The heart of all moral and legal arguments about abortion is this: who owns a woman’s body? Is it the woman herself, or is it someone else? In the state of Arkansas, a new and brutal law has decided it’s the latter.

Arkansas Act 45, which was signed by the state’s governor Asa Hutchinson on Thursday, criminalises dilation and extraction, which is the surgical method used to perform most second trimester abortions. On its own, effectively banning abortion after 14 weeks would amount to a heinous attack on women, but Act 45 goes further.

It includes a provision for the pregnant woman’s husband, parent or guardian, or healthcare provider to block abortions by D&E – and there’s no exemption for cases of rape and incest. That means that a woman raped by her husband, or a girl raped by her father, has to go through her abuser to end any resulting pregnancy. And that means that Arkansas is siding with male coercion over women’s bodies. It means that women’s consent can be stolen from them twice: first in the act of rape, and again in the denial of abortion.

This is grotesque, and it comes on top of an abortion law that already includes mandatory counselling, a waiting period, 20 week limit and severe restrictions on provision of terminations under the Affordable Care Act. But the particular twist of horror in Act 45 should not obscure the fact that compulsory childbirth is always a violent imposition on women.

In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump







32 show all In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump





























































1/32 London An image of President Donald Trump is seen on a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty

2/32 Sydney A view of the skywriting word reading 'Trump' as thousands rally in support of equal rights in Sydney, New South Wales EPA

3/32 Rome People shout and hold signs during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

4/32 London A protester holds a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

5/32 Marseille A placard ready 'Pussy grabs back' is attached to the handle bar of a bike during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

6/32 Bangkok A young Thai girl holds a "women's rights are human rights" sign at Roadhouse BBQ restaurant where many of the Bangkok Womens March participants gathered in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

7/32 Bangkok A Thai woman takes a photo of a "hate is not great" sign at the women's solidarity gathering in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

8/32 Bangkok American expats and travellers gather with the international community in Bangkok at the Roadhouse BBQ restaurant to stand in solidarity in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

9/32 London Protetesters gather outside The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

10/32 Marseille Women's March at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

11/32 Marseille Protestors hold placards reading 'My body my choice, my vote my voice' during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

12/32 Rome A person holds a sign during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

13/32 Kolkata Activist Sarah Annay Williamson holds a placard and shouts slogan during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

14/32 Kolkata Activists participate in the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

15/32 London A Women's March placards are rested on a bench outside the US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

16/32 London A women carries her placard ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

17/32 Manila Women protesters shout slogans while displaying placards during a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President Donald Trump, in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

18/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

19/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

20/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

21/32 Melbourne Protesters take part in the Melbourne rally to protest against the Trump Inauguration in Melbourne, Australia Getty Images

22/32 Macau Protesters take part in the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

23/32 Melbourne Womens march on Melbourne protestors marching during a rally where rights groups marched in solidarity with Americans to speak out against misogyny, bigotry and hatred Rex

24/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

25/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau, Macau. The Women's March originated in Washington DC but soon spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion and for women's rights to be recognised around the world as human rights Getty Images

26/32 Manila A mother carries her son as they join a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

27/32 Sydney An infant is held up at a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

28/32 Sydney A woman attends a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

29/32 Sydney A woman expresses her Anti-Trump views in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

30/32 Sydeney Protesters demonstrate against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. The marches in Australia were organised to show solidarity with those marching on Washington DC and around the world in defense of women's rights and human rights Getty

31/32 London Protesters march from The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square during the Women's March in London, England Getty

32/32 London Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London Reuters

The gestation of a child is not an equal partnership between woman of a child. A man’s basic physical contribution is orgasming, and as far as I’m aware, no man has ever suffered death, pain or even stretch marks as a result of this. For the woman, reproduction means nine months of possibly fatal complications and unavoidable discomfort, all capped with the exhausting and dangerous process of labour.

You can sentimentalise maternity as much as you like, but it’s meaningless kitsch unless you recognise what having a baby actually entails for women. And the Arkansas Act doesn’t even recognise women as adults. It treats them as minors under the care of their husbands. It infantilises adults in order – paradoxically – that men can make full exploitative use of grown female bodies. The Act refers, inanely, to the foetus as an “unborn child”, and then gives women an even lower legal standing.

The absurdity of the spousal consent provision is that it’s not even necessary. If D&E is banned, then it’s banned: it makes little sense to extra-ban it by saying husbands can refuse for their wives to receive a medical procedure that is in any case illegal. But this redundancy exposes the purpose of the law. It’s intended not just to punitively restrict abortions (in a state where 77 per cent of women already live in a county with no abortion clinic), but to reframe the place of women.

Anti-Trump protesters take on Arkansas rally

Remember, Roe vs. Wade is a ruling that allows for abortion under the auspices of privacy: Act 45 is a law that says a woman has no privacy, and her husband is the ultimate authority on what should happen in the most intimate spaces of her body. Even if the Act ultimately falls (as the ACLU thinks possible), the message is clear.

With Trump in the White House and the possibility of definitively rebalancing the Supreme Court in favour of reactionary interests within this presidency, the architects of the backlash are ready to press their advantage. This is not about “saving babies”. This is not about “protecting society”. This is a state level pussy-grab and it’s about affirming the inferiority of women. Women must resist it, and resist it together.