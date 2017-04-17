The 19 cheapest places for a European beach holiday

The Easter holidays are upon us, which means that summer is just around the corner, and fortunately Post Office Travel Money has just released a list of the 19 cheapest beach holiday destinations in Europe.

The report compares average prices of various holiday expenses for one day in the different destinations.

The measured costs include a cup of coffee, a bottle of local beer, a glass of wine, a bottle of water, a three-course dinner for two, and sun cream, among other travel essentials.

From Croatia to Ibiza, here are the cheapest destinations for a European summer holiday in 2017.

19. Ibiza, Spain — £131.02 ($164.18)

( Shutterstock )

Cup of coffee: £1.22 ($1.53)

Bottle of local beer: £3.06 ($3.83)

Can of Coca-Cola: £2.18 ($2.73)

Glass of wine: £3.49 ($4.37)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water: £0.87 ($1.09)

Sun cream: £15.72 ($19.67)

Insect repellent: £7.43 ($9.30)

English newspaper: £1.83 ($2.29)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine): £65.52 ($81.99)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks): £29.70 ($37.16)

18. Sorrento, Italy — £118.51 ($148.50)

Cup of coffee:£1.75 ($2.19)

Bottle of local beer:£2.18 ($2.73)

Can of Coca-Cola:£1.75 ($2.19)

Glass of wine:£2.62 ($3.28)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water:£0.87 ($1.09)

Sun cream:£8.74 ($10.94)

Insect repellent:£6.99 ($8.75)

English newspaper:£1.88 ($2.35)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine):£65.52 ($81.99)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks):£26.21 ($32.80)

17. Nice, France — £116.64 ($146.16)

Cup of coffee:£1.31 ($1.64)

Bottle of local beer:£3.06 ($3.83)

Can of Coca-Cola:£3.06 ($3.83)

Glass of wine:£4.37 ($5.47)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water:£0.44 ($0.55)

Sun cream:£8.74 ($10.94)

Insect repellent:£6.12 ($7.66)

English newspaper:£2.36 ($2.95)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine):£60.10 ($75.20)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks):£27.08 ($33.89)

16. Zadar, Croatia — £108.89 ($136.45)

( Shutterstock )

Cup of coffee: £1.22 ($1.53)

Bottle of local beer: £1.83 ($2.29)

Can of Coca-Cola: £1.83 $2.29)

Glass of wine: £3.06 ($3.83)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water: £0.73 ($0.91)

Sun cream: £9.17 ($11.47)

Insect repellent: £4.89 ($6.12)

English newspaper:£4.28 ($5.36)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine):£57.44 ($71.88)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks):£24.44 ($30.58)

15. Lisbon Coast, Portugal — £99.33 ($124.47)

Cup of coffee:£0.61 ($0.76)

Bottle of local beer:£1.75 ($2.19)

Can of Coca-Cola:£1.75 ($2.19)

Glass of wine:£3.49 ($4.37)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water: £1.75($2.19)

Sun cream:£6.12 ($7.66)

Insect repellent:£6.99 ($8.75)

English newspaper:£2.62 ($3.28)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine):£48.04 ($60.11)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks):£26.21 ($32.80)

14. Sliema, Malta — £95.31 ($119.43)

Cup of coffee:£1.31 ($1.64)

Bottle of local beer:£2.18 ($2.73)

Can of Coca-Cola:£1.62 ($2.03)

Glass of wine:£3.06 ($3.83)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water:£0.44 ($0.55)

Sun cream:£11.01 ($13.78)

Insect repellent:£3.13 ($3.92)

English newspaper: £1.92 ($2.40)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine):£42.77 ($53.52)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks):£27.87 ($34.87)

13. Corfu, Greece — £90.05 (112.84)

( Shutterstock )

Cup of coffee:£2.18 ($2.73)

Bottle of local beer:£3.06 ($3.83)

Can of Coca-Cola:£2.18 ($2.73)

Glass of wine:£2.62 ($3.28)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water:£0.52 ($0.65)

Sun cream:£7.86 ($9.84)

Insect repellent:£5.68 ($7.11)

English newspaper:£3.06 ($3.83)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine):£38.43 ($48.09)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks):£24.46 ($30.61)

12. Majorca, Spain — £88.98 ($111.50)

Cup of coffee:£1.92 ($2.40)

Bottle of local beer:£2.62 ($3.28)

Can of Coca-Cola:£2.18 ($2.73)

Glass of wine:£1.75 ($2.19)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water:£0.26 ($0.33)

Sun cream:£10.40 ($13.01)

Insect repellent:£5.68 ($7.11)

English newspaper:£2.58 ($3.23)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine):£42.37 ($53.02)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks):£19.22 ($24.05)

11. Kefalonia, Greece — £84.29 ($105.62)

Cup of coffee: £2.18 ($2.73)

Bottle of local beer: £3.49 ($4.37)

Can of Coca-Cola: £1.75 ($2.19)

Glass of wine: £2.62 ($3.28)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water: £0.70 ($0.88)

Sun cream: £3.67 ($4.59)

Insect repellent: £2.62 ($3.28)

English newspaper: £3.49 ($4.37)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine): £42.80 ($53.56)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks): £20.97 ($26.24)

10. Zante, Greece — £82.36 ($103.20)

Cup of coffee:£1.31 ($1.64)

Bottle of local beer:& £1.31 ($1.64)

