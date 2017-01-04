On the day when around 500 passengers booked with a leading cruise line were due to begin a New Year voyage from Malaysia, the company has collapsed – along with a sister firm.

Voyages of Discovery, part of the All Leisure Group, cancelled the cruise aboard the Voyager to Borneo, Cambodia, Thailand and Singapore two days before the New Year. Its sister company, Swan Hellenic, did the same for a cruise due to depart on 3 January.

Passengers were told the cancellations were for “operational reasons”. But now All Leisure has ceased trading and all future holiday bookings with the company are now cancelled.

Around 400 passengers are abroad, but the Civil Aviation Authority says: “The vast majority of these will be able to use the scheduled airline tickets included as part of their booking to return to the UK shortly. The CAA has made arrangements to bring the small number of remaining passengers back to the UK at no extra cost.”

According to Abta, the travel association, the firm has around 13,000 forward bookings. About one-third of those are for UK departures, and are financially protected by Abta.

For cruises beginning abroad, passengers who paid with a credit card are being told to claim a refund from their card provider.

Other customers who have Atol-protected bookings – where the cruise was sold along with a flight – will be able to claim from the CAA. A dedicated helpline, 0808 164 8810, has been set up.

According to the most recently published figures, covering the year up to October 2015, the cruise division lost £146 for each passenger it carried. Last February, the chairman, Roger Allard, warned: “Trading conditions are expected to remain very challenging, especially in the light of the escalating conflict in the Middle East and recent acts of terrorism.”

The fall in the value of the pound following the EU referendum has hit UK travel companies hard. All Leisure Group’s revenue is predominantly in sterling, but its costs are mainly in foreign currencies, particularly the US dollar and euro. The firm has “hedged” its currency requirements, but those benefits are dwindling.

It now appears that the profitable parts of All Leisure have been sold off. A Canadian firm, G Adventures, bought two other brands owned by All Leisure Group: Travelsphere and Just You.

All Leisure Group also owned Hebridean Island Cruises, which has a single ship, Hebridean Princess – converted from a Caledonian MacBrayne car ferry. But the firm was sold to a group of investors before Christmas.

