Ministers need competent officials to negotiate a successful Brexit – and they have just lost one of the most competent. Ivan Rogers, the UK’s ambassador to the EU who has just resigned, is no Foreign Office establishment Europhile, as hostile comments from Europhobe politicians have claimed. He’s a classic Treasury man: concerned with the details of policy initiatives as well as the grand sweep of policies, weighing up the risks as well as the benefits and advising ministers on how to strike the best balance.

The Cabinet minister closest to him in approach is Philip Hammond, who loves burying himself in the details of major issues, and modifies his views in the light of what he has learned. And the Chancellor has changed his views on Brexit. Now that he understands the complexities of disentangling the UK from its European partners, he has become, to the surprise of many, one of its strongest proponents in the Cabinet, pushing for a carefully negotiated exit.

So what’s the insider view on what’s actually happening in Government?

Liam Fox believes in reviving the “Anglosphere” – expecting the US, Australia and Canada to offer the UK whatever we want to ask for. He and others also hoped that the rest of the Commonwealth would welcome Britain back with open arms, though the recent trade visit to India offered little encouragement for them.

The Foreign Office is reported to be in despair over Boris Johnson: he is, apparently, not reading his briefs, not providing clear guidance for his officials, alienating other EU foreign ministers whose goodwill we will need to a successful negotiated exit, and failing to hammer out any framework for Britain’s future foreign policy towards Europe.

What experts have said about Brexit







11 show all What experts have said about Brexit



















1/11 Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond The Chancellor claims London can still be a world financial hub despite Brexit “One of Britain’s great strengths is the ability to offer and aggregate all of the services the global financial services industry needs” “This has not changed as a result of the EU referendum and I will do everything I can to ensure the City of London retains its position as the world’s leading international financial centre.” Reuters

2/11 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

3/11 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

4/11 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

5/11 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

6/11 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

7/11 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

8/11 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

9/11 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

10/11 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

11/11 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

David Davis has a better reputation, in spite of the many stories of visitors being warned to only say positive things about Brexit when they convene with him, rather than bringing up the difficulties that Brexit may threaten. His weakness, as with other Eurosceptics, is his over-estimation of the strength of Britain’s bargaining position, and his refusal to respect the interests or the domestic politics of other European countries.

The Prime Minister is now stuck between her renewed promise to negotiate an exit treaty which can satisfy the diverse interests of a divided country, and the hard right of her party who want the negotiations to fail. Underlying hostility to Germany, nostalgia for the British Empire, and illusions about unregulated free trade have combined into a toxic mix – which all the evidence provided by business, financial advisers, officials, and overseas observers remains unable to shake.

Many of them are mistrustful of officials, echoing Nigel Farage in their dismissal them as part of Britain’s discredited “establishment”. So far, Theresa May has paid more attention to holding her party together than to reuniting the country. But it may be impossible to hold Europhobes and Conservative realists together once she sets out the terms of the future relationship with the EU she wishes to achieve.

But the clock is ticking. May has promised to trigger Article 50 before the end of March and David Davis has promised an outline of our negotiating objectives by the end of February. That does not leave time for an extended search, either inside or outside government, for a successor to Ivan Rogers in the key negotiating post in Brussels, as some are now suggesting.

The Government has already spent six months since the referendum drifting while ministers disagree, with a Cabinet committee that has made limited progress on a complex agenda. Within the next seven weeks, it will have to provide Parliament and the public with some idea of what it thinks Brexit means. And it will not succeed in carrying the country with it, or persuading Parliament, unless it has competent and expert – yes, expert – officials to advise it, whom ministers are prepared to listen to and learn from.

William Wallace is a Liberal Democrat Peer