Can of Coca-Cola: £1.31 ($1.64)

Glass of wine: £1.31 ($1.64)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water: £0.26 ($0.33)

Sun cream: £7.86 ($9.84)

Insect repellent: £2.18 ($2.73)

English newspaper: £2.18 ($2.73)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine): £41.93 ($52.47)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks): £22.71 ($28.42)

9. Crete, Greece — £81.84 ($102.55)

( Shutterstock )

Cup of coffee: £2.18 ($2.73)

Bottle of local beer: £2.18 ($2.73)

Can of Coca-Cola: £1.92 ($2.40)

Glass of wine: £2.62 ($3.28)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water: £0.44 ($0.55)

Sun cream: £5.94 ($7.43)

Insect repellent: £1.92 ($2.40)

English newspaper: £2.62 ($3.28)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine): £41.05 ($51.37)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks): £20.97 ($26.24)

8. Limassol, Cyprus — £79.89 ($100.11)

Cup of coffee: £3.06 ($3.83)

Bottle of local beer: £2.62 ($3.28)

Can of Coca-Cola: £1.75 ($2.19)

Glass of wine: £3.06 ($3.83)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water: £0.35 ($0.44)

Sun cream: £9.43 ($11.80)

Insect repellent: £5.46 ($6.83)

English newspaper: £2.18 ($2.73)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine): £33.72 ($42.19)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks): £18.26 ($22.85)

7. Porec, Croatia — £79.08 ($99.09)

Cup of coffee: £1.34 ($1.34)

Bottle of local beer: £2.20 ($2.75)

Can of Coca-Cola: £2.08 ($2.60)

Glass of wine: £1.96 ($2.45)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water: £0.73 ($0.91)

Sun cream: £7.33 ($9.17)

Insect repellent: £4.77 ($5.97)

English newspaper: £3.67 ($4.59)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine): £37.89 ($47.41)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks): £17.11 ($21.41)

6. Costa Blanca, Spain — £75.56 ($94.68)

Cup of coffee: £1.14 ($1.43)

Bottle of local beer: £2.18 ($2.73)

Can of Coca-Cola: £1.40 ($1.75)

Glass of wine: £1.75 ($2.19)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water: £0.20 ($0.25)

Sun cream: £12.80 ($16.02)

Insect repellent: £5.46 ($6.83)

English newspaper: £2.58 ($3.23)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine): £32.33 ($40.46)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks): £15.72 ($19.67)

5. Paphos, Cyprus — £74.32 ($93.13)





Cup of coffee: £2.53 ($3.17)

Bottle of local beer: £2.27 ($2.84)

Can of Coca-Cola: £1.83 ($2.29)

Glass of wine: £2.80 ($3.50)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water: £0.26 ($0.33)

Sun cream: £6.23 ($7.80)

Insect repellent: £5.72 ($7.16)

English newspaper:£2.10 ($2.63)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine): £33.11 ($41.43)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks): £17.47 ($21.86)

4. Marmaris, Turkey — £68.13 ($85.37)

Cup of coffee:£1.36 ($1.70)

Bottle of local beer:£2.27 ($2.84)

Can of Coca-Cola: ;£1.59 ($1.99)

Glass of wine: £2.73 ($3.42)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water: £0.45 ($0.56)

Sun cream: £7.95 ($9.95)

Insect repellent: £2.73 ($3.42)

English newspaper: £1.36 ($1.70)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine) £40.88 ($51.15)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks): £6.81 ($8.52)

3. Costa del Sol, Spain — £60.65 ($76.00)

Cup of coffee: £1.14 ($1.43)

Bottle of local beer: £1.75 ($2.19)

Can of Coca-Cola: £1.05 ($1.31)

Glass of wine: £1.75 ($2.19)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water: £0.33 ($0.41)

Sun cream:& £4.32 ($5.41)

Insect repellent: £2.40 ($3.00)

English newspaper: £1.36 ($1.70)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine): £28.61 ($35.80)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks): £17.38 ($21.75)

2. Algarve, Portugal — £58.38 ($73.16)

Cup of coffee: £0.61 ($0.76)

Bottle of local beer: £1.05 ($1.31)

Can of Coca-Cola: £1.14 ($1.43)

Glass of wine: £1.09 ($1.36)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water: £0.17 ($0.21)

Suncream: £7.85 ($9.82)

Insect repellent: £5.06 ($6.33)

English newspaper: £2.10 ($2.63)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine): £26.21 ($32.80)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks): £13.10 ($16.39)

1. Sunny Beach, Bulgaria — £37.33 ($46.78)





Cup of coffee: £0.70 ($0.88)

Bottle of local beer: £0.70 ($0.88)

Can of Coca-Cola: £0.93 ($1.16)

Glass of wine: £1.16 9 ($1.45)

1.5 litre bottle of still mineral water: £0.37 ($0.46)

Sun cream: £3.72 ($4.65)

Insect repellent: £2.32

English newspaper: £2.32 ($2.90)

3 course evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine): £19.53 ($24.44)

2 course lunch for two (no drinks): £5.58 ($6.98)

• what to say when the job interviewer asks, 'why should we hire you?

• Flight attendants share the 21 things they wish passengers would stop doing

• Google cofounder Sergey Brin says these 2 books changed his life

Read the original article on Business Insider UK. © 2016. Follow Business Insider UK on Twitter.