Brexit still means Brexit, as David Davis recently confirmed for all of us who were afraid that definitions of words might have changed in the three months between the EU referendum and now. But do Brexiteers still stand for what Brexiteers said they stood for? After retreating from some of the most central pledges of their campaign to pull Britain out of the European Union right after we collectively voted to leave, prominent Brexiteer politicians like Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson have kept their lips tightly sealed on what a deal might look like for Britain (Farage, of course, memorably said that promising £350m for the NHS if we voted for Brexit was “a mistake”.) But luckily Douglas Carswell, another Ukip member of the Leave campaign most fondly remembered for the sunglasses emoji he tweeted straight after Farage announced his resignation, has confirmed to us all that the Brexit brigade hasn’t forgotten its roots.

Prominent Brexiteers have gone on record saying they’re sick of a lot of things: the “bureaucratic elite”; Romanians living next door; Turkey, foreign people with HIV; foreign people with tuberculosis; people whingeing on about climate change; trade boycotts of Israeli goods; Napoleon; Chinese people thinking they invented table tennis; that sadistic mental hospital nurse Hillary Clinton; Barack Obama; Donald Trump; Scousers being sad about Hillsborough; “the establishment”; fishermen being told where to fish, and so on. But most of all they were sick of experts. And this week, Douglas Carswell carried on the time-honoured tradition of sticking it to the people who think they know best.

If you, like me, have had it up to here with people telling you you’re wrong about your opinions just because they have access to things like facts and numbers and science, then you’ll have been overjoyed to see Carswell’s Twitter exchange with a professor in science policy this week. “Jupiter is big but the moon moves tides,” tweeted Paul Nightingale from Sussex University, while making a wider point about trade deals between the UK and China. Carswell jumped in on the defensive, claiming that it’s the gravitational pull of the sun which causes tides. “Sorry Douglas, you’ve been misinformed,” the professor replied politely, before being told that Carswell was “surprised head of science research at a university refutes idea sun’s gravity causes tides”.

7 show all The most scaremongering arguments for Brexit











1/7 22 May 2015 In his regular column in The Express Nigel Farage utilised the concerns over Putin and the EU to deliver a tongue in cheek conclusion. “With friends like these, who needs enemies?” PA

2/7 13 November 2015 UKIP MEP for Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire Mike Hookem, was one of several political figures who took no time to harness the toxic atmosphere just moments after Paris attacks to push an agenda. “Cameron says we’re safer in the EU. Well I’m in the centre of the EU and it doesn’t feel very safe.” Getty Images

3/7 19 April 2016 In an article written for The Guardian, Michael Gove attempts to bolster his argument with a highly charged metaphor in which he likens UK remaining in the EU to a hostage situation. “We’re voting to be hostages locked in the back of the car and driven headlong towards deeper EU integration.” Rex

4/7 26 April 2016 In a move that is hard to decipher, let alone understand, Mike Hookem stuck it to Obama re-tweeting a UKIP advertisement that utilises a quote from the film: ‘Love Actually’ to dishonour the US stance on the EU. “A friend who bullies us is no longer a friend”

5/7 10 May 2016 During a speech in London former work and pensions secretary Ian Duncan Smith said that EU migration would cause an increasing divide between people who benefit from immigration and people who couldn’t not find work because of uncontrolled migration. “The European Union is a ‘force for social injustice’ which backs the ‘haves rather than the have-nots.” EPA

6/7 15 May 2016 Cartoon character Boris Johnson made the news again over controversial comments that the EU had the same goal as Hitler in trying to create a political super state. “Napoleon, Hitler, various people tried this out, and it ends tragically.” “The EU is an attempt to do this by different methods.” PA

7/7 16 May 2016 During a tour of the women’s clothing manufacturer David Nieper, Boris had ample time to cook up a new metaphor, arguably eclipsing Gove’s in which he compares the EU to ‘badly designed undergarments.’ “So I just say to all those who prophecy doom and gloom for the British Business, I say their pants are on fire. Let’s say knickers to the pessimists, knickers to all those who talk Britain down.” Getty Images

Paul Nightingale’s final reply – “Douglas, this isn’t a controversial point. It’s in Newton’s Principia” – smacked of academic arrogance. Who are we to trust a scientist on gravity, after all? Most of us get along fine in the world without knowing the exact equations which explain gravity’s existence. It’s not like those of us without physics degrees just float off the surface of the earth, is it? Who’s to say a plain-talking journalist like me might not have some great ideas about NASA’s future construction of spacecraft capable of making the treacherous voyage to Mars? And why won’t they reply to my emails?

Yes, I was over the moon to see Douglas Carswell sticking to his principles and refuting the claims of experts about our universe. Or should I say over the sun. It’s good to know he has solid opinions on where the tides are coming from as we ride the waves of Brexit, otherwise we might end up going under.