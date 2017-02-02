Gorgeous decor, walks on tap and dog-friendly pubs on the doorstep - these are the 17 best cottages in Britain for a holiday with your furry friend.

The Barn, Camber, East Sussex

This beautifully renovated and snug barn is located at the end of a quiet rural lane, surrounded by fields, and just a short walk away from the famous Camber Sands beach, much of which is dog-friendly.It has an open-plan living room and three bedrooms (one is on the mezzanine level). The enclosed private garden is a real suntrap in summer. Sleeps six.

From £500 for three nights; camberholidaycottages.co.uk/the-barn

Knowle Hill, Near Ticknall, Derbyshire

Both you and your canine will love the remote position of this three-bedroom woodland retreat, reached from a long, gated farm track set on the side of a ravine. It’s as picturesque as you can get, with beautiful walks along woodland paths and beyond. Don’t fancy leaving the property? Simply enjoy the elegant lawn and unusual Gothic summer house situated on the valley edge. Sleeps five.

From £269 for four nights; landmarktrust.org.uk

Whiteshoot Farm, Redlynch, New Forest

This impressive thatched barn conversion boasts high vaulted ceilings along with incredible views and a swimming pool. As if that’s not enough, they also throw in a zip wire, lake, rowing boat, vineyard and truffle orchard. Dogs can romp in the six acres of private grounds or head off into the 220 square miles of New Forest national parkland. There are two dog-friendly pubs within walking distance, too. Sleeps six.

From £1,100 for seven nights; newforestcottages.co.uk

Berry’s Barn, Colyton, East Devon

We defy anyone not to fall in love with this magnificent modern property, surrounded by fabulous countryside walks in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. A short walk along a riverside path takes you to the Saxon village of Colyton, while a short drive will take you to the pretty seaside towns of Seaton and Lyme Regis. Sleeps eight.

From £431 for three nights; toadhallcottages.co.uk

Knottebu, Westleton, Suffolk

Located near a coastal nature reserve, you’ll find this single-storey cottage in the pretty village of Westleton, halfway between the seaside towns of Aldeburgh and Southwold. There’s a great local pub, seemingly endless bracing walks and a private enclosed garden for when you want to stay at home. Superb for modern living. Sleeps four.

From £320 for four nights; bestofsuffolk.co.uk

Filly Island, Cirencester, Gloucestershire

Holiday on your very own private island (albeit a tiny one), accessed solely by humpback bridge. Though now a deeply romantic abode, this spot had a more humble start as the store for a cart which the neighbouring mill's horse dutifully pulled upstream in the 1700s. Explore the local Cotswolds villages or take your mutt on Wychwood Way, a historic 37-mile route running through an ancient royal forest. Doggy biscuits provided. Sleeps two.

From £695 for four nights; uniquehomestays.com

Thorn Cottage, near Chagford, Devon

Walkies with your four-legged friend don’t get much better than on Dartmoor and this thatched cottage, tucked away in a quiet hamlet, is the perfect place to base yourself to make the most of them. You get a one-acre fenced-in paddock all to yourself, along with a small enclosed garden, while inside it’s as quaint as you’d hope for. The downstairs boot room and shower is a godsend when the dogs get muddy. Sleeps six.

From £395 for three nights; westcountrycottages.co.uk

Shoregate, Fife, Scotland

This bijou fisherman’s cottage is ideal for a family or close friends who want to take themselves and their pooches off to the seaside. It’s set just above Crail’s harbour, so you don’t have to go far to let them have a run on the sand, while inside it’s packed with interesting knick-knacks, fabulous sea views and advice on local dog-friendly eateries. Sleeps four.

From £350 for four nights; sawdays.co.uk

The Dove House, St Ives, Cornwall

Despite being located in the heart of St Ives, this property has three separate outdoor spaces – great for dogs to stretch their legs while you relax at home. It’s less than 100 yards from Blue Flag-rated Porthmeor Beach, ideal for long walks while watching the surfers. The flooring is all hardwood and the owners will even welcome your hound with locally sourced pet treats on request. Sleeps four.

From £475 for seven nights; cornwall-cottage-boutique.co.uk

The Old Vicarage, Brecon Beacons, Wales

Dating back to the 1740s, this has oodles of original features and Wisteria-clad walls. The ideal place for large family gatherings, including pets, it has stunning views of the surrounding mountains from the seven bedrooms, while the large gardens with terraces are great for relaxing. For walks, explore the Brecon Beacons right from your doorstep. Sleeps 17.

From £1,075 per week; breconcottages.com

The Lodge, Bowness-on-Windermere, Cumbria

No roundup of dog-friendly cottages would be complete without one in the spectacular Lake District. We’ve chosen this recently refurbished home for its easy access to hundreds of walks, including along the lakeside, up the fells and through woodland. There’s a large enclosed garden and while it’s only a mile away from Lake Windermere, it’s located on a quiet private estate, so you get the best of both worlds. Sleeps four.

From £315 for 3 nights; sallyscottages.co.uk

Dormestone Farm, Charing, Kent

You don’t have to forgo luxury just because you have a canine to contend with on your hols, as this superb 15th-century Grade II-listed home proves. You don’t even have to leave the private grounds to give your dogs a decent walk, after which you can snuggle up by the open fire while they relax in the dog basket provided. If you want to venture further, you’ve got the North Downs on your doorstep. Sleeps 10.

From £2,200 for seven nights; mulberrycottages.com

The Riddle, North Bovey, Dartmoor

This is walking country at its best, with trails leading off into all sorts of different directions – across woodland, around reservoirs and out in the open moors. Meanwhile, inside this thatched cottage it’s picture-book perfection. Even your four-legged friends get the best of the best, including a huge medical dog bed with memory foam, Barbour blanket, doggy soap and towels, plus treats and toys. Sleeps four.

From £795 for four nights for up to two people in one bedroom, or from £950 for four nights for up to four people; uniquehomestays.com

Porth Farm Cottages, Mawgan Porth, Cornwall

This pretty rural cottage feels well off the beaten track, yet it’s only 400 metres down to the village and beach. Closely located to the south-west coastal path, there’s no shortage of walks, including across the cliffs to Watergate Bay Hotel (stop at the Beach Hut for their ‘extreme hot chocolate’) or through woodland into the St Mawgan valley. Sleeps four.

From £485 for seven nights; beachretreats.co.uk

Lodge Cottages, Staveley, Yorkshire

Head off for a romantic getaway to this low-beamed, quaint cottage with modern interiors that’s set on a one-way street made up of gorgeous Georgian homes - and just two miles away from a nature reserve. The owner is a professional chef, so you won’t go short of cooking equipment, or you can go to the next door, dog-friendly pub. There’s a pretty courtyard garden too. Sleeps two.

From £75 per night; sawdays.co.uk

Beach Farm, Gwynedd, North-West Wales

This farm is made up of a trio of single-storey buildings – a converted barn, dairy and cottage – which can sleep up to 14 people (who can all fit round the table in the barn), along with several pooches. The large garden and nearby shore are dog-friendly and if you and your mutt are looking for more of a challenge, Snowdonia National Park is just 10km away. Sleeps 14.

From £1,300 per week; cvvillas.com

Monks Cottage, Threshfield, Yorkshire Dales

Not only is there the all-important secure enclosed garden for your hounds to run around in without escaping, but there are plenty of walks from the front door, including to Linton Falls and Grassington. The cottage itself is Grade II-listed and can be dated back to its construction by monks in the 13th century. There’s a dog-friendly pub next door. Sleeps two.

From £400 for seven nights; sykescottages.co.uk