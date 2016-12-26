If only in the interest of free trade and mutual cooperation, the Germans might sell us a word for it. Laughing at our own misfortune, that is. Mydenfreude perhaps? There’ll be a lot of it about in 2017.

For the sane half of the country – London, Scotland, virtually anyone with a degree – 2017 will be about balancing conflicting emotions, pouring in the parts in proper measure for the preservation of sanity. Arguably it will be preferable to focus on those tangy, bittersweet notes of I-told-you-so pleasure than the rounded, robust horrors to come. Mydenfreude.

Even as the sane among us get on with trying to do what Brexit cheerleader Daniel Hannan has advised us to do, to see the “rectangle of light”, “hear the gurgling of a small brook”, and “stride out into the sunlight”, trying all the while not to soil ourselves laughing as we do so. It is never long before the light crashes into the horizon like an equatorial sunset and all is dark again.

A “free trade deal with Korea” (the EU’s already got one), this with Australia , that with India, until George Osborne blithely tells Andrew Marr walking away from the single market will be the “single biggest act of protectionism in British history”, and he’s very obviously right.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Ah, but Britain will be at the “front of the queue” for a trade deal says a new member of Team Trump. All right, that sounds hopeful. I mean, not that hopeful, because for the first time in living memory, the US has a rampant protectionist on his way into the White House, but, there’s still hope there.

And then comes this morning’s news. Trump’s trade chief Wilbur Ross, has been telling the world of the “God-given opportunity” to steal Britain’s cake and eat it. Ross, a billionaire, naturally, and “distressed debt” specialist, who we must assume is still finding his feet in a Washington swamp freshly drained of people exactly like him, thinks it inevitable there will be “relocations”, that businesses will be leaving the UK, that financial services firms will be wasting no time in striding out into the Frankfurt sunlight. Mydenfreude.

Prince Charles issues veiled warning over Donald Trump and return to 'dark days of 1930s '

This chap Ross made his billions in distressed debt, an area of financial activity never put more honestly or succinctly than by its best known practitioner in popular culture, Richard Gere in Pretty Woman. “No,” he tells an incredulous Julia Roberts – no he doesn’t make anything, and no he doesn’t build anything. “You and I are very similar people, Vivian. We both screw people for money.”

It will be this chap, too, whose job it is to negotiate any trade deal between the US and the UK. It will be him waiting with a smile at the saloon bar door with a handshake, waiting for little old Britain, who still can’t believe its luck at having been spotted at the back and sent to the front of the queue. This chap, who doesn’t make anything, doesn’t build anything, but knows only the scent of weakness and how to exploit it. When it all becomes clear that Britain has thrown itself to the loan sharks, might as well hang on to the mydenfreude.