drinking better beer, or just take in views of the Gateway Arch and Mississippi River.

The Galaxy Bar and Restaurant, Athens, Greece

The Galaxy Bar and Restaurant in Athens, atop the Hotel Grande Bretagne, has legendary views of the Acropolis, Parthenon, Syntagma Square, and Kallimarmaro stadium — the site of the first Olympic Games.

Aer, Mumbai, India

(Four Seasons Mumbai )

The views at Aer, a Four Seasons hotel bar in Mumbai, India, stretch across the city and all the way to the Arabian Sea.

O2 Lounge, Moscow, Russia

The O2 Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton in Moscow looks straight down at the Red Square and the Kremlin, and, in the distance, the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

Skye Bar, São Paulo, Brazil

Once you've peeled your eyes from the blood-red rooftop pool in the middle of São Paulo's Skye Bar, you can look out at Ibirapuera Park and pretty much all of São Paulo, Brazil.

Sky Bar, Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok's Sky Bar will have you feeling drunk without a drop to drink, as it sits on the Lebua Hotel's 63rd floor — 820 feet in the sky. The trippy LED-lit bar changes color every few minutes, has some of the most incredible views of the city, and was prominently featured in "The Hangover Part II."

Blu Bar, Sydney, Australia

( Shangri-La )

They don’t call it a million dollar view for nothing: Sydney’s Blu Bar on 36 has insane views, and prices to match (there’s a $10,000 martini). On the 36th floor of the Shangri-La hotel, views encompass most of the city, but most notably the Sydney Harbour, with both the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge at your feet.

TOP Mountain Star, Hochgurgl, Austria

TOP Mountain Star, perched at 9,800 feet in the Hochgurgl ski resort in the Austrian Alps, features views of 23 Alpine peaks, from the Ötztal Alps to the Dolomites in Italy.

The Roof, Los Angeles, California

(The Roof on Wilshire )

Rooftop bars are a dime a dozen in sunny LA, but the Roof at the Hotel Wilshire is a favourite thanks to its killer views of the Hollywood Hills.

Wythe Hotel, Brooklyn, New York

Step outside of Manhattan and into Brooklyn’s the Ides at the Wythe Hotel to see unrivalled views of the entire island of Manhattan, from Harlem to FiDi.

Hotel Saniya Palace, Agra, India

What this budget hotel lacks in luxury it makes up for in views: The Hotel Saniya Palace in Agra, India, arguably features the world's best view of the Taj Mahal from its rooftop restaurant and bar.

New York Bar, Tokyo, Japan

On the 52nd floor of the swanky Park Hyatt hotel, Tokyo's New York Bar has floor-to-ceiling windows making way for jaw-dropping views of Tokyo, which stretches as far as the eye can see. And yes, you recognise it from "Lost in Translation."

La Vue, Paris, France

( Hyatt )

La Vue in Paris shows the City of Light from its most dramatic side, with the Eiffel Tower looming not all too far away. On the 34th floor of the Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile, this lounge is one of the city's most romantic spots — and that's saying something.

Vertigo and Moon Bar, Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok’s Vertigo and Moon Bar is aptly named, as the 360-degree views from its 61st floor roost atop the Banyan hotel, which encompass pretty much all of Bangkok, are dizzying.

360, Istanbul, Turkey

(360 Istanbul)

Floor-to-ceiling windows at the glass-enclosed 360 in Istanbul, Turkey, affords views of two continents, stretching from the Bosphorus all the way to St Antoine's, the Hagia Sophia and out to the Sea of Marmara.

Al Sarab Rooftop Lounge, Dubai, UAE

The Al Sarab Rooftop Lounge, located in the Bab Al Shams Desert Resort of Dubai, overlooks miles of the Arabian Desert and offers stunning views during sunsets.

AirBar, Las Vegas, Nevada

There’s no shortage of decadence in Sin City, but for the most self-indulgent views head to AirBar, on the 108th floor of the Stratosphere Tower. At 800 feet above The Strip it's the highest bar in Vegas, and features towering views of the entire city through giant windows.

Vista Bar, Cape Town, South Africa

Tabletop Mountain is one of South Africa’s most famous sites, and makes a stunning backdrop to Cape Town’s Vista Bar, which features panoramic views of the majestic mountain through its floor-to-ceiling windows.